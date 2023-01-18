Read full article on original website
Hasek assists Sabres in honoring Ryan Miller
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Miller grew up idolizing goalie Dominik Hasek, and upon signing with the Buffalo Sabres in 2002, fantasized of one day having his name and number hang from the arena rafters. Not only did Miller’s dream become reality on Thursday night, he was wowed by having Hasek appear by video from […]
Capitals news: Alex Ovechkin draws blunt take from Lane Lambert over brutal hit in win vs Islanders
The Washington Capitals snatched a win from the jaws of defeat Monday night when they clawed their way to a 4-3 overtime victory on the road against the New York Islanders despite being down 3-0 in the second period. The Capitals partly credit the brutal hit of Alex Ovechkin on Jean-Gabriel Pageau that sparked Washington’s massive come-from-behind victory, but for Islanders head coach Lane Lambert, The Great Eightshould have been penalized for that play, which would have also given New York a chance to score on the power play (h/t NYI Hockey Now’s Stefen Rosner).
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kaprizov, Ovechkin face off for Wild, Capitals
Marner goes for Maple Leafs home point streak record; Kraken enjoying life on road. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from eight games Tuesday. Canada only. Kaprizov vs. Ovechkin in...
FOX Sports
Brady Tkachuk scores in OT as Senators beat Penguins 5-4
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored 25 seconds into overtime, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night. Alex DeBrincat, Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson and Shane Pinto also scored for Ottawa (20-21-3), which went 4 for 9 on the power play. Tkachuk also had three assists, and Cam Talbot stopped 16 shots.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Multi-point performance in win
Wilson scored a goal and an assist on one shot, helping the Capitals to a 4-0 win over the Coyotes on Thursday. Wilson scored a power-play goal by redirecting Dmitry Orlov's point shot to extend the Capitals' lead to 3-0. He would also pick up an assist on Sonny Milano's goal earlier in the second period. Ever since returning from a torn ACL, Wilson notched his first multi-point game and has three points in six games. The Canadian forward should continue to skate in the Capitals' top-six forward core and second power-play unit.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Max Pacioretty: Exits in final minute
Pacioretty sustained what appeared to be a non-contact lower-body injury in the final minute of Thursday's game versus the Wild, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Given how late the injury occurred, it's unlikely there will be an update on Pacioretty's status following the contest. The winger missed nearly three months while recovering from an Achilles injury, and he grabbed at the same leg that he hurt previously. There should be an update on the winger prior to Saturday's game versus the Islanders.
CBS Sports
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Close to returning?
Although Tarasenko (hand) won't play Thursday versus Nashville, coach Craig Berube believes the 31-year-old winger is "close to telling him" when he'll be ready to return, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Although Tarasenko will miss a ninth straight contest Thursday, it sounds like he'll likely be ready to return sooner...
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders vs Bruins
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (23-18-4) VS BRUINS (34-5-4) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders take on the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night at UBS Arena to conclude their season-long, five-game homestand. For both teams, it's the first of a back-to-back set. In their first...
CBS Sports
Steven Stamkos scores 500th career goal, joins elite company with hat trick vs. Canucks
In the Tampa Bay Lightning's 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night, Steven Stamkos became the 47th NHL player to score 500 goals. Not only did Stamkos hit that major career milestone, but he added some extra flair by scoring a hat trick. Entering Wednesday night, Stamkos was...
NHL
Hayes gets 1st NHL hat trick in Flyers victory against Ducks
Kevin Hayes netted his first career hat trick, Scott Laughton picked up 2 assists, helping the Flyers earn a 5-2 win over the Ducks. Rasmus Ristolainen had a goal and an assist, and Morgan Frost scored for the Flyers (19-19-7), who rebounded from a 6-0 loss at the Boston Bruins on Monday.
CBS Sports
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Questionable for Thursday
Bergeron (face) will have the final say regarding if he plays Thursday versus the Rangers, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports. Bergeron took a David Pastrnak shot off the face in Wednesday's game versus the Islanders, but he was able to finish the contest. With Thursday being the second half of a back-to-back, Bergeron may ultimately be a game-time decision, though it seems like he's probably closer to playing than sitting out based on his return to Wednesday's game.
