Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 13 games Thursday. The Edmonton Oilers will try to win their fifth consecutive game when they play the Tampa Bay Lightning at Rogers Place (9 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNW, SN NOW). Edmonton (25-18-3) has averaged 5.50 goals during its winning streak, but the offense hasn't just come from forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the top two scorers in the NHL. Klim Kostin has four goals, Ryan McLeod has two, and Dylan Holloway (one goal, three assists) and Mattias Janmark (one goal, three assists) each has four points. Goalie Jack Campbell has started all four games, allowing eight goals on 110 shots (.927 save percentage). "You need contributions up and down your lineup," McDavid said. "You win in this league because you have 20 guys on the ice pulling on the same rope and we've definitely had that the last couple games and it's been good to see." They'll get a big test from the Lightning (29-13-1), who have won five in a row, including 5-2 at the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, when Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos scored his 500th NHL goal. -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO