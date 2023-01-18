ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

With Genesis Over $3,000,000,000 in Debt, Digital Currency Group Weighs Selling Venture Portfolio Assets: Report

A new report claims that the parent company of crypto broker Genesis is considering selling venture capital assets to pay back creditors. With Genesis more than $3 billion in debt, the Financial Times reports that Digital Currency Group (DCG) is mulling selling parts of their venture capital holdings, worth up to $500 million, to help make up the difference.
NEWSBTC

Solana Jumps By 23%: Will A Correction Impact The Recent Rise?

Solana has been one of the top performers in the cryptocurrency market, with gains of over 89% in 30 days, 131% in 14 days, and 63% in 7 days. In the face of claims that the SOL network is failing, the token’s price needs a slight upward boost to gain back the support of investors. After dropping to a low of $8.01 in December, its price has increased dramatically in recent weeks and is now trading above the $20.00 level.
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins About To Catch Traders off Guard With Massive Move

A closely followed technical analyst says that Ethereum (ETH) and the broader altcoin markets are set for an unexpected macro move to the upside. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 403,000 Twitter followers that several different metrics are suggesting that crypto markets have bottomed out and are setting the stage for the next run-up.
Benzinga

Why Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group Is Suspending Dividends

Digital Currency Group (DCG) has announced that it is suspending all dividend payments to its shareholders until further notice. What Happened: According to the letter to shareholders seen by Bloomberg, the move comes as a result of contagion in the crypto space brought on by the bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange.
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Nears $1,600 Level – Is The $2K Mark Hittable This Week?

The improving sentiment in the crypto market certainly made recovering lost ground from the bear market easier. Ethereum, the top altcoin, has been breaking barriers since the start of the year. According to CoinGecko, the coin is trading at $1,588 and has gained 20% in the past week, with the biggest gains being recorded at the monthly time frame at 32%.
NEWSBTC

Rocket Pool (RPL) Surged 55% after Listing on Binance

Trackers on January 18 show that the native token of Rocket Pool, RPL, rallied 55% and is among one of the top performers in the top 100 coins by market capitalization. The surge coincides with RPL’s listing on Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume. The token is paired against USDT, the stablecoin issued by Tether Holdings, which is also the most liquid in crypto circles, and BUSD.
NEWSBTC

Chainlink (LINK) Records 7% Gains In Last Week, Will It Cross $7?

The global cryptocurrency market cap is currently down by 1.61%, but LINK holds its gains on the weekly chart. With institutional investors and whales engaged in trading activities, the crypto market is experiencing a revival. Chainlink has enjoyed a resurgence this week with an increase in its price and trading...
u.today

Algorand (ALGO) Records 15% Growth Following Major DeFi Milestone

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Woonsocket Call

Crypto Expert Sam Price’s Predictions Have Lead to Life-Changing Gains for his YouTube Viewers with Pancake Swap

Boston, MA - Sam Price, a well-known crypto expert, made yet another life-changing prediction that has transformed the financial lives for his viewers with Pancake Swap, a decentralized exchange that operates on Binance Smart Chain. Price’s ability to identify profitable investments before they become mainstream has led to investment gains...
