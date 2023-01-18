Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Extraordinary Educators: Maura Lewis from Woodlawn Middle School
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If this class were an equation, she would be the exponent. A teacher who’s more than a problem solver. “I tell them exactly what we are going to do. How it’s going to work. I tell them when there are tough things that are going to come up. When the easier things come, we interact, we try to have fun,” said Maura Lewis.
theadvocate.com
Vote put off to start contract renewal negotiations for Baton Rouge schools chief
Without comment Thursday, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, two-thirds of whom are new members, agreed to pull a proposal to start contract negotiations with Superintendent Sito Narcisse. As the meeting kicked off at 5 p.m., board member Mike Gaudet, a staunch Narcisse supporter who was narrowly reelected last...
Students out thousands of dollars after beauty school abruptly shuts down without any warning
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman claims she is out thousands of dollars after a beauty school she was going to abruptly close its doors this week. “School was supposed to start Tuesday… but nothing,” one student said. The woman, who did not want to...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette principal to lead Louisiana's top school board
Holly Boffy, an educator in Lafayette, was elected president of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Wednesday morning. The vote was 6-5, which is unusually close for the board's top job. Boffy will hold the job for 2023 and she succeeds Jim Garvey, of Metairie. She is...
theadvocate.com
Community: BR Women's Network hosts business conference
The Influential Baton Rouge Business Women’s Network hosted its inaugural business conference Jan. 13 in St. Francisville. Attendees, all female business owners, heard from several speakers on topics ranging from search engine optimization, Google My Business, marketing/branding trends and best practice communications standards to small-business compliance regulations in Louisiana and social media strategies.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Louisiana State University sophomore hit and killed by car, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana college community is mourning the death of a sophomore student who died after she was struck by a car. Authorities said Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks died after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Public Schools needs substitute bus drivers
The Ascension Parish School Board will conduct a free pre-service class for anyone interested in becoming a certified substitute bus driver. Attendance is required on all dates. Masks will be optional. The classes will be Feb. 1-3 and Feb. 6-10. at the APSB Distribution Center, 932 West Orice Roth, Gonzales,...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette High School resource officer placed on leave after complaint
A Lafayette police officer who worked as a student resource officer at Lafayette High School has been placed on administrative leave following a complaint. Cpl. Derrick Miles was removed from his duties and placed on paid leave Jan. 13, spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a text. His removal came after a complaint was filed against him, but Green would not give any details about the complaint.
brproud.com
Dual-sport athlete Trey’Dez Green brings spotlight to East Feliciana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Trey’Dez Green is a 6’8 4-star dual-sport athlete in his junior year at East Feliciana High School. In the fall, he’s catching touchdowns. In the winter, he’s slamming dunks. Coaches, scouts and just about everyone in the community ask what...
theadvocate.com
Zachary officials represent the city at Jan. 11 Metro Council meeting
Metro Councilman Brandon Noel invited Zachary Mayor David McDavid and Zachary Councilwoman Jennifer Boyd to attend the Metropolitan Council Meeting on Jan. 11 in Baton Rouge. McDavid led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Boyd delivered the invocation. "It was a pleasure to attend the meeting and have the opportunity to...
theadvocate.com
Hilliard celebrates Lafayette born businessman who created world's largest collection of Southern art
It started with a moment of “gobsmack” delivered by way of Alexander Drysdale’s “Blue Lagoon, City Park,” painted in 1930. That was where real estate developer, civic leader and philanthropist Roger Ogden may have gotten the bug for collecting great art — especially Southern art.
wbrz.com
Plan to open new mental health facility near BR neighborhood reportedly halted amid pushback
BATON ROUGE - Officials say plans for a new mental health facility nestled alongside a Baton Rouge neighborhood have dissipated after the proposal was met with criticism from neighbors. The facility, which has already faced significant community pushback, was set to be located at 7414 Sumrall Drive, right next door...
2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular book and electronics store has opened its first location in the Capital area. 2nd & Charles will celebrate the grand opening of its new store in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Feb. 4, the company announced on social media. The store advertises itself as...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge DA, others propose aligning state law on glock switches to federal law
With crime rates soaring, the East Baton Rouge Parish district attorney is pushing for legislation cracking down on so-called “Glock switches,” a small device that can turn any handgun into an automatic weapon. During a demonstration of the device’s capabilities Thursday at the Baton Rouge Police Department’s firearms...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge YMCA confirms new South Foster facility and apartments; see timeline for construction
The YMCA of the Capital Area has confirmed it will move forward with a $30 million mixed-use development at its A.C. Lewis facility on South Foster Drive that will include a new, 24,000-square-foot fitness center and a 100-unit, four-story apartment complex. Christian Engle, president and CEO of the YMCA of...
theadvocate.com
Maegan Barras takes the stand to discuss finances in Lafayette right-to-life case
Maegan Adkins Barras took the witness stand Wednesday to discuss her finances as they relate to her husband in a Lafayette right-to-life case that's captured national attention. One day prior she had been threatened with jail time by 15th Judicial District Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett for not paying her two-thirds...
theadvocate.com
A star linebacker out of the Pac-12 has chosen to transfer to LSU over Alabama
Former Oregon State inside linebacker Omar Speights transferred to LSU, The Advocate has learned. Speights, who will be a senior next season, filled the team’s biggest remaining need. Speights has one more year of eligibility and could start right away. He’ll join the team this spring. Speights chose LSU...
KPLC TV
Martha White, civil rights pioneer who sparked the Baton Rouge Bus Boycott, remembered for her bravery
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As people around the country spent the day reflecting on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, some people in Baton Rouge took the time to remember one woman whose actions may have changed his life. “It changed what things looked like for Black...
wbrz.com
Going-away bash held for DCFS leader who resigned amid numerous controversies
BATON ROUGE- A reception that included folding chairs, cake, cupcakes, and other food and drinks was hosted by the Department of Children and Family Services for their former leader who resigned under clouds of controversy. Marketa Walters quit last year, after two children died on her watch from a fentanyl...
brproud.com
Waitress accused of writing over $650 tip for $25 meal at local restaurant
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A restaurant waitress was arrested after she had allegedly committed fraud after giving herself an unauthorized tip of over $600 charged to a customer’s credit card. The waitress identified as Rylee Francis, 19, of Walker, was charged with one count each of theft...
