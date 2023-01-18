Read full article on original website
Tri-State Food Bank planning next food distribution event at Bosse Field
Officials with Tri-State Food Bank say the organization's next mobile food giveaway event is on the calendar in Evansville. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Tri-State Food Bank will hold its next mobile food distribution event at Bosse Field. The food share event is happening from 10 a.m. to noon, or until...
Dive team finds vehicles in Ohio River during search for missing people
Crews in Posey County were preparing to pull entire vehicles stuck deep under the surface of the Ohio River on Tuesday. The cars could hold the key to unlock some of the Tri-State’s most baffling cold cases. The cars haven’t been pulled up just yet. Crews say it’s a...
Owensboro teen charged after thousands of dollars in items stolen from local businesses
An Owensboro, Kentucky teen is facing charges for burglaries from several local businesses. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says detectives were investigating a series of burglaries that happened at businesses in the area of Highway 54 and Alvey Park Drive. According to DCSO, several thousand dollars worth of items were...
Feed Evansville distributing food this Friday
Evansville residents in need of food support can attend a community food share happening Friday. Feed Evansville organizers say the giveaway will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. January 20th, at Pleasant Ridge Estates. This will be on a first come first serve basis. The food share is in...
Little boy with terminal illness gets one last carriage ride in Owensboro
The Owensboro community came out to support King'Nazir Gates, a 6-year-old terminally ill boy. Dozens of supporters came out to see the final ride for a little boy whose life was cut short by an extremely rare genetic condition called SPTLC 2. It is similar to ALS as it destroys the muscles over time and makes tasks like coughing impossible. The disease took away King'Nazir's ability to walk and eventually to eat.
Car hits power pole, flips over on West Parrish Avenue in Owensboro
Drivers in Owensboro, Kentucky, should avoid the area of West Parrish Avenue and Thompson Drive if possible. Our 44News crew in the area saw a flipped vehicle and a snapped power pole around 1:30 p.m. Authorities are currently at the scene of the crash. At this time, it's unclear how...
Owensboro man caught with meth, LSD, and cash after apparent drug deal, authorities say
An Owensboro, Kentucky man is behind bars after authorities say they caught him in the middle of an apparent drug deal in Ohio County. Officials with the Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force were at a Huck's gas station in Beaver Dam on Tuesday when it happened.
Theft suspect arrested with drugs and gun in Ohio County, sheriff says
A suspect in several thefts was arrested in Ohio County, Kentucky, after an investigation by multiple agencies. The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says it happened after deputies, along with members of the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and Hartford Police Department, served a search warrant on Wednesday. According to OCSO, the...
Two suspects flee Webster County apartment during drug investigation, police say
Police in Providence, Kentucky, say they're looking for two people who fled from an apartment after learning that officers were on their way to look for drugs. The Providence Police Department says late Wednesday night around 9 p.m., officers were headed to the Saddle Club Apartments to investigate a disturbance, drug activity, and a report of a felon with a gun.
Suspect dead, at least one injured after active shooter incident at Evansville Walmart
Police were called to the scene of an active shooter situation at the Walmart store on Evansville's west side Thursday night. Around 10 p.m. Thursday, officials with the Evansville Police Department said that officers responded to an active shooting at the Walmart store on South Red Bank Road. Within minutes,...
Three charged in drug trafficking investigation between Evansville and Henderson
Three people are facing charges after police said a large amount of fentanyl pills and cash was seized in a drug investigation. Investigators in Evansville, Indiana said they had been watching a home on East Michigan Street after receiving information about Christopher Barnes and Bradley Brewer selling synthetic marijuana and fentanyl.
Evansville firefighters called to house fire on Indian Mound Boulevard
Firefighters were called to the house at 4 A.M. this morning for a house fire where they spent 5 hours extinguishing. Evansville Fire crews battle early morning house fire. Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire on Evansville's Southeast side.
Puppy trapped in pipe rescued by Hopkins County heroes
The Hopkins County Humane Society wasted no time when it came to saving a puppy earlier this week. Officials say a family called dispatch after their puppy fell four feet down a pipe and unable to get out. The Humane Society says Animal Control Officer Richard Bales and Executive Director...
Multiple areas of North Main Street closed in Greenville after two power poles damaged
There's a Thursday morning traffic alert for drivers in Greenville, Kentucky. The Greenville Fire Department said around 11 a.m. that officials were at the scene of an incident in the area North Main Street. According to GFD. two power poles were hit Thursday morning, causing several closures in the area....
U.S. Navy veteran joins Henderson Police Dept.'s new Traffic Safety Program
The Henderson Police Department introduced the public to a new program and the program's newest member on Tuesday. HPD unveiled its new "Traffic Safety Program" on Tuesday, along with Vernon Snodgrass. The department says Snodgrass is part of the new Traffic Safety Program. They say the Evansville native was in...
Tradewater Brewing Co. coming to Madisonville
A New Brewhouse is set to open in a historic building in Madisonville. Construction for Tradewater Brewing Company is well underway inside the former Ruby Concrete Company building at Ruby Junction. The Ruby Junction project looks to revive the downtown area. "Its exciting, its nerve wrecking, its new. We've been...
Child hit by car in Evansville
Breaking news coverage of a child hit by a car in Evansville. Police say the child has possible fractures.
Man arrested at campground after witnesses say he offered drugs to help free his stuck vehicle
In Gibson County, a would-be camper is setting up camp in a jail cell after police say he was found with more than 70 grams of methamphetamine, some hypodermic needles loaded up with the drug, and a loaded gun. According to the Gibson County Sheriff's Office, an employee of the...
Investigators looking into cause of Henderson garage fire
Fire officials are trying to track down the cause of a garage fire that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Wednesday. The Henderson Fire Department says crews were called to a structure fire in the area of Cumnock Street and Shelby Street on Wednesday. According to HFD, firefighters arriving at the...
Lawsuit filed against Ascension St. Vincent Evansville claims violations led to child's death
Local attorneys announced the filing of a lawsuit against Ascension St. Vincent Evansville on Wednesday that claims violations of the "Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act," or EMTALA, led to the death of an 8-year-old child. According to the announcement, local attorneys George Barnett of Barnett Law and Neil...
