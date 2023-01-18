Read full article on original website
Pizza shop in State College closes its doors after 30+ years of business
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A pizza parlor that fed hungry college students during their late night cravings for over 30 years in State College has closed. A sign that was put on the door of Gumby’s Pizza and Wings located at 300 South Pugh Street reads that “Gumby’s Pizza is now permanently closed.” The restaurant […]
Onward State
State College Locals Bring Hand-Crafted Charcuterie Board Business To Centre County
Not many can say they got a business idea from a girls’ night with friends, but for Heather Heverly and Sarah Ehrlich, a seemingly normal do-it-yourself charcuterie board activity sparked the idea to create their own business. Ahhmazing Graze was created to bring to-go-style charcuterie boxes and grazing tables...
Dunkin’ set to open first location in Penns Valley later this year
The coffee and donut chain, which officially shortened its name from Dunkin’ Donuts, will be in Centre Hall.
Digital Collegian
Drag bingo night featuring Penn State Opulence closes out spring Welcome Week
Student Orientation and Transition Programs and drag organization Opulence collaborated to host Drag Bingo on Friday night to close out Welcome Week. At the event, five rounds of bingo were played to win prizes, which included a humidifier and essential oil diffuser, a $50 Downtown State College gift card, an LED neon sign and a speaker.
PSU parking is changing for Friday’s ice hockey, wrestling events. Here’s what to know
Expect heavy traffic in the area on Friday.
Altoona Planet Fitness announces 10,000 square-foot expansion
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– The Altoona Planet Fitness officially unveiled its expansion and remodeling of its current space. The facility is expanding by 10,000 square feet, making it one of the larger one-floor gyms at 30,000 square feet after remodeling. The expansion is part of a ten-year plan to provide a clean and inviting location to […]
Cumberland County woman opens One80 Ministries to bring community together | Jefferson Awards
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Julia Johnson started ministry work eight years ago out of her own home. She had one goal in mind, giving back. "My husband has been in recovery for 11 years, but before that the addiction robbed us of life. We were breathing, but not living," she said. "There has been homelessness for both of us at some point. [Then] there were people that when I was ready to be better [who] were willing to give me that shot. I feel like we are giving back and doing to others what was done for us."
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's lacrosse announces team captains for 2023 season
Penn State announced its three team captains for the 2023 season on Thursday. Senior midfielder Regan Nealon, senior defender Rachel Spilker and junior midfielder Kristin O’Neill will serve in the leadership roles for the upcoming season. Spilker served as a captain last year, while Nealon and O’Neill will be...
Mr. Sticky’s announces opening date for Cumberland County store
The countdown is on for Mr. Sticky’s arrival in the Harrisburg area. On March 3, one of the sticky bun shops will open at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township in the Hampden Centre next to Mellow Mink Brewing. Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, is responsible for...
Popup clinic offering free healthcare services coming to Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– It can be difficult for families to get the proper healthcare they need, but a popup clinic coming to Centre County will be offering services for free. From March 25 to March 26 the first ever Remote Area Medical (RAM) popup clinic will be at Penns Valley Elementary Intermediate School at […]
pahomepage.com
Who is Brenda Crowell? Meet Williamsport’s Jeopardy! star
PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Brenda Crowell, a Williamsport native who just appeared on Jeopardy!. Brenda talked about her experience on the popular game show. She recalls how she prepared, what Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings and the other contestants were like, what the application process was like, and what else we might not expect about Jeopardy!
Altoona contestant takes home prize on The Price is Right
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Come on down! One of the next contestants on The Price is Right is from right here in Altoona. Nathan “Nate” Ross, 27, was one of the lucky contestants on the Jan. 18, edition of The Price is Right. The show had been pre-recorded, so Nate is back in Altoona and […]
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey's Liam Souliere and Kevin Wall named Hobey Baker Memorial Award nominees
A pair of Penn Staters were nominated for the 2023 Hobey Baker Memorial Award on Thursday, which is presented to the nation's top collegiate hockey player. Blue and white veterans Kevin Wall and Liam Souliere were among the field of 80+ players from around Division I hockey to be recognized for the prestigious honor after powering the Nittany Lions to No. 6 in the country.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball secures transfer portal commitment from Jess Mruzik
Coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley made her first big splash of the offseason in the transfer portal, nabbing former Michigan star and junior outside hitter Jess Mruzik. Standing at 6-foot-1, Mruzik has been a back-to-back first-team All-Big Ten selection for the Wolverines, tallying a team leading 394 kills last season. Mruzik was...
Digital Collegian
Position preview | Penn State men’s lacrosse attacker room boasts talented core of newcomers
The Penn State men’s lacrosse season is almost here, so here’s a breakdown of which Nittany Lion attackers to watch out for in the upcoming season. TJ Malone is returning to action this season after missing all of last season due to injury. The graduate student started 10 games in 2021 and made an appearance in all 11 of the team’s contests his junior season.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football film review | Speedy receiver Dante Cephas gives Drew Allar another weapon
One of Penn State’s biggest needs in the offseason was a wide receiver, and it finally got one with the commitment of Kent State transfer Dante Cephas. The Nittany Lions had a commitment from NC State receiver Devin Carter a couple of hours after the Rose Bowl, but he flipped to West Virginia on Jan. 11.
State College football’s Sheffey and Gaul receive multiple Division 1 scholarship offers
State College football players have been reeling in offers over the past few days.
Digital Collegian
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza Committee 'emphasizes the need' for justice during March for PEACE
Penn State students, faculty and community members celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and promoted diversity and equality with a march spanning from campus to downtown State College in the “March for PEACE.”. The march began at noon on Wednesday in the Paul Robeson Cultural Center in the HUB-Robeson...
Route 15 SB closed in Kelly Township, Union County
10:55 a.m UPDATE: Both lanes of Route 15 are open in each direction. -- Both lanes of Route 15 southbound and the left (passing) lane of Route 15 northbound are closed between Route 1002 (Colonel John Kelly Drive) and Route 1005 (Hospital Drive) in Kelly Township, Union County, for an accident reconstruction. Route 15 southbound detour is Colonel John Kelly Drive, JPM Road, and Hospital Drive. The roadway is expected to reopen at 12 p.m. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.
Teen on conference call threatened to shoot up Pa. school, police said
WILLIAMSPORT – A Lycoming County teenager has been accused during a conference call rant of threatening three juveniles and to shoot up the suburban Williamsport school they attended. Dejuan Angel Rivera, 18, of Williamsport, was arrested earlier this month but state police did not release that information until Thursday....
