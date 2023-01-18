Read full article on original website
Related
18-year-old in serious condition after Santa Rosa shooting
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old man is in serious but stable condition after a shooting in Santa Rosa Thursday afternoon, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. SRPD was notified about the shooting on the 2900 block of Dutton Meadow at 2:16 p.m. Multiple people saw a victim lying on the sidewalk on […]
mendofever.com
Parolee Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Kill a 53-Year-Old Ukiah Woman
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01-11-2023 at about 8:15 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
mendofever.com
Subject Kicking Outside Door, Male In Black Car Dumped Trash – Fort Bragg Police Logs 01.16.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Cooperative Efforts Between Mendocino Sheriff’s Office and Community Result in the Arrest of Multiple Theft Suspects
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. Cooperative effort between the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office and members of our community has...
mendofever.com
Police Deploy Spike Strips After Ukiah Man Allegedly Evades Deputies and Flees On Foot
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01-07-2023 at approximately 12:24 AM, a Deputy from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office...
mendofever.com
A Cyclist Is Dead and an 18-Year-Old Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Vehicular Manslaughter After Fatal Clearlake Collision
The following is a press release issued by the Clearlake Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On January 17, 2023, at approximately 5:45 pm, officers from the Clearlake Police Department responded to...
Teen critically injured after being struck by driver in Santa Rosa crosswalk
SANTA ROSA – A teenage boy who was struck by a driver in a SUV as he was walking in a crosswalk in Santa Rosa on Thursday morning is in critical condition, police said. The 13-year-old boy was crossing the street in the 4600 block of Hoen Avenue around 8:40 a.m. when he was struck by a Honda CR-V going east. The driver, a man in his 30s, immediately stopped and has been cooperating with authorities, police said. There are no signs that the man was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The boy suffered severe injuries and is being transferred to a children's hospital in the East Bay. Investigators are interviewing witnesses and processing the scene. Police said that more information will be released as it is gathered.
mendofever.com
Ukiah Police Arrest Willits Man for Suspected Car Theft and Knife Possession
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 1/17/22 at approximately 8:30 am, Ukiah PD received an alert from the FLOCK license plate...
mendofever.com
Drivers Beware: Reports of Icy Roadways in Mendocino County
From Redwood Valley to the Ridgewood Grade, multiple reports from around Mendocino County indicate roadways are slippery with ice and commuters should drive accordingly. A post from the California Highway Patrol Ukiah Office indicates a big rig jackknifed in the northbound lane of Highway 101 on the Ridgewood Grade this morning due to ice.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Find Gun in Car and Drugs at Driver’s Home
Two people were arrested by Santa Rosa police after a revolver was found in their car and drugs at the driver’s residence. On Friday afternoon, an officer pulled over a car for a code violation in the area of Farmers Lane and Sonoma Avenue. The officer smelled burnt cannabis wafting from the car and searched it – finding a loaded .357 Magnum revolver and a scale with drug residue on it. Police later searched the driver’s residence, located in the 6000-block of Highway 12 in Santa Rosa. There they found over 3-pounds of suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms, ammunition, a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, equipment and packaging used in narcotic sales, and, additional firearms. Enrique Garcia-Jordan and Cheyanne Whitcomb were charged with several drug and gun related felonies.
mendofever.com
Man Sought for Assault with a Deadly Weapon in Gualala In Custody
33-year-old Anthony Pinola is in custody at the Mendocino County jail a day after local law enforcement issued a “be on the lookout” for him after he was suspected for involvement in an assault with a deadly weapon in Gualala. As per an entry in the Mendocino County...
Two Sonoma County dispensary burglaries may be connected, police say
Two marijuana dispensaries in Sonoma County were burglarized this week, and police suspect some of the same getaway vehicles were used in both burglaries, according to a statement from the Petaluma Police Department.
ksro.com
More Information on Pedestrian Killed in Sonoma Monday Night
There’s some new information about a collision that killed a pedestrian in Sonoma on Monday night. Investigators say the 36-year-old man hit by a pickup truck was in a crosswalk at the intersection of Highway 12 and Verano Avenue. The 24-year-old man driving the truck immediately stopped, stayed at the scene, and cooperated with authorities. Drugs, alcohol and speed are not believed to have been factors in the collision. This is not the first time someone has been killed while crossing this intersection – in 2020, a 78-year-old man was killed after being struck by a car.
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Law Enforcement On the Lookout for Man Suspected of Assault with a Deadly Weapon
Anthony Pinola, a Mendocino County resident with a rap sheet dating back over a decade, is currently sought by the Sheriff’s Office for assault with a deadly weapon. Last known to be in Gualala, he reportedly fled north on Highway 1 today and authorities consider him armed and dangerous.
ksro.com
Two Arrested in Santa Rosa for Trafficking Crystal Meth
A Santa Rosa traffic stop leads to two arrests for trafficking crystal meth. Last weekend, police pulled over a car with two people inside for several traffic code violations. The officer searched the car and found several cell phones and 13 one-pound packages of suspected crystal methamphetamine. The two suspects, Brandon Olguin and his wife, Maria Olguin-Chavez, were arrested at the scene. Police later searched their residence on the 2300 block of Summercreek Drive and found more evidence of narcotics sales.
mendofever.com
Subject Knocked On Window And Brandished Handgun, Large Group Loitering – Ukiah Police Logs 01.16.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
CHP: One man killed, another injured in crash on Mendocino Coast
One man was killed and another seriously injured when the truck they were riding in crashed down an embankment on Mountain View Road near Manchester, the California Highway Patrol reported. According to the CHP, a man was driving a 2020 Freightliner boom truck westbound on Mountain View Road around 7:25...
Traffic stop leads Santa Rosa police to AR-15 automatic rifle, drugs; 2 arrested
SANTA ROSA – Two men were arrested on Friday in Santa Rosa for allegedly possessing multiple firearms -- including an automatic rifle -- and narcotics for sale following a traffic stop. Santa Rosa police officers stopped a vehicle for a code violation at about 1:30 p.m. near Farmers Lane and Sonoma Avenue, and searched the vehicle after smelling burnt marijuana, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Police. Officers allegedly found a loaded .357 Magnum revolver and a scale. They then executed a warrant at the driver's residence on the 6000-block of state Highway 12 in Santa Rosa. Additional firearms were allegedly found in the home, along with three pounds of suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms and a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and packaging materials. The firearms included a fully automatic AR-15 rifle, according to police. None of the firearms were registered to either of the suspects.Santa Rosa residents Enrique Garcia-Jordan, 26, and Cheyanne Whitcomb, 19, were both arrested on firearms-related charges. Garcia-Jordan is also facing drug-related charges.
mendofever.com
Traffic Controls In Place After Truck Strikes K-Rail on State Route 20 Near Lake Mendocino
A truck struck a k-rail on State Route 20 this morning at approximately 6:49 a.m. One-way traffic is in place as first responders clean the roadway and secure the scene. The crash reportedly occurred in the area of the bridge that spans the Russian River just east of where SR-20 meets Highway 101. The driver reportedly exited the vehicle that came to rest in the eastbound lane.
Willits News
Mendocino County Fire Safe Council offering free training for contractors, building designers and building-supply stores
A free training for contractors, building designers and building-supply stores on Fire-Wise Building Strategies and Materials will be held March 13-14 in Ukiah. Wildfire is a natural part of our environment, and we must learn to live with it. Because the State of California realizes this, it has begun to adjust its laws requiring wildfire preparation, just as it did for earthquakes. Insurance companies are also beginning to demand certain preparation standards in order for homeowners to receive favorable insurance premiums and outcomes.
Comments / 0