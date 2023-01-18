Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
The Prom Ballroom on University Avenue (1941 - 1987)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Vikings, Jefferson Discussing ExtensionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Security Demands Man Remove Religious ShirtNews Breaking LIVEBloomington, MN
Benched: Wild make Matt Dumba a healthy scratch against Carolina
The Wild open a four game road trip Thursday night at Carolina.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Max Pacioretty: Exits in final minute
Pacioretty sustained what appeared to be a non-contact lower-body injury in the final minute of Thursday's game versus the Wild, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Given how late the injury occurred, it's unlikely there will be an update on Pacioretty's status following the contest. The winger missed nearly three months while recovering from an Achilles injury, and he grabbed at the same leg that he hurt previously. There should be an update on the winger prior to Saturday's game versus the Islanders.
Scary play as Wild's Duhaime is checked head-first into boards
It happened in the third period of Minnesota's 5-2 loss to Carolina Thursday night.
CBS Sports
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Close to returning?
Although Tarasenko (hand) won't play Thursday versus Nashville, coach Craig Berube believes the 31-year-old winger is "close to telling him" when he'll be ready to return, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Although Tarasenko will miss a ninth straight contest Thursday, it sounds like he'll likely be ready to return sooner...
CBS Sports
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Goalless streak at 14 games
Nelson has not lit the lamp in his last 14 games. Nelson does have six assists over his last 14 games but also no points of any kind in his last four contests. His struggles have coincided with the team's offense going in the tank. The Islanders have only one win in their last seven contests. In those seven games, they have only scored 11 goals. They have only scored more than two goals in two of their previous nine games. Goal-scoring has dogged this team for quite a few seasons, and what is happening now should probably not be a surprise. The Isles hope their game against the wide-open Sabres on Thursday will help cure some of their offensive ailments.
Rantanen, Lehkonen lead Avalanche past Flames 4-1
Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen each scored two goals, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Wednesday night.Nathan MacKinnon, J.T. Compher and Devon Toews had two assists apiece as Colorado (23-17-3) earned its third consecutive win. MacKinnon has four goals and nine assists during a six-game point streak.Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made 34 stops to improve to 17-11-3."It feels really good," said Georgiev, who made his first start in four games. "I got a little break from playing time, a little refresh for the mind. I would say the guys did such a good job."Tyler Toffoli scored...
CBS Sports
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Questionable for Thursday
Bergeron (face) will have the final say regarding if he plays Thursday versus the Rangers, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports. Bergeron took a David Pastrnak shot off the face in Wednesday's game versus the Islanders, but he was able to finish the contest. With Thursday being the second half of a back-to-back, Bergeron may ultimately be a game-time decision, though it seems like he's probably closer to playing than sitting out based on his return to Wednesday's game.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Wild at Capitals
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Minnesota kicks off a four-game road trip at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The following is a projection and is subject to change:. Marcus Foligno - Joel Eriksson Ek - Jordan Greenway. Brandon Duhaime - Connor Dewar - Ryan Reaves. Defense. Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon.
Avalanche's Rantanen, MacKinnon make NHL All-Star game on fan vote
DENVER — Colorado Avalanche forwards Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon have been selected to play in the NHL All-Star game after a fan vote. Rantanen and MacKinnon were voted as two of the remaining three players for the Central Division and will join teammate Cale Makar at the NHL All-Star Weekend next month at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, home of the Florida Panthers.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Carolina Hurricanes – 1/19/2023
The Minnesota Wild will put their three-game winning streak on the line tonight against the second-best team in the NHL: the Carolina Hurricanes. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams after the Wild managed a thrilling overtime win against them on Nov. 19, during Alex Goligoski’s 1000th NHL game celebration.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Expected to be in net Thursday
Hill is expected to start at home against Detroit on Thursday, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic. Hill stopped 37 of 39 shots in a 4-2 win against Florida in his last start Jan. 12. He's 10-3-1 with a 2.68 GAA and .907 save percentage in 16 contests this season. The Red Wings have lost their last three games, bringing their record down to 18-17-8.
FOX Sports
Predators face the Blues in Central Division play
Nashville Predators (20-17-6, fourth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (22-20-3, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators take on the St. Louis Blues for a matchup within the Central Division Thursday. St. Louis has gone 22-20-3 overall with a 5-5-1 record in Central Division...
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Practices Wednesday
Paul (hip) practiced fully Wednesday, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Paul has missed the last five games due to a right hip injury, but it's encouraging that he went through a full practice Wednesday. Coach Monty Williams didn't indicate whether Paul would be available for Thursday's game against the Nets, but the 37-year-old appears to at least be progressing in his recovery.
