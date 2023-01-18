ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

americanmilitarynews.com

World Economic Forum declares new crises

The “climate crisis” has evolved into a “planetary,” “safety” and “justice” crisis, as well as a crisis of the spirit, according to a recent presentation at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting. Climate change has long been a priority of the...
NBC New York

Davos Elites See a Major Risk Ahead for Markets With Looming U.S. Debt Standoff

The finance and tech CEOs gathering at the World Economic Forum this week expressed measured optimism about the economy in 2023 — but at least one major risk looms for markets, they said. The world's largest economy risks defaulting on its debt for the first time in American history...
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Fortune

Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing

Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
Fortune

In a post-pandemic world, we need a new social contract for work

The workplace has irreversibly changed. Organizations need to establish new social and psychological contracts with their employees. Brian Cassella - Chicago Tribune - Tribune News Service - Getty Images. Almost three years since the onset of COVID-19, pandemic-related disruptions have made us rethink so much of how we live and...
Dr. E.C. Beuck

In The Face Of Chinese Space Progress, US and Japan Agree Space Attacks Will Trigger Mutual Defense Treaty

For some time now the officials of the United States military have been aware of the rapid advancements being made by China in the realm of outer space military capabilities. According to Lt. General Nina Armagno, the director of staff of the United States Space Force, China has made significant progress in a number of areas, such as satellite communications and re-usable spacecraft which are important for the scaling up of a space program. Even more concerning is how Ye Peijian, the head of China’s Lunar Exploration Program, has compared Earth’s moon and Mars to contested islands in the South China Sea. Islands which China has exerted significant efforts to claim for itself.
NBC New York

China's Economy Will Be ‘on Fire' in the Second Half of 2023, StanChart Chairman Says

The reopening of the Chinese economy following several years of strict "zero-Covid" measures has buoyed sentiment among economists. "In the second half of the year, I think that the Chinese economy is going to be on fire and that is going to be very, very important for the rest of the world," Viñals told CNBC.
philanthropynewsdigest.org

World Economic Forum announces initiative to unlock climate funding

The World Economic Forum and partners have announced the launch of a global initiative to leverage philanthropic capital to generate the $3 trillion needed each year to tackle climate change, reverse nature loss, and restore biodiversity by 2050. Announced at WEF’s annual meeting being held this week in Davos, Switzerland,...
Fortune

To reinvent globalization, companies and countries should think ‘diversifying,’ not ‘decoupling,’ according to McKinksey Global Institute’s research

The world is interconnected, with every major region relying on imports for a large percentage of the goods and resources it needs. The pandemic, Ukraine, geopolitical stress, climate change, and macroeconomic uncertainty: These are turbulent times. No wonder business leaders and policymakers are re-examining everything from their supply chains to their trading patterns. The overarching question, as we see it, is what this means for globalization.

