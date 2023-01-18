Read full article on original website
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
Asthenia: The common signs of pancreatic cancer that appears in 86% of cases according to the research
Pancreatic cancer, characterized by a poor prognosis, is one of the worst diagnoses in the group of cancers. However, this culprit can also be treated if detected early. Asthenia could be your body’s subtle way of warning you of ongoing pancreatic cancer.
physiciansweekly.com
Melanoma-specific Mortality Due to Delays in the Surgical Treatment of Melanoma
The following is a summary of “Delays in the surgical treatment of melanoma are associated with worsened overall and melanoma-specific mortality: A population-based analysis,” published in October, 2022 issue of Dermatology by Xiong, et al. Uncertainty exists on how treatment delays affect melanoma outcomes. For a study, researchers...
scitechdaily.com
Diabetes Medications Linked to Multiple Sclerosis: New Study Uncovers Surprising Connection
The University of Arizona Center for Innovation in Brain Science conducted a study to investigate whether taking medication for Type 2 diabetes increases the likelihood of developing multiple sclerosis. According to a study from the University of Arizona Health Sciences, people over the age of 45 with Type 2 diabetes...
MedicalXpress
Video: Treating skin cancer with Mohs surgery
Nearly 5 million people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with a form of skin cancer this year, according to the American Cancer Society. Dr. Naiara Sbroggio Barbosa, a Mayo Clinic dermatologist, explains how Mohs surgery can be used to treat basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and some types of melanoma.
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as blood thinner injections to prevent deadly complications in patients with bone fractures
Patients hospitalized with fractures typically receive an injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots. A new clinical trial, however, found that inexpensive over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, published today in the New England Journal of Medicine, may lead surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin to these patients.
11 Signs Of Oral Cancer You Should Never Ignore
Oral cancer, or cancer found in the mouth or throat, can come with a number of symptoms you shouldn't ignore. Familiarize yourself with them here.
WebMD
People With Cancer Should Be Wary of Taking Dietary Supplements
Jan. 19, 2023 – Cancer dietitian Lisa Cianciotta often finds herself sitting across from a patient who suddenly fishes a bottle of antioxidant supplements from their bag and says, "My friend told me this works really well," or "I read on the internet that this is supposed to be really good for cancer."
MedicalXpress
Stroke symptoms, even if they disappear within an hour, need emergency assessment
Stroke symptoms that disappear in under an hour, known as a transient ischemic attack (TIA), need emergency assessment to help prevent a full-blown stroke, according to a new American Heart Association scientific statement published today in the Association's journal Stroke. The statement offers a standardized approach to evaluating people with suspected TIA, with guidance specifically for hospitals in rural areas that may not have access to advanced imaging or an on-site neurologist.
Jill Biden underwent treatment for basal cell carcinoma. Explaining the common skin cancer
Jill Biden underwent a procedure called Mohs surgery this week to treat basal cell carcinoma, a common skin cancer. Here's what to know.
Surgery Brings Added Risks to People With COPD
TUESDAY, Jan. 17, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Major surgery is a challenge for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), raising their odds of death within a year by 61%, new research shows. The researchers also found these patients incurred 13% higher health care costs in the year after their operation, compared to patients without the respiratory condition. "These increased risks and costs were evident long after the immediate 30-day...
technologynetworks.com
Promising Parkinson's Disease Treatment Candidate Identified in Mouse Study
A new study has identified a promising drug candidate that can protect neurons from degeneration in mouse models of Parkinson’s disease. The research is published in Science Translational Medicine. Addressing an unmet need. Parkinson’s disease (PD) is the second most common neurodegenerative disease, and over the last 25 years,...
The researcher found that Ataxia can be an early sign of a stroke and can occur up to a week before the attack
A stroke is a medical emergency in which blood is cut off to an area of your brain. The condition deprives your brain of much-needed oxygen and nutrients, leaving your body unable to perform essential functions. This means that time is running out. Fortunately, some symptoms can raise alarm bells even before a stroke occurs.
MedicalXpress
Experts explain treatment options for a common cancer complication
Experts provide the first framework for treating a common and life-threatening metabolic complication of cancer known as hypercalcemia of malignancy in the Endocrine Society's new Clinical Practice Guideline. The guideline, titled "Treatment of Hypercalcemia of Malignancy in Adults: An Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guideline," was published online and will appear...
targetedonc.com
Next Steps for the MOUNTAINEER-03 Study in HER2+ Metastatic Colorectal Cancer
Tanios S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, FACP, discusses what to expect if data from the MOUNTAINEER-03 study are positive. Tanios S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, FACP, medical oncologist, medical director, Cancer Clinical Research Office, vice chair and section chief, Medical Oncology, Department of Internal Medicine, Mayo Clinic, discusses what to expect if data from the MOUNTAINEER-03 study (NCT05253651) are positive.
reviewofoptometry.com
MG Atrophy Common in Cataract Surgery Patients
Meibography of a patient with severe dry eye disease. Note they have moderate atrophy of the glands with moderate truncation and loss of gland structure. Photo: Cecelia Koetting, OD. Click image to enlarge. Dry eye is quite common in patients over age 50, so it’s no surprise that the condition...
curetoday.com
Cancer-Fighting Virus to Be Studied in Pancreatic Cancer Subtype
An oncolytic virus engineered to kill cancer cells was administered to a patient with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma as part of a phase 2b trial. The first patient with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the most common type of pancreatic cancer, received first-line treatment with an oncolytic adenovirus called VCN-01 in combination with chemotherapy in the phase 2b VIRAGE trial.
MedicalXpress
An accurate integrated imaging and projection system for oral cancer diagnosis
Oral cancer is a globally prevalent disease with an astonishingly low five-year survival rate of less than 50%. A key factor for its poor prognosis is delayed diagnosis resulting in more late-stage oral cancers. At these later stages, treatment becomes less effective and harsher on the body. Hence, many scientists aim to develop and improve diagnostic techniques for the early detection of oral cancer.
alzheimersnewstoday.com
Leqembi for Alzheimer’s Patients in US Available Through Soleo Health
Soleo Health was selected by Eisai as the sole specialty pharmacy to carry Leqembi (lecanemab) for Alzheimer’s disease patients prescribed the treatment. Leqembi, approved for use in the U.S. earlier this month, is an anti-amyloid targeted antibody, used to treat mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to Alzheimer’s.
ajmc.com
Adherence to Postop Treatment May Indicate Early Recurrence of CRSwNP
The utility of and adherence to follow-up exams for potential recurrence of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) was investigated among 60 patients who had undergone functional endoscopic sinus surgery. In the setting of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), a dual-pronged approach that encompasses regular follow-up exams and administration...