NHL
Coyotes Host Capitals at Mullett Arena on Thursday
Jan. 19, 2023 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz. TV: Bally Sports Arizona Extra | Radio: KTAR 92.3 FM. Fresh off a 4-3 shootout win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, the Arizona Coyotes are back in action tonight at Mullett Arena, hosting the Washington Capitals in the second-and-final game between the two this season.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Carolina Hurricanes – 1/19/2023
The Minnesota Wild will put their three-game winning streak on the line tonight against the second-best team in the NHL: the Carolina Hurricanes. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams after the Wild managed a thrilling overtime win against them on Nov. 19, during Alex Goligoski’s 1000th NHL game celebration.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Streaking Lightning, Oilers face off in Edmonton
Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 13 games Thursday. The Edmonton Oilers will try to win their fifth consecutive game when they play the Tampa Bay Lightning at Rogers Place (9 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNW, SN NOW). Edmonton (25-18-3) has averaged 5.50 goals during its winning streak, but the offense hasn't just come from forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the top two scorers in the NHL. Klim Kostin has four goals, Ryan McLeod has two, and Dylan Holloway (one goal, three assists) and Mattias Janmark (one goal, three assists) each has four points. Goalie Jack Campbell has started all four games, allowing eight goals on 110 shots (.927 save percentage). "You need contributions up and down your lineup," McDavid said. "You win in this league because you have 20 guys on the ice pulling on the same rope and we've definitely had that the last couple games and it's been good to see." They'll get a big test from the Lightning (29-13-1), who have won five in a row, including 5-2 at the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, when Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos scored his 500th NHL goal. -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor.
FOX Sports
Cozens scores in overtime as Sabres beat Islanders 3-2
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Cozens scored 12 seconds into overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Thursday night. Alex Tuch and Victor Olofsson also scored for Buffalo, which had dropped five of six. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 24 stops. Cozens beat Islanders goalie Ilya...
NHL
Caps Fall to Wild, 4-2
Jared Spurgeon's first two-goal game since last April propelled the Minnesota Wild to a 4-2 win over the Capitals in Washington on Tuesday night. Spurgeon's first goal came in the first minute of the second period, tying the game at 1-1, and his second came late in the middle period, giving Minnesota its first lead of the night.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Sorokin Effort Gets Isles Point in 3-2 OT Loss to Sabres
Ilya Sorokin stopped 42 shots as Islanders get a point in 3-2 loss in Buffalo. Ilya Sorokin delivered an all-star caliber performance, but it was not enough, as the New York Islanders fell 3-2 to the Buffalo Sabres in overtime on Thursday night at KeyBank Center. Sorokin, who was announced...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Jan. 19 vs. Nashville
Heading into the fifth game of the seven-game homestand, Blues Head Coach Craig Berube is opting for a bit of a line scramble. "I just wasn't seeing enough out of [the first two lines]," Berube said. "I think with Saader, he's more direct... I need a guy around that's going to get in there more on the forecheck, drive pucks deep, simplify the game a little bit."
Yardbarker
Miller Ranks Behind Only Hasek Among Sabres Goaltending Greats
The Buffalo Sabres honored goalie Ryan Miller in a pre-game ceremony on Thursday, inducting him into the club’s Hall of Fame and retiring his #30 jersey number alongside members of the French Connection (Gilbert Perreault (#11), Richard Martin (#7), Rene Robert(#14)), defenseman Tim Horton (#2), center Pat LaFontaine (#16), winger Danny Gare (#18), and goalie Dominik Hasek (#39).
NHL
Sorokin Selected to 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Ilya Sorokin is one of 12 players voted in by fans as part of the All-Star Fan Vote. The National Hockey League announced today that New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin will join Islanders forward Brock Nelson at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend in Sunrise, Florida on February 3 and 4. The Islanders goaltender is one of 12 players voted in by fans as part of the All-Star Fan Vote.
