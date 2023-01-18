ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denham Springs, LA

Popular bookstore 2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge

Good news for book lovers: There's a new bookstore in town. 2nd & Charles, a chain that sells new and used books, vinyl, games and an assortment of pop culture items, has opened a location in the Acadian Village Shopping Center on Perkins Road. The store's grand opening is set...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baker rapper arrested in homicide in St. Helena Parish, sheriff says

Deputies with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Baker rapper Thursday in the shooting death of a man last October. Deputies accuse Jarman King of robbing and killing Jesse Thomas III last October at his house off Calmes Road. The address is listed in Denham Springs, but the house is situated in St. Helena Parish, according to the Sheriff's Office.
SAINT HELENA PARISH, LA
Mother of slain comedian: My son wasn't safe in New Orleans. Nobody is.

On Dec. 23, 2022, my son Brandon Montrell — known to many as the comedian “Boogie B” — was gunned down during a shootout in New Orleans' Central Business District. Brandon was there, in the parking lot of a grocery store, so that his grandmother wouldn’t have to be out in the cold. The bullets that killed him in that parking lot were “stray” — a polite way of saying they were not intended for him by the vicious murderers who ended his life.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Beloved dance hall and bar Whiskey River Landing destroyed in Wednesday night blaze: ‘Total loss’

A Wednesday night fire destroyed the iconic Whiskey River Landing, a popular dance hall and live music venue in St. Martin Parish that had been closed since 2018. Henderson Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jared Johnson was first on the scene after a passing motorist called in the fire around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The venue, in the 1300 block of Henderson Levee Road, was fully involved when the fire chief arrived, with flames venting from both the north and south ends of the building’s roof, he said.
HENDERSON, LA
Our Views: In praise of the 929

New Orleans has multiple special events during the year, and each means the New Orleans Police Department has to work to keep the both residents and visitors to the city safe. And then there’s Carnival time, when the NOPD is tasked with providing all-hands-on-deck protection for days on end.
Letters: It's good to have Kim Mulkey back in Louisiana

It was quite a treat to see LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey join the LSU Vet School staff members to release a recovered eagle back to the wild. She certainly looked comfortable in the natural setting on the river levee. Just like she was back home in Tickfaw.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Zachary officials represent the city at Jan. 11 Metro Council meeting

Metro Councilman Brandon Noel invited Zachary Mayor David McDavid and Zachary Councilwoman Jennifer Boyd to attend the Metropolitan Council Meeting on Jan. 11 in Baton Rouge. McDavid led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Boyd delivered the invocation. "It was a pleasure to attend the meeting and have the opportunity to...
ZACHARY, LA
Wreck on Airline Hwy. in Ascension Parish leaves 20-year-old dead, Louisiana State Police say

A multi-car wreck that snarled traffic in Ascension Parish early Tuesday morning left a young Livingston Parish man dead and injured at least three others, authorities say. Cameron Hall, 20, was in the passenger seat of a Honda Civic heading northbound on Airline Highway near La. 431 when the car swerved into the left lane, colliding head-on with an oncoming Toyota Tundra pickup truck, Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Christian Reed said in a press release.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Baton Rouge to crack down on crime, drug overdoses with updated hotel and motel ordinance

In the wake of a rash of violent crimes and fatal overdoses at certain East Baton Rouge hotels and motels in recent years, the parish is making moves to address the issue. Metro Council members without objection approved an ordinance Wednesday to overhaul the permitting process for hotels and motels, setting a baseline those businesses will need to clear in order to maintain in good standing with the parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA

