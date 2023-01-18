Read full article on original website
BBC
UK weather: Snow and ice warnings as cold snap set to continue
Parts of the UK have been hit with snow and ice, amid warnings the cold weather is set to stay. Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place for Northern Ireland, northwest England and north Wales from midday until 12:00 GMT on Tuesday. Drivers were warned to leave...
Spain tourism hotspots issued with snow, ice and wind weather warnings
Many parts of Spain relied upon by Britons for mild winter weather are set to be hit by extreme winds and even snow this week.Storm Gerard hit the Mediterranean country on Monday, with Spain’s weather agency Aemet issuing yellow or amber weather alerts for 40 different provinces, reported the English-language Spanish website SUR. The country has 52 provinces in total.It will be quickly followed by Storm Fien, said Aemet, bringing snow and ice to multiple provinces.Places affected include Malaga, Barcelona, Madrid and Valencia, all popular travel spots for British holidaymakers year-round.The heaviest snow and ice is forecast for the northeastern...
'Deep Freeze Britain' braces for up to 10in of snow and sub-zero temperatures TONIGHT
Government officials have declared a major incident as people struggle to get to grips with treacherous ice on the roads, with traffic accidents up and down the UK.
Fresh snow and ice warnings as freezing temperatures could last several days
Freezing temperatures and further snow could cause power cuts and road closures in parts of the UK, with police in some areas urging drivers to only travel if “absolutely essential”.Yellow alerts for fresh snow and ice are in place across much of Britain, with an amber alert in force for northern Scotland. It comes after the country experienced its coldest night of the year so far, with temperatures as low as -9.8C in Topcliffe, north Yorkshire and Cornwall hit by heavy snowfall.The Met Office said 32cm of snow fell at Loch Glascarnoch in the Scottish Highlands on Tuesday morning;...
Dad freezes to death while running to store as Arctic winter storm kills 28 and leaves 200M freezing on Christmas Day
A FATHER has been found frozen to death while on his way to the store as the arctic storm kills at least 28 people and leaves 200million freezing on Christmas Day. Major cities in the Southeast, Midwest, and East Coast are calling this their coldest Christmas in decades. There are...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Blizzard, winter storm warnings: How long will they last?
Here is a look at some of the strongest wind gusts and coldest wind chills:. This will NOT be a huge snowfall event. Wind gusts 50-60+ mph, wind chills (-10 to -30) and blowing snow the biggest threats. Power outages, slick and snow covered roadways continue roll in. A few...
Where the storm threats are headed next
The U.S. is facing tornado threats, heavy rain and winter weather. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes is tracking where the storm threats are headed next.
At least four dead after bus skids off road and plunges over bridge into raging river during heavy rain
FOUR people have died and others are missing after a bus plunged into a river while crossing a bridge. The accident happened in Spain's northwestern Galicia region near Vigo and the border with Portugal. The bus skidded off the road on the bridge for reasons that remain unclear and plunged...
Neighbours fury as wealthy couple given go-ahead to build 25ft underground tunnel in crumbling cliff
Neighbours have reacted with fury after a wealthy couple were granted permission to build an underground tunnel through a cliff to their private viewing platform despite fears the rock is 'fragile'.
BBC
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
BBC
Train drivers to go on strike in February
Train drivers are to strike on 1 and 3 February after union bosses rejected a pay offer from rail companies. Drivers had been offered a 4% pay rise for two years in a row earlier this month in a bid to end a long-running dispute over pay and conditions. But...
BBC
Anglesey farmer Macauley Owen killed by trailer gate
A farmer was killed when he was hit on the head by the rear gate of a trailer, an inquest has heard. Macauley Owen was using a tractor and tipper on a farm at Carreglefn, near Amlwch on Anglesey, when he was hurt. The 26-year-old died three days later at...
Dog plays in snow as cold snap sends temperatures plummeting
Parts of the UK have been blanketed by snow as a cold snap sends temperatures plummeting across the nation.This video shows a dog happily playing in the fluffy snow, trying to bite the flakes as they fall.The Met Office said temperatures dropped as low as -10C in parts of Scotland on the night of Wednesday, 18 January.Snow and ice warnings were issued across the UK valid through to Thursday at noon, with up to 5cm of more snow expected.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arctic blast: Pets frolic as Britain blanketed by freshly fallen snowEel spotted swimming through flooded Hastings town centreUK weather: Snow forecast as temperatures set to drop to -10C in Arctic blast
BBC
Snow and ice closes schools and disrupts travel on Isle of Man
Heavy snow and icy conditions have caused widespread disruption on the Isle of Man. All schools have been closed and police have urged people to "stay at home unless absolutely necessary". Manx Care said emergency response times were being "significantly impacted" by the road conditions and a raft of appointments...
BBC
Cemfjord sinking: Crew lost during 'extraordinarily violent' seas
The crew of a small cargo ship died after their vessel capsized in strong winds and 10m-high waves, a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) has heard. The bodies of the eight men were never recovered after the MV Cemfjord sank in the Pentland Firth, a stretch of sea between Orkney and the Caithness coast.
UK temperatures set to rise after coldest night of 2023 plunges parts of country below -10C
Temperatures are set to rise in the UK over the next few days after parts of the country were plunged below -10C.Warnings of snow, ice and travel disruption followed the drop, which marked the coldest temperature of 2023 so far.Manchester airport was forced to close both runways due to heavy snowfall and while operations have since resumed, a statement on Twitter said the health and safety of passengers will “always be our top priority”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Thousands at risk of heart attacks due to Covid disruption, experts warn
Patients in England, Scotland and Wales missed out on starting blood pressure-lowering drugs, British Heart Foundation says
natureworldnews.com
Weather Forecast Canada: Classic Cold Weather to Bring Frigid Conditions in January, February
Early January in Canada recorded multiple storms that unloaded freezing rainfall and snow. The latest weather report explained that classic cold weather would unfold in Canada, bringing colder weather. Recently, portions of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada experienced heavy snow and freezing rainfall in the region, resulting in significant travel...
BBC
Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'
Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
I renovated an old van & now make thousands renting it out to holidaymakers
A WOMAN has revealed how she transformed an old van into a moneymaking holiday home. Leah Whitfield, 34, bought a 2013 Vauxhall Movano in 2022 after she fell in love with life on the open road one year earlier. The PR and Communications manager for adventure travel company G adventures...
