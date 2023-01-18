Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee DriveM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton RougeTed RiversBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
Vote put off to start contract renewal negotiations for Baton Rouge schools chief
Without comment Thursday, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, two-thirds of whom are new members, agreed to pull a proposal to start contract negotiations with Superintendent Sito Narcisse. As the meeting kicked off at 5 p.m., board member Mike Gaudet, a staunch Narcisse supporter who was narrowly reelected last...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge DA, others propose aligning state law on glock switches to federal law
With crime rates soaring, the East Baton Rouge Parish district attorney is pushing for legislation cracking down on so-called “Glock switches,” a small device that can turn any handgun into an automatic weapon. During a demonstration of the device’s capabilities Thursday at the Baton Rouge Police Department’s firearms...
WAFB.com
DA Hillar Moore considering run for Louisiana Governor or Attorney General
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore is considering a run for Louisiana Governor or Attorney General. Moore, a Democrat, took office back in 2009. His current term ends on January 10, 2027. “I think I have the best job in the world, particularly...
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Parish Council Expands Thibodaux Office Complex with New Purchase
The Lafourche Parish Council opened its first council meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, January 10 with the appointment of new chairperson and vice chair positions for the new fiscal year. District Seven Council member Armand Autin was appointed Lafourche Parish Chairperson for the 2023 fiscal year, while District Eight Council...
brproud.com
City leaders approve of garbage collection fee to increase
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — During Wednesday’s metro council meeting, some council members debated if increasing the cost of garbage pickup was the right thing to do. In December, the council approved a contract to collect trash twice a week at a higher cost. The cost to get your garbage picked up will go up by $13 each month.
wbrz.com
City renaming road after longtime Councilwoman Lorri Burgess
BATON ROUGE - City officials are renaming a street after longtime East Baton Rouge politician Lorri Burgess, who died three years ago. The city-parish announced it is hosting an official unveiling and block party Saturday for the new signage along Lorri Burgess Avenue, previously East Washington Street. The road runs adjacent to Highland Road and connects it to Dalrymple Drive.
theadvocate.com
Maegan Barras takes the stand to discuss finances in Lafayette right-to-life case
Maegan Adkins Barras took the witness stand Wednesday to discuss her finances as they relate to her husband in a Lafayette right-to-life case that's captured national attention. One day prior she had been threatened with jail time by 15th Judicial District Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett for not paying her two-thirds...
wbrz.com
Plan to open new mental health facility near BR neighborhood reportedly halted amid pushback
BATON ROUGE - Officials say plans for a new mental health facility nestled alongside a Baton Rouge neighborhood have dissipated after the proposal was met with criticism from neighbors. The facility, which has already faced significant community pushback, was set to be located at 7414 Sumrall Drive, right next door...
theadvocate.com
Garbage, recycling fees increasing 50% in East Baton Rouge despite inflation concerns
Garbage and recycling fees in East Baton Rouge parish will increase by more than 50% so twice-a-week garbage pickup — a service utilized by less than half of the parish’s households — can remain in place, despite concerns raised by some Metro Council members that the cost increase will be too burdensome for their constituents.
theadvocate.com
Popular bookstore 2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge
Good news for book lovers: There's a new bookstore in town. 2nd & Charles, a chain that sells new and used books, vinyl, games and an assortment of pop culture items, has opened a location in the Acadian Village Shopping Center on Perkins Road. The store's grand opening is set...
theadvocate.com
East Feliciana Police jurors approve 33% raise for themselves
In an unusual move for an election year, East Feliciana Parish police jurors voted themselves a 33 percent pay raise to the maximum allowed by state law during their Jan. 17 meeting. Jury President Louis Kent got an even higher hike — 53 percent — from $1,300 per month to...
theadvocate.com
Legislative auditor investigating Lafayette Consolidated Government
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office launched an investigative audit of Lafayette Consolidated Government on Tuesday. An unspecified number of investigators arrived in Lafayette Tuesday to begin the audit, according to Roger Harris, executive counsel and assistant legislative auditor for investigations. Harris would not reveal any details of the investigation, including...
wbrz.com
Delatte joins race for Livingston Parish president
LIVINGSTON PARISH - The race for president of Livingston Parish has its second candidate. District 8 councilmember Randy Delatte has joined fellow Republican Jeff Ard in a bid for the top office. Delatte was elected to his current position in the fall of 2019. It marked a return to the...
brproud.com
EBR District Attorney pushes for 10-year sentencing for modifying weapon
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Homemade devices are turning semi-automatic weapons into machine guns and police across Louisiana said those modifications are becoming more popular. A Glock switch or auto sear are small homemade devices that can turn a semi-automatic gun into a serious killing machine. “They can expel...
pelicanpostonline.com
Ascension Parish Government employee update
Always in flux, Ascension Parish Government’s personnel roster totaled 426 employees at the beginning of December with an aggregate payroll of $21,516,883 according to documents produced in response to a records request on December 19. Three years into the current administration’s term there have been significant reductions from its predecessor’s bloated roster that topped out at 540 employees and a $22,850,000 annual payroll toward the end of 2019.
wbrz.com
Going-away bash held for DCFS leader who resigned amid numerous controversies
BATON ROUGE- A reception that included folding chairs, cake, cupcakes, and other food and drinks was hosted by the Department of Children and Family Services for their former leader who resigned under clouds of controversy. Marketa Walters quit last year, after two children died on her watch from a fentanyl...
brproud.com
Waitress accused of writing over $650 tip for $25 meal at local restaurant
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A restaurant waitress was arrested after she had allegedly committed fraud after giving herself an unauthorized tip of over $600 charged to a customer’s credit card. The waitress identified as Rylee Francis, 19, of Walker, was charged with one count each of theft...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Gonzales Police, Chief Sherman Jackson remember retired officer
Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson and the Gonzales Police Department paid tribute to retired GPD Sgt. George "G.W." Anderson, who passed away Jan. 17. In a Facebook post, the department and the chief sent condolences to his family and friends. He was 82 and a lifelong resident of Gonzales. Anderson...
KPLC TV
Martha White, civil rights pioneer who sparked the Baton Rouge Bus Boycott, remembered for her bravery
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As people around the country spent the day reflecting on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, some people in Baton Rouge took the time to remember one woman whose actions may have changed his life. “It changed what things looked like for Black...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge to crack down on crime, drug overdoses with updated hotel and motel ordinance
In the wake of a rash of violent crimes and fatal overdoses at certain East Baton Rouge hotels and motels in recent years, the parish is making moves to address the issue. Metro Council members without objection approved an ordinance Wednesday to overhaul the permitting process for hotels and motels, setting a baseline those businesses will need to clear in order to maintain in good standing with the parish.
Comments / 0