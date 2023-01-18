ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary, LA

brproud.com

City leaders approve of garbage collection fee to increase

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — During Wednesday’s metro council meeting, some council members debated if increasing the cost of garbage pickup was the right thing to do. In December, the council approved a contract to collect trash twice a week at a higher cost. The cost to get your garbage picked up will go up by $13 each month.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

City renaming road after longtime Councilwoman Lorri Burgess

BATON ROUGE - City officials are renaming a street after longtime East Baton Rouge politician Lorri Burgess, who died three years ago. The city-parish announced it is hosting an official unveiling and block party Saturday for the new signage along Lorri Burgess Avenue, previously East Washington Street. The road runs adjacent to Highland Road and connects it to Dalrymple Drive.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Popular bookstore 2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge

Good news for book lovers: There's a new bookstore in town. 2nd & Charles, a chain that sells new and used books, vinyl, games and an assortment of pop culture items, has opened a location in the Acadian Village Shopping Center on Perkins Road. The store's grand opening is set...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Legislative auditor investigating Lafayette Consolidated Government

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office launched an investigative audit of Lafayette Consolidated Government on Tuesday. An unspecified number of investigators arrived in Lafayette Tuesday to begin the audit, according to Roger Harris, executive counsel and assistant legislative auditor for investigations. Harris would not reveal any details of the investigation, including...
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Delatte joins race for Livingston Parish president

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The race for president of Livingston Parish has its second candidate. District 8 councilmember Randy Delatte has joined fellow Republican Jeff Ard in a bid for the top office. Delatte was elected to his current position in the fall of 2019. It marked a return to the...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

EBR District Attorney pushes for 10-year sentencing for modifying weapon

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Homemade devices are turning semi-automatic weapons into machine guns and police across Louisiana said those modifications are becoming more popular. A Glock switch or auto sear are small homemade devices that can turn a semi-automatic gun into a serious killing machine. “They can expel...
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Ascension Parish Government employee update

Always in flux, Ascension Parish Government’s personnel roster totaled 426 employees at the beginning of December with an aggregate payroll of $21,516,883 according to documents produced in response to a records request on December 19. Three years into the current administration’s term there have been significant reductions from its predecessor’s bloated roster that topped out at 540 employees and a $22,850,000 annual payroll toward the end of 2019.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Waitress accused of writing over $650 tip for $25 meal at local restaurant

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A restaurant waitress was arrested after she had allegedly committed fraud after giving herself an unauthorized tip of over $600 charged to a customer’s credit card. The waitress identified as Rylee Francis, 19, of Walker, was charged with one count each of theft...
WALKER, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gonzales Police, Chief Sherman Jackson remember retired officer

Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson and the Gonzales Police Department paid tribute to retired GPD Sgt. George "G.W." Anderson, who passed away Jan. 17. In a Facebook post, the department and the chief sent condolences to his family and friends. He was 82 and a lifelong resident of Gonzales. Anderson...
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge to crack down on crime, drug overdoses with updated hotel and motel ordinance

In the wake of a rash of violent crimes and fatal overdoses at certain East Baton Rouge hotels and motels in recent years, the parish is making moves to address the issue. Metro Council members without objection approved an ordinance Wednesday to overhaul the permitting process for hotels and motels, setting a baseline those businesses will need to clear in order to maintain in good standing with the parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA

