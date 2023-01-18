Read full article on original website
Four Decades of Painting by Linda White at The Doyle starting Jan. 30
Painter Linda White presents work in a solo exhibition on display at Orange Coast College’s Frank M. Doyle Arts Pavilion from Jan. 30 until Mar. 23, 2023. The exhibition, titled “Linda White: Four Decades of Painting from Geometry to Gesture,” is a survey exhibition of paintings, drawings, and prints from 1972 to 2020 by Linda White, who lives and works in Newport Beach, California. The exhibition demonstrates White’s artistic engagement with abstraction and representation, showing her inspiration from East Coast landscapes to Pacific Coast seascapes, all the while maintaining her abiding interest in bold colors.
Gray Academy Holds Fundraiser Event December 11 at Hyatt Regency Newport Beach
On Sunday, Dec. 11, The Gray Academy welcomed several hundred guests to the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach for a festive evening of giving in support of raising funds to bring the nonprofit, non-public K-5 Elementary School for children with special needs to Orange County. Guests mixed and mingled over cocktails...
Save the date for LAEF’s Fundraising February for Los Al Kids
Our non-profit partner, the Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF), is kicking off their annual “Fundraising February for Los Al Kids” campaign and you are invited to participate! LAEF is continuing to support student mental health and wellness through WellSpaces across all nine district schools. They are calm, comfortable places for students to reset and receive counseling support. LAEF also provides STEAM grants to our schools, free elementary World Language classes and program scholarships for families in need.
There is a new Parks, Recreation and Community Services Director in Santa Ana
The City of Santa Ana has hired Hawk Scott to serves as their new Parks, Recreation and Community Services Agency Director. If you’ve attended any of our recent City events, you’ve probably seen Hawk Scott running around with the parks and rec team keeping the show running smoothly and sharing his great energy.
Conservative Patriots of Orange County Meeting to take place Thursday, January 19, 2023
The January 19th meeting marks the 1st Annual Kickoff meeting of 2023 year. Conservative Patriots of Orange County held its 1st Kickoff meeting of the newly formed organization January 2022. We are proud to announce our membership has grown to over 270 like minded conservative people. Thank you for joining CPOC!
Mayor Aitken joins mayors from across the country in the nation’s capital to drive funding to cities
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Jan. 18, 2023) — Mayor Ashleigh Aitken joined mayors from across the country this week in Washington as part of her continued efforts to expand federal funding for Anaheim. Mayor Aitken is meeting with officials from federal departments and agencies, other mayors and visiting the White House...
Bush St. will be closed between 5th and Santa Ana Bl. until Friday night
There is a full closure on Bush Street between 5th Street and Santa Ana Boulevard in order to accommodate construction work in the area through Friday evening, Jan. 20. In addition, the southbound lanes will be closed on Bush Street between 4th and 5th streets. The closures will be in place 24 hours a day until 11:59 p.m. on Friday.
SAPD Police Chief Valentin re-appointed to an international Victim Services Committee
The Santa Ana Police Department is pleased to announce that along with currently serving as the current President of the Orange County Chiefs of Police and Sheriffs Association, Chief David Valentin has been re-appointed to the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Victim Services Committee for term 2023-2025. The...
Sisters-in-Crime Los Angeles (SinC/LA) debuts new mystery anthology, ‘ENTERTAINMENT TO DIE FOR’
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Sisters in Crime Los Angeles (SinC/LA) has announced the release of their new anthology, “Entertainment to Die For” (ISBN: 978-1970181388), with an introduction by award-winning novelist Sara Paretsky. Paretsky, a founding member of the national organization, said when she and other female authors were starting out 35 years ago, it would have been easier for a woman to win a Nobel Prize in Physics than an award from Mystery Writers of America. But today, Sisters in Crime is a national organization with a membership of more than 4,000 and 50 chapters worldwide.
