KRON4 News

18-year-old in serious condition after Santa Rosa shooting

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old man is in serious but stable condition after a shooting in Santa Rosa Thursday afternoon, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. SRPD was notified about the shooting on the 2900 block of Dutton Meadow at 2:16 p.m. Multiple people saw a victim lying on the sidewalk on […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Parolee Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Kill a 53-Year-Old Ukiah Woman

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01-11-2023 at about 8:15 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
UKIAH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teen critically injured after being struck by driver in Santa Rosa crosswalk

SANTA ROSA – A teenage boy who was struck by a driver in a SUV as he was walking in a crosswalk in Santa Rosa on Thursday morning is in critical condition, police said.  The 13-year-old boy was crossing the street in the 4600 block of Hoen Avenue around 8:40 a.m. when he was struck by a Honda CR-V going east. The driver, a man in his 30s, immediately stopped and has been cooperating with authorities, police said. There are no signs that the man was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.  The boy suffered severe injuries and is being transferred to a children's hospital in the East Bay.  Investigators are interviewing witnesses and processing the scene. Police said that more information will be released as it is gathered. 
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Ukiah Police Arrest Willits Man for Suspected Car Theft and Knife Possession

The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 1/17/22 at approximately 8:30 am, Ukiah PD received an alert from the FLOCK license plate...
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Drivers Beware: Reports of Icy Roadways in Mendocino County

From Redwood Valley to the Ridgewood Grade, multiple reports from around Mendocino County indicate roadways are slippery with ice and commuters should drive accordingly. A post from the California Highway Patrol Ukiah Office indicates a big rig jackknifed in the northbound lane of Highway 101 on the Ridgewood Grade this morning due to ice.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Find Gun in Car and Drugs at Driver’s Home

Two people were arrested by Santa Rosa police after a revolver was found in their car and drugs at the driver’s residence. On Friday afternoon, an officer pulled over a car for a code violation in the area of Farmers Lane and Sonoma Avenue. The officer smelled burnt cannabis wafting from the car and searched it – finding a loaded .357 Magnum revolver and a scale with drug residue on it. Police later searched the driver’s residence, located in the 6000-block of Highway 12 in Santa Rosa. There they found over 3-pounds of suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms, ammunition, a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, equipment and packaging used in narcotic sales, and, additional firearms. Enrique Garcia-Jordan and Cheyanne Whitcomb were charged with several drug and gun related felonies.
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Man Sought for Assault with a Deadly Weapon in Gualala In Custody

33-year-old Anthony Pinola is in custody at the Mendocino County jail a day after local law enforcement issued a “be on the lookout” for him after he was suspected for involvement in an assault with a deadly weapon in Gualala. As per an entry in the Mendocino County...
GUALALA, CA
ksro.com

More Information on Pedestrian Killed in Sonoma Monday Night

There’s some new information about a collision that killed a pedestrian in Sonoma on Monday night. Investigators say the 36-year-old man hit by a pickup truck was in a crosswalk at the intersection of Highway 12 and Verano Avenue. The 24-year-old man driving the truck immediately stopped, stayed at the scene, and cooperated with authorities. Drugs, alcohol and speed are not believed to have been factors in the collision. This is not the first time someone has been killed while crossing this intersection – in 2020, a 78-year-old man was killed after being struck by a car.
SONOMA, CA
ksro.com

Two Arrested in Santa Rosa for Trafficking Crystal Meth

A Santa Rosa traffic stop leads to two arrests for trafficking crystal meth. Last weekend, police pulled over a car with two people inside for several traffic code violations. The officer searched the car and found several cell phones and 13 one-pound packages of suspected crystal methamphetamine. The two suspects, Brandon Olguin and his wife, Maria Olguin-Chavez, were arrested at the scene. Police later searched their residence on the 2300 block of Summercreek Drive and found more evidence of narcotics sales.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

CHP: One man killed, another injured in crash on Mendocino Coast

One man was killed and another seriously injured when the truck they were riding in crashed down an embankment on Mountain View Road near Manchester, the California Highway Patrol reported. According to the CHP, a man was driving a 2020 Freightliner boom truck westbound on Mountain View Road around 7:25...
MANCHESTER, CA
CBS San Francisco

Traffic stop leads Santa Rosa police to AR-15 automatic rifle, drugs; 2 arrested

SANTA ROSA – Two men were arrested on Friday in Santa Rosa for allegedly possessing multiple firearms -- including an automatic rifle -- and narcotics for sale following a traffic stop. Santa Rosa police officers stopped a vehicle for a code violation at about 1:30 p.m. near Farmers Lane and Sonoma Avenue, and searched the vehicle after smelling burnt marijuana, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Police. Officers allegedly found a loaded .357 Magnum revolver and a scale. They then executed a warrant at the driver's residence on the 6000-block of state Highway 12 in Santa Rosa. Additional firearms were allegedly found in the home, along with three pounds of suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms and a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and packaging materials. The firearms included a fully automatic AR-15 rifle, according to police. None of the firearms were registered to either of the suspects.Santa Rosa residents Enrique Garcia-Jordan, 26, and Cheyanne Whitcomb, 19, were both arrested on firearms-related charges. Garcia-Jordan is also facing drug-related charges.
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Traffic Controls In Place After Truck Strikes K-Rail on State Route 20 Near Lake Mendocino

A truck struck a k-rail on State Route 20 this morning at approximately 6:49 a.m. One-way traffic is in place as first responders clean the roadway and secure the scene. The crash reportedly occurred in the area of the bridge that spans the Russian River just east of where SR-20 meets Highway 101. The driver reportedly exited the vehicle that came to rest in the eastbound lane.
UKIAH, CA
Willits News

Mendocino County Fire Safe Council offering free training for contractors, building designers and building-supply stores

A free training for contractors, building designers and building-supply stores on Fire-Wise Building Strategies and Materials will be held March 13-14 in Ukiah. Wildfire is a natural part of our environment, and we must learn to live with it. Because the State of California realizes this, it has begun to adjust its laws requiring wildfire preparation, just as it did for earthquakes. Insurance companies are also beginning to demand certain preparation standards in order for homeowners to receive favorable insurance premiums and outcomes.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

