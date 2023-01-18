Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Popular bookstore 2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge
Good news for book lovers: There's a new bookstore in town. 2nd & Charles, a chain that sells new and used books, vinyl, games and an assortment of pop culture items, has opened a location in the Acadian Village Shopping Center on Perkins Road. The store's grand opening is set...
theadvocate.com
Baker rapper arrested in homicide in St. Helena Parish, sheriff says
Deputies with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Baker rapper Thursday in the shooting death of a man last October. Deputies accuse Jarman King of robbing and killing Jesse Thomas III last October at his house off Calmes Road. The address is listed in Denham Springs, but the house is situated in St. Helena Parish, according to the Sheriff's Office.
theadvocate.com
Gov. John Bel Edwards, other Louisiana port leaders kept in dark about $445 million Avondale deal
The Port of South Louisiana's agreement to buy the former Avondale shipyard for nearly $450 million was inked without discussions with other area port officials, civic leaders or Gov. John Bel Edwards, who said on Wednesday that he was withholding support for the deal until a number of questions were resolved.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge DA, others propose aligning state law on glock switches to federal law
With crime rates soaring, the East Baton Rouge Parish district attorney is pushing for legislation cracking down on so-called “Glock switches,” a small device that can turn any handgun into an automatic weapon. During a demonstration of the device’s capabilities Thursday at the Baton Rouge Police Department’s firearms...
theadvocate.com
Accused of a shooting, he's evaded police for days — even though he's on GPS supervision
After police arrested Jonas Bruce for menacing his mother and stepfather with a rifle at their Baker home, a judge let him walk free last fall on a $6,000 bond and a mandate that he submit to GPS tracking by a private company. Now Bruce is on the lam after...
theadvocate.com
Ankle monitor didn't stop Texas lawyer from allegedly setting ex's Baton Rouge house on fire
A Texas lawyer under separate protective orders in Baton Rouge and New Orleans menaced his ex-partner's house for days before setting it on fire Saturday, arrest records allege — an incident clocked at every step by a GPS monitor strapped to his ankle. Since December, Christian L. King, 31,...
theadvocate.com
Mother of slain comedian: My son wasn't safe in New Orleans. Nobody is.
On Dec. 23, 2022, my son Brandon Montrell — known to many as the comedian “Boogie B” — was gunned down during a shootout in New Orleans' Central Business District. Brandon was there, in the parking lot of a grocery store, so that his grandmother wouldn’t have to be out in the cold. The bullets that killed him in that parking lot were “stray” — a polite way of saying they were not intended for him by the vicious murderers who ended his life.
theadvocate.com
Beloved dance hall and bar Whiskey River Landing destroyed in Wednesday night blaze: ‘Total loss’
A Wednesday night fire destroyed the iconic Whiskey River Landing, a popular dance hall and live music venue in St. Martin Parish that had been closed since 2018. Henderson Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jared Johnson was first on the scene after a passing motorist called in the fire around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The venue, in the 1300 block of Henderson Levee Road, was fully involved when the fire chief arrived, with flames venting from both the north and south ends of the building’s roof, he said.
theadvocate.com
Even as COVID-19 waned, here's why Baton Rouge emergency room visits rose in 2022
Baton Rouge’s emergency rooms were a little more packed last year. Area hospitals said their total emergency room visits rose in 2022 compared to 2021. Though state data shows positive COVID-19 cases plummeted last year, the disease's lingering effects were a key reason for the ER spike. As COVID-19...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: In praise of the 929
New Orleans has multiple special events during the year, and each means the New Orleans Police Department has to work to keep the both residents and visitors to the city safe. And then there’s Carnival time, when the NOPD is tasked with providing all-hands-on-deck protection for days on end.
theadvocate.com
Guest column: Avondale deal is one more example of why port authorties should coordinate, not compete
As a past member and chair of the Port of New Orleans Dock Board, I read with great interest — and dismay — recent reports that the Port of South Louisiana plans to spend $445 million to buy the old Avondale site. I believe this is a seriously bad idea, but it presents an opportunity to rethink how we manage Louisiana’s ports.
theadvocate.com
Letters: It's good to have Kim Mulkey back in Louisiana
It was quite a treat to see LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey join the LSU Vet School staff members to release a recovered eagle back to the wild. She certainly looked comfortable in the natural setting on the river levee. Just like she was back home in Tickfaw.
theadvocate.com
Zachary officials represent the city at Jan. 11 Metro Council meeting
Metro Councilman Brandon Noel invited Zachary Mayor David McDavid and Zachary Councilwoman Jennifer Boyd to attend the Metropolitan Council Meeting on Jan. 11 in Baton Rouge. McDavid led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Boyd delivered the invocation. "It was a pleasure to attend the meeting and have the opportunity to...
theadvocate.com
Wreck on Airline Hwy. in Ascension Parish leaves 20-year-old dead, Louisiana State Police say
A multi-car wreck that snarled traffic in Ascension Parish early Tuesday morning left a young Livingston Parish man dead and injured at least three others, authorities say. Cameron Hall, 20, was in the passenger seat of a Honda Civic heading northbound on Airline Highway near La. 431 when the car swerved into the left lane, colliding head-on with an oncoming Toyota Tundra pickup truck, Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Christian Reed said in a press release.
theadvocate.com
Student shot, wounded while walking to Broadmoor High School on Wednesday, BRPD says
Update: A teenager accused of the shooting has been arrested. A Broadmoor High student was shot and wounded when he was walking to school Wednesday morning, Baton Rouge Police said. The teenager was brought to the hospital with a wound to the mid-section, Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., BRPD spokesperson said.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge YMCA confirms new South Foster facility and apartments; see timeline for construction
The YMCA of the Capital Area has confirmed it will move forward with a $30 million mixed-use development at its A.C. Lewis facility on South Foster Drive that will include a new, 24,000-square-foot fitness center and a 100-unit, four-story apartment complex. Christian Engle, president and CEO of the YMCA of...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police officer pistol-whipped girlfriend with service weapon, arrest documents say
A Baton Rouge police officer was arrested Wednesday, accused of threatening to kill his girlfriend, aiming his department-issued handgun at her and then pistol-whipping her during an altercation at the couple's home nearly four months ago, an arrest report says. Michael A. Mitchell, Jr., a three-year veteran of the Baton...
theadvocate.com
More fallout from cyberattack on clerk of court vendor: Livingston sheriff's sales canceled
Two Livingston Parish sheriff's sales have been canceled, part of the continuing fall out from a Christmas cyberattack on a third-party vendor that stores data for the parish Clerk of Court's office. Clerk of Court Jason Harris said the office uses a software system from Cott Systems, based in Columbus,...
theadvocate.com
Garbage, recycling fees increasing 50% in East Baton Rouge despite inflation concerns
Garbage and recycling fees in East Baton Rouge parish will increase by more than 50% so twice-a-week garbage pickup — a service utilized by less than half of the parish’s households — can remain in place, despite concerns raised by some Metro Council members that the cost increase will be too burdensome for their constituents.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge to crack down on crime, drug overdoses with updated hotel and motel ordinance
In the wake of a rash of violent crimes and fatal overdoses at certain East Baton Rouge hotels and motels in recent years, the parish is making moves to address the issue. Metro Council members without objection approved an ordinance Wednesday to overhaul the permitting process for hotels and motels, setting a baseline those businesses will need to clear in order to maintain in good standing with the parish.
