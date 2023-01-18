ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary, LA

brproud.com

Extraordinary Educators: Maura Lewis from Woodlawn Middle School

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If this class were an equation, she would be the exponent. A teacher who’s more than a problem solver. “I tell them exactly what we are going to do. How it’s going to work. I tell them when there are tough things that are going to come up. When the easier things come, we interact, we try to have fun,” said Maura Lewis.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette principal to lead Louisiana's top school board

Holly Boffy, an educator in Lafayette, was elected president of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Wednesday morning. The vote was 6-5, which is unusually close for the board's top job. Boffy will hold the job for 2023 and she succeeds Jim Garvey, of Metairie. She is...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Community: BR Women's Network hosts business conference

The Influential Baton Rouge Business Women’s Network hosted its inaugural business conference Jan. 13 in St. Francisville. Attendees, all female business owners, heard from several speakers on topics ranging from search engine optimization, Google My Business, marketing/branding trends and best practice communications standards to small-business compliance regulations in Louisiana and social media strategies.
BATON ROUGE, LA
webcenterfairbanks.com

Louisiana State University sophomore hit and killed by car, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana college community is mourning the death of a sophomore student who died after she was struck by a car. Authorities said Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks died after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Public Schools needs substitute bus drivers

The Ascension Parish School Board will conduct a free pre-service class for anyone interested in becoming a certified substitute bus driver. Attendance is required on all dates. Masks will be optional. The classes will be Feb. 1-3 and Feb. 6-10. at the APSB Distribution Center, 932 West Orice Roth, Gonzales,...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette High School resource officer placed on leave after complaint

A Lafayette police officer who worked as a student resource officer at Lafayette High School has been placed on administrative leave following a complaint. Cpl. Derrick Miles was removed from his duties and placed on paid leave Jan. 13, spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a text. His removal came after a complaint was filed against him, but Green would not give any details about the complaint.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary officials represent the city at Jan. 11 Metro Council meeting

Metro Councilman Brandon Noel invited Zachary Mayor David McDavid and Zachary Councilwoman Jennifer Boyd to attend the Metropolitan Council Meeting on Jan. 11 in Baton Rouge. McDavid led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Boyd delivered the invocation. "It was a pleasure to attend the meeting and have the opportunity to...
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular book and electronics store has opened its first location in the Capital area. 2nd & Charles will celebrate the grand opening of its new store in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Feb. 4, the company announced on social media. The store advertises itself as...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Waitress accused of writing over $650 tip for $25 meal at local restaurant

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A restaurant waitress was arrested after she had allegedly committed fraud after giving herself an unauthorized tip of over $600 charged to a customer’s credit card. The waitress identified as Rylee Francis, 19, of Walker, was charged with one count each of theft...
WALKER, LA

