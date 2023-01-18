Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee DriveM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton RougeTed RiversBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
theadvocate.com
2022 AP Scholars honored by the Zachary Community School District
On Dec. 15, the Zachary Community School District recognized the academic accomplishments of its 2022 AP Scholars. Forty-two 2022 Zachary High School graduates were honored with a reception and given a monetary reward for their accomplishments in Advanced Placement classes during their time at Zachary High School. To be recognized...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette principal to lead Louisiana's top school board
Holly Boffy, an educator in Lafayette, was elected president of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Wednesday morning. The vote was 6-5, which is unusually close for the board's top job. Boffy will hold the job for 2023 and she succeeds Jim Garvey, of Metairie. She is...
theadvocate.com
Letters: It's good to have Kim Mulkey back in Louisiana
It was quite a treat to see LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey join the LSU Vet School staff members to release a recovered eagle back to the wild. She certainly looked comfortable in the natural setting on the river levee. Just like she was back home in Tickfaw.
theadvocate.com
This notable Lafayette business building is getting a facelift, rebranding after being sold
After being sold in late 2021, the Petroleum Tower is getting a much-needed renovation and a name change. The 94,000-square-foot office at 3639 Ambassador Caffery Parkway stands as a striking six-story silhouette. Lafayette accountant Kyle Kellner and his business partner passed the building near the Johnston Street in the middle of Lafayette’s retail corridor nearly every day. But the building sat for sale for a handful of years and slowly became outdated.
theadvocate.com
Popular bookstore 2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge
Good news for book lovers: There's a new bookstore in town. 2nd & Charles, a chain that sells new and used books, vinyl, games and an assortment of pop culture items, has opened a location in the Acadian Village Shopping Center on Perkins Road. The store's grand opening is set...
theadvocate.com
Hilliard celebrates Lafayette born businessman who created world's largest collection of Southern art
It started with a moment of “gobsmack” delivered by way of Alexander Drysdale’s “Blue Lagoon, City Park,” painted in 1930. That was where real estate developer, civic leader and philanthropist Roger Ogden may have gotten the bug for collecting great art — especially Southern art.
theadvocate.com
Community: BR Women's Network hosts business conference
The Influential Baton Rouge Business Women’s Network hosted its inaugural business conference Jan. 13 in St. Francisville. Attendees, all female business owners, heard from several speakers on topics ranging from search engine optimization, Google My Business, marketing/branding trends and best practice communications standards to small-business compliance regulations in Louisiana and social media strategies.
theadvocate.com
Beloved dance hall and bar Whiskey River Landing destroyed in Wednesday night blaze: ‘Total loss’
A Wednesday night fire destroyed the iconic Whiskey River Landing, a popular dance hall and live music venue in St. Martin Parish that had been closed since 2018. Henderson Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jared Johnson was first on the scene after a passing motorist called in the fire around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The venue, in the 1300 block of Henderson Levee Road, was fully involved when the fire chief arrived, with flames venting from both the north and south ends of the building’s roof, he said.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette High School resource officer placed on leave after complaint
A Lafayette police officer who worked as a student resource officer at Lafayette High School has been placed on administrative leave following a complaint. Cpl. Derrick Miles was removed from his duties and placed on paid leave Jan. 13, spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a text. His removal came after a complaint was filed against him, but Green would not give any details about the complaint.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge YMCA confirms new South Foster facility and apartments; see timeline for construction
The YMCA of the Capital Area has confirmed it will move forward with a $30 million mixed-use development at its A.C. Lewis facility on South Foster Drive that will include a new, 24,000-square-foot fitness center and a 100-unit, four-story apartment complex. Christian Engle, president and CEO of the YMCA of...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette bars may shut down early for Mardi Gras 2023
Mardi Gras Day revelers may be forced onto the streets of Lafayette at the stroke of midnight, the start of the Lenten season. The city and parish councils have introduced ordinances that would require businesses that "sell, dispense or deliver" alcoholic beverages for consumption on their premises to close at midnight Mardi Gras Day instead of 2 a.m. on Ash Wednesday.
theadvocate.com
A star linebacker out of the Pac-12 has chosen to transfer to LSU over Alabama
Former Oregon State inside linebacker Omar Speights transferred to LSU, The Advocate has learned. Speights, who will be a senior next season, filled the team’s biggest remaining need. Speights has one more year of eligibility and could start right away. He’ll join the team this spring. Speights chose LSU...
theadvocate.com
Baker rapper arrested in homicide in St. Helena Parish, sheriff says
Deputies with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Baker rapper Thursday in the shooting death of a man last October. Deputies accuse Jarman King of robbing and killing Jesse Thomas III last October at his house off Calmes Road. The address is listed in Denham Springs, but the house is situated in St. Helena Parish, according to the Sheriff's Office.
theadvocate.com
Jane's French Cuisine committed to the freshest ingredients 'by the book'
Jane's French Cuisine in Lafayette serves delicious food and offers a beautiful dining experience, but somehow, the place manages to feel like you’re visiting someone’s home — in Europe perhaps. There’s a reason for that — it was someone’s home. Appropriately enough, in fact, it was Jane’s...
theadvocate.com
Zachary officials represent the city at Jan. 11 Metro Council meeting
Metro Councilman Brandon Noel invited Zachary Mayor David McDavid and Zachary Councilwoman Jennifer Boyd to attend the Metropolitan Council Meeting on Jan. 11 in Baton Rouge. McDavid led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Boyd delivered the invocation. "It was a pleasure to attend the meeting and have the opportunity to...
theadvocate.com
Five teens arrested over Tuesday threat that caused Opelousas High lockdown
Five teens have been arrested over a Tuesday threat that sent Opelousas High School into lockdown. Tuesday afternoon a caller contacted the school and stated a shooting would take place. Administrators placed the school on lockdown and Opelousas Police Department personnel responded to the campus for a sweep, the police department said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
Two teen boys injured in shooting at Moss Street business in Lafayette
Two teens were injured in a shooting at a Moss Street business on Wednesday night, the Lafayette Police Department said. The teens, a 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy, were standing in the parking lot of Big Daddy Tobacco Discount in the 2300 block of Moss Street when a verbal altercation ensued between the boys and the occupants of an unknown vehicle. One of the occupants shot in the direction of the teens, striking them both before the vehicle fled the area, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
theadvocate.com
Maegan Barras takes the stand to discuss finances in Lafayette right-to-life case
Maegan Adkins Barras took the witness stand Wednesday to discuss her finances as they relate to her husband in a Lafayette right-to-life case that's captured national attention. One day prior she had been threatened with jail time by 15th Judicial District Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett for not paying her two-thirds...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge DA, others propose aligning state law on glock switches to federal law
With crime rates soaring, the East Baton Rouge Parish district attorney is pushing for legislation cracking down on so-called “Glock switches,” a small device that can turn any handgun into an automatic weapon. During a demonstration of the device’s capabilities Thursday at the Baton Rouge Police Department’s firearms...
theadvocate.com
Running up score: Issue more complex than critics realize
At some point, all fans have attended lopsided sporting event. During such games, it’s not uncommon for some fans to lash out at the opposing coaching staff for “running up the score.”. Some fans don't believe the opposing team has made adequate substitutions to remove the starters from...
