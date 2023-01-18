ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangeley, ME

Q 96.1

Two Maine Men Seriously Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash

Two Maine men were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Peru, Maine. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of one of the vehicles in the accident, 57-year-old Kenneth Roy from Greene, and his passenger, 54-year-old Robert Winson of South Portland sustained serious injuries. Three...
PERU, ME
92 Moose

Man Repeatedly Stabbed In Winslow, Maine

According to WGME, the suspect is in custody. Original story follows... According to the KJ, schools were locked to the public and the town offices were closed following a Wednesday stabbing in Winslow. The newspaper article explains that, according to Chief Leonard Macdaid, a middle aged man was stabbed at...
WINSLOW, ME
wabi.tv

1 in custody after stabbing in Winslow

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - One person is in custody after a stabbing in Winslow Wednesday morning. According to Winslow Police Chief Leonard Macdaid, they responded to a call for a bleeding man walking down Lasalle Street. When they arrived, he says the man was gone, but they found him in...
WINSLOW, ME
wabi.tv

Man accused of stabbing in Winslow now in custody

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - One person is in custody after a stabbing in Winslow Wednesday morning. According to Winslow Police Chief Leonard Macdaid, they responded to a call for a bleeding man walking down Lasalle Street. When they arrived, he says the man was gone, but they found him in...
WINSLOW, ME
WGME

Industry man arrested after standoff with police

INDUSTRY (WGME) – Authorities say an Industry man was arrested Wednesday after a standoff with police. The incident began around 9:40 a.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a home on Taylor Road for a report about a woman who had been assaulted. Deputies say...
INDUSTRY, ME
Q97.9

End of an Era With the Last Two Sears Stores in Maine Closing

The Farmington and Caribou Hometown Sears, are closing their doors. These were the only Sears left in Maine. And yes, everything must go! The Bangor Daily News reported that the liquidation has started and they are boldly advertising it on their website. These two stores are among the 115 Sears...
FARMINGTON, ME
wabi.tv

Industry man arrested after domestic violence incident, standoff

INDUSTRY, Maine (WABI) - An Industry man was arrested after assaulting a woman and then barricading himself inside his home for several hours. 57-year-old Bradford Luker was charged with domestic violence assault and reckless conduct. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the home on the Taylor...
INDUSTRY, ME
WGME

Turner man who stabbed couple to death granted supervised outings

A Turner man who stabbed a couple to death will be allowed to leave his Augusta psychiatric center for supervised short outings, according to the Kennebec Journal. Patrick Maher, 26, killed Troy and Dulsie Varney back in 2021, while he was renting a room from the couple. Maher was found to be not criminally responsible for this crime by reason of insanity.
AUGUSTA, ME