Newport Beach Public Library Foundation Presents “Five Hundred Summer Stories: A Life in IMAX” with Filmmaker Greg MacGillivray Jan. 28
Laguna Beach filmmaker Greg MacGillivray was busy last year. Very busy. His 1972 surf movie, “Five Summer Stories,” widely acknowledged as the best surf film of all time, celebrated its 50th anniversary with a rerelease that had its premiere last August at the New Port Theater in Corona del Mar, followed by screenings around the country.
Seal Beach announces parking program improvements
You may have already experienced the new and updated Seal Beach parking pay stations (kiosks) located in the beach parking lots. To further improve your parking experience, the new pay stations have been installed at the Main Street parking lots and will be operational on Friday, January 20, 2023. In addition to the new pay stations, we have expanded the use of the Passport mobile payment system (www.passportparking.com). This will provide a more consistent and uniform parking experience for our community and its visitors.
2nd Annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week starts Sunday, January 22
Long Beach residents and visitors alike are in for a treat as over two dozen of Black-owned local restaurants and food businesses will offer special menu items and special pricing when the 2nd annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week returns January 22-29, 2023. Organized by local non-profit Long Beach Food...
Firefighters put out an apartment fire in northeast Santa Ana this morning
Neighbors called 911 to report smoke from an apartment at the 2100 blk of N. Ponderosa St. in. northeast Santa Ana this morning at 8:10 a.m. OCFA firefighters knocked down the fire in just eight minutes and stopped it from spreading to adjacent units. No injuries were reported. The fire...
Smoke briefly interrupted tonight’s OUSD School Board meeting
Earlier this month the new conservative majority on the Orange Unified School District’s Board of Trustees shocked parents and other stakeholders when they placed their Superintendent, Gunn Marie Hansen, and Cathleen Corella, the district’s assistant superintendent of education, on leave. This was done with one day’s notice during winter recess.
Santa Ana’s new Community Development Agency Director is a former City Councilman
The Community Development Agency (CDA) in Santa Ana has a new Director – former Santa Ana City Councilman Mike Garcia. The CDA oversees programs for economic development, job training, affordable housing, and downtown development, so it needs a leader who can wear many hats. Garcia brings a diverse professional...
SC Sports Wall of Fame Accepting Considerations for 2023 Class
The San Clemente Sports Wall of Fame Committee is currently taking requests for consideration to be nominated as part of the Wall of Fame’s Class of 2023. “The Friends of San Clemente Foundation will soon be reviewing a growing list of local past and present residents for the esteem honor of being placed on the San Clemente Sports Wall of Fame,” a release from the foundation read. “Placement on the Wall is reserved specifically for those who have personally achieved athletic excellence at a national or international level or mentored, coached or supported sports at any level. The Friends Foundation is reaching out to the public to expand its list of potential local nominees.“
Westminster New Year Tet Parade set for Jan. 22
The Tet Parade is a grandiose event that has celebrated the Lunar New Year in Little Saigon for over two decades. Admission is free to the public. Every year Vietnamese communities across the globe tune in to watch the event broadcasted by local TV stations and social media platforms. The Tet Parade features floats, marching bands, lion dances, color guards, veterans and youth organizations, martial arts, multi-cultural attires, elected officials, scout organizations, community organizations, and an array of local and international businesses.
Council to Decide Future of Citizens Committee for Potential Amphitheater
Last August, the San Clemente City Council voted to establish a Citizens Committee of local stakeholders to discuss the feasibility of constructing an amphitheater in town. Nearly a month later, the council went further voting to authorize each elected official to appoint one person to the committee and to terminate the group after two years.
DMHC fines L.A. Care Health Plan $300,000 for deceptive enrollment tactics
The California Department of Managed Health Care (DMHC) announced taking enforcement action against Local Initiative Health Authority for Los Angeles County (L.A. Care Health Plan) for misleading 21 of the plan’s enrollees during the enrollment process. The plan has agreed to pay the fine and implement corrective actions, including monthly monitoring of sales staff to ensure misconduct does not recur in the future.
Huntington Beach Police Department investigates shooting on Huntington Village Lane
On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at approximately 12:00 p.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 15000 block of Huntington Village Lane. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult with injuries. The individual was transported to a local hospital,...
