ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wevv.com

Feed Evansville distributing food this Friday

Evansville residents in need of food support can attend a community food share happening Friday. Feed Evansville organizers say the giveaway will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. January 20th, at Pleasant Ridge Estates. This will be on a first come first serve basis. The food share is in...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Little boy with terminal illness gets one last carriage ride in Owensboro

The Owensboro community came out to support King'Nazir Gates, a 6-year-old terminally ill boy. Dozens of supporters came out to see the final ride for a little boy whose life was cut short by an extremely rare genetic condition called SPTLC 2. It is similar to ALS as it destroys the muscles over time and makes tasks like coughing impossible. The disease took away King'Nazir's ability to walk and eventually to eat.
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Theft suspect arrested with drugs and gun in Ohio County, sheriff says

A suspect in several thefts was arrested in Ohio County, Kentucky, after an investigation by multiple agencies. The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says it happened after deputies, along with members of the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and Hartford Police Department, served a search warrant on Wednesday. According to OCSO, the...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Two suspects flee Webster County apartment during drug investigation, police say

Police in Providence, Kentucky, say they're looking for two people who fled from an apartment after learning that officers were on their way to look for drugs. The Providence Police Department says late Wednesday night around 9 p.m., officers were headed to the Saddle Club Apartments to investigate a disturbance, drug activity, and a report of a felon with a gun.
PROVIDENCE, KY
wevv.com

Puppy trapped in pipe rescued by Hopkins County heroes

The Hopkins County Humane Society wasted no time when it came to saving a puppy earlier this week. Officials say a family called dispatch after their puppy fell four feet down a pipe and unable to get out. The Humane Society says Animal Control Officer Richard Bales and Executive Director...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

U.S. Navy veteran joins Henderson Police Dept.'s new Traffic Safety Program

The Henderson Police Department introduced the public to a new program and the program's newest member on Tuesday. HPD unveiled its new "Traffic Safety Program" on Tuesday, along with Vernon Snodgrass. The department says Snodgrass is part of the new Traffic Safety Program. They say the Evansville native was in...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Tradewater Brewing Co. coming to Madisonville

A New Brewhouse is set to open in a historic building in Madisonville. Construction for Tradewater Brewing Company is well underway inside the former Ruby Concrete Company building at Ruby Junction. The Ruby Junction project looks to revive the downtown area. "Its exciting, its nerve wrecking, its new. We've been...
MADISONVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Investigators looking into cause of Henderson garage fire

Fire officials are trying to track down the cause of a garage fire that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Wednesday. The Henderson Fire Department says crews were called to a structure fire in the area of Cumnock Street and Shelby Street on Wednesday. According to HFD, firefighters arriving at the...
HENDERSON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy