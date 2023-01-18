Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two Maine Men Seriously Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash
Two Maine men were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Peru, Maine. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of one of the vehicles in the accident, 57-year-old Kenneth Roy from Greene, and his passenger, 54-year-old Robert Winson of South Portland sustained serious injuries. Three...
wabi.tv
Egg shortage bringing a twist on Dysart’s Snowmobile Ride-In for Pine Tree Camp
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The ongoing egg shortage is causing Pine Tree Society to put a new twist on an annual event. Each year celebrity riders stuff their suits with eggs and get on snow sleds to raise money for Pine Tree Camp in Rome as part of the annual Dysart’s Snowmobile Ride-In.
Man Repeatedly Stabbed In Winslow, Maine
According to WGME, the suspect is in custody. Original story follows... According to the KJ, schools were locked to the public and the town offices were closed following a Wednesday stabbing in Winslow. The newspaper article explains that, according to Chief Leonard Macdaid, a middle aged man was stabbed at...
3-vehicle crash in Oxford County leaves 2 people with serious injuries
PERU, Maine — Two people suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash in the town of Peru on Monday. It happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Route 108, according to a release from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office. The crash involved a Toyota pickup truck, a Ford F-150 pickup...
wabi.tv
1 in custody after stabbing in Winslow
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - One person is in custody after a stabbing in Winslow Wednesday morning. According to Winslow Police Chief Leonard Macdaid, they responded to a call for a bleeding man walking down Lasalle Street. When they arrived, he says the man was gone, but they found him in...
Maine supreme court dismisses life prison sentences in double-killing conviction
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's highest court on Thursday threw out life prison sentences and ordered a new sentencing proceeding for a man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend. Mark Penley was found guilty by a jury of fatally shooting Heather Bickford, of Canton, and her boyfriend, Dana...
wabi.tv
Man accused of stabbing in Winslow now in custody
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - One person is in custody after a stabbing in Winslow Wednesday morning. According to Winslow Police Chief Leonard Macdaid, they responded to a call for a bleeding man walking down Lasalle Street. When they arrived, he says the man was gone, but they found him in...
WGME
Industry man arrested after standoff with police
INDUSTRY (WGME) – Authorities say an Industry man was arrested Wednesday after a standoff with police. The incident began around 9:40 a.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a home on Taylor Road for a report about a woman who had been assaulted. Deputies say...
End of an Era With the Last Two Sears Stores in Maine Closing
The Farmington and Caribou Hometown Sears, are closing their doors. These were the only Sears left in Maine. And yes, everything must go! The Bangor Daily News reported that the liquidation has started and they are boldly advertising it on their website. These two stores are among the 115 Sears...
wabi.tv
Industry man arrested after domestic violence incident, standoff
INDUSTRY, Maine (WABI) - An Industry man was arrested after assaulting a woman and then barricading himself inside his home for several hours. 57-year-old Bradford Luker was charged with domestic violence assault and reckless conduct. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the home on the Taylor...
WGME
Turner man who stabbed couple to death granted supervised outings
A Turner man who stabbed a couple to death will be allowed to leave his Augusta psychiatric center for supervised short outings, according to the Kennebec Journal. Patrick Maher, 26, killed Troy and Dulsie Varney back in 2021, while he was renting a room from the couple. Maher was found to be not criminally responsible for this crime by reason of insanity.
You’ll Never Believe Who I Met In The Bathroom At A Maine Bar
This Wednesday, I went to Mainely Brews in Downtown Waterville to enjoy my friend Ashley and Rob Burnell sing for open mic night but while I was there, something truly awesome happened. Many times when we're out and about, we meet all sorts of enticing people but I wasn't expecting...
Comments / 0