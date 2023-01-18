Many patients receive IV infusions in outpatient clinics, but the number of nurses available in these institutions is limited, making it difficult to address all aspects of a patient’s needs. “The outpatient infusion room accommodates many patients and their families, but there are often problems with the noisy environment and high crowd density,” explains Jiao Wei. “These issues can result in clinician–patient disputes.” Recent data show that the average outpatient infusion room receives more than 300 patients every day, but adding a patient’s accompanying family members or caregivers increases the average daily flow to 500-800 people per day.

