State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Drag bingo night featuring Penn State Opulence closes out spring Welcome Week

Student Orientation and Transition Programs and drag organization Opulence collaborated to host Drag Bingo on Friday night to close out Welcome Week. At the event, five rounds of bingo were played to win prizes, which included a humidifier and essential oil diffuser, a $50 Downtown State College gift card, an LED neon sign and a speaker.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Altoona Planet Fitness announces 10,000 square-foot expansion

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– The Altoona Planet Fitness officially unveiled its expansion and remodeling of its current space. The facility is expanding by 10,000 square feet, making it one of the larger one-floor gyms at 30,000 square feet after remodeling. The expansion is part of a ten-year plan to provide a clean and inviting location to […]
ALTOONA, PA
FOX 43

Cumberland County woman opens One80 Ministries to bring community together | Jefferson Awards

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Julia Johnson started ministry work eight years ago out of her own home. She had one goal in mind, giving back. "My husband has been in recovery for 11 years, but before that the addiction robbed us of life. We were breathing, but not living," she said. "There has been homelessness for both of us at some point. [Then] there were people that when I was ready to be better [who] were willing to give me that shot. I feel like we are giving back and doing to others what was done for us."
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women's lacrosse announces team captains for 2023 season

Penn State announced its three team captains for the 2023 season on Thursday. Senior midfielder Regan Nealon, senior defender Rachel Spilker and junior midfielder Kristin O’Neill will serve in the leadership roles for the upcoming season. Spilker served as a captain last year, while Nealon and O’Neill will be...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
pahomepage.com

Who is Brenda Crowell? Meet Williamsport’s Jeopardy! star

PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Brenda Crowell, a Williamsport native who just appeared on Jeopardy!. Brenda talked about her experience on the popular game show. She recalls how she prepared, what Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings and the other contestants were like, what the application process was like, and what else we might not expect about Jeopardy!
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Altoona contestant takes home prize on The Price is Right

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Come on down! One of the next contestants on The Price is Right is from right here in Altoona. Nathan “Nate” Ross, 27, was one of the lucky contestants on the Jan. 18, edition of The Price is Right. The show had been pre-recorded, so Nate is back in Altoona and […]
ALTOONA, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's hockey's Liam Souliere and Kevin Wall named Hobey Baker Memorial Award nominees

A pair of Penn Staters were nominated for the 2023 Hobey Baker Memorial Award on Thursday, which is presented to the nation's top collegiate hockey player. Blue and white veterans Kevin Wall and Liam Souliere were among the field of 80+ players from around Division I hockey to be recognized for the prestigious honor after powering the Nittany Lions to No. 6 in the country.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Position preview | Penn State men’s lacrosse attacker room boasts talented core of newcomers

The Penn State men’s lacrosse season is almost here, so here’s a breakdown of which Nittany Lion attackers to watch out for in the upcoming season. TJ Malone is returning to action this season after missing all of last season due to injury. The graduate student started 10 games in 2021 and made an appearance in all 11 of the team’s contests his junior season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Route 15 SB closed in Kelly Township, Union County

10:55 a.m UPDATE: Both lanes of Route 15 are open in each direction. -- Both lanes of Route 15 southbound and the left (passing) lane of Route 15 northbound are closed between Route 1002 (Colonel John Kelly Drive) and Route 1005 (Hospital Drive) in Kelly Township, Union County, for an accident reconstruction. Route 15 southbound detour is Colonel John Kelly Drive, JPM Road, and Hospital Drive. The roadway is expected to reopen at 12 p.m. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.
UNION COUNTY, PA

