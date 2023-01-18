Read full article on original website
Elon Musk questioned why Davos is 'even a thing,' and jokingly compared the annual meeting of the global elite to online forum 4Chan
Musk has made clear in recent days that he isn't a fan of the World Economic Forum's annual conference in the Swiss Alps.
americanmilitarynews.com
World Economic Forum declares new crises
The “climate crisis” has evolved into a “planetary,” “safety” and “justice” crisis, as well as a crisis of the spirit, according to a recent presentation at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting. Climate change has long been a priority of the...
How the World Economic Forum Plans to Bring Leaders Together in the Metaverse
The Global Collaboration Village is being introduced at Davos this year ahead of a full rollout.
‘Mattering’ is the buzzword being used at Davos as the secret to management in a hybrid-working economy
Davos 2023 will see a stream of new ideas and buzzwords coming to the fore - 'mattering' has already been identified as one of them. As the good and the great of the business community gather at Davos 2023, the World Economic Forum has revealed what it thinks is the key to keeping teams on the same page in a remote or hybrid-working age.
NBC New York
Davos Elites See a Major Risk Ahead for Markets With Looming U.S. Debt Standoff
The finance and tech CEOs gathering at the World Economic Forum this week expressed measured optimism about the economy in 2023 — but at least one major risk looms for markets, they said. The world's largest economy risks defaulting on its debt for the first time in American history...
A 20-year-old indigenous climate activist says the World Economic Forum is the perfect time for corporations to 'show their commitment' to breaking up with fossil fuels
Helena Gualinga, an Ecuadorian activist, will speak at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week on indigenous rights and the climate crisis.
Xi Jinping's Mouthpiece Says Time For US To 'Make Changes' To Improve Soured Ties As Beijing Confirms Blinken's Visit
President Xi Jinping's official mouthpiece urged Washington to "make changes" to improve soured China ties as Beijing confirmed State Secretary Antony Blinken's much-anticipated visit to the country. What Happened: China's Global Times newspaper citing an analyst, said, "it is time for the U.S. to make some changes to actively fix...
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert
An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
In Rare Address, Xi Jinping Says China Facing Tough Challenges As COVID-19 Enters 'New Phase'
In a rare video speech, President Xi Jinping said China was facing tough times as COVID-19 cases skyrocketed after the government eased curbs last month – one of the most direct acknowledgments of Beijing worsening health crisis. What Happened: Xi, addressing his people on the eve of the lunar...
American mother who lived in China for 16 years says she misses Communist government 'co-parent'
An American designer who spent 16 years in Shanghai wrote an essay in the NYT highlighting the virtues of raising her children under the eye of the Chinese government.
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
NBC New York
Global Economic Outlook May Be Less Bad — But We're Still Not in a Good Place, IMF Chief Says
The IMF's Kristalina Georgieva said headline inflation was heading down and China's reopening was expected to boost global growth. The IMF is forecasting China's economy will outpace global growth of 2.7% this year, at 4.4%, after slipping below it for the first time in four decades last year. She also...
In a post-pandemic world, we need a new social contract for work
The workplace has irreversibly changed. Organizations need to establish new social and psychological contracts with their employees. Brian Cassella - Chicago Tribune - Tribune News Service - Getty Images. Almost three years since the onset of COVID-19, pandemic-related disruptions have made us rethink so much of how we live and...
In The Face Of Chinese Space Progress, US and Japan Agree Space Attacks Will Trigger Mutual Defense Treaty
For some time now the officials of the United States military have been aware of the rapid advancements being made by China in the realm of outer space military capabilities. According to Lt. General Nina Armagno, the director of staff of the United States Space Force, China has made significant progress in a number of areas, such as satellite communications and re-usable spacecraft which are important for the scaling up of a space program. Even more concerning is how Ye Peijian, the head of China’s Lunar Exploration Program, has compared Earth’s moon and Mars to contested islands in the South China Sea. Islands which China has exerted significant efforts to claim for itself.
NBC New York
European Central Bank's Lagarde Says China's Covid Reopening Will Push Inflation Higher
On the one hand, some argue that because supply chains are being restored then the reopening might ease some of the inflationary pressures that Europe has faced in recent months. On the other hand, others note that China will be consuming more energy and this will add to ongoing inflationary...
NBC New York
China's Economy Will Be ‘on Fire' in the Second Half of 2023, StanChart Chairman Says
The reopening of the Chinese economy following several years of strict "zero-Covid" measures has buoyed sentiment among economists. "In the second half of the year, I think that the Chinese economy is going to be on fire and that is going to be very, very important for the rest of the world," Viñals told CNBC.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
World Economic Forum announces initiative to unlock climate funding
The World Economic Forum and partners have announced the launch of a global initiative to leverage philanthropic capital to generate the $3 trillion needed each year to tackle climate change, reverse nature loss, and restore biodiversity by 2050. Announced at WEF’s annual meeting being held this week in Davos, Switzerland,...
2 top executives at consulting giant McKinsey broke down 3 ways Gen Z is transforming the workplace
"Gen Z is comfortable with the idea of change through structure," McKinsey's chief marketing officer, Tracy Francis, said.
NBC New York
Greta Thunberg on Abu Dhabi's Oil Chief Leading COP28 Climate Summit: ‘Completely Ridiculous'
The UAE, one of the world's top oil producers, will host the U.N.-led climate summit from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12, 2023. Adnoc CEO Sultan al-Jaber has spoken about the need for climate action, saying that the UAE has "a clear sense of responsibility and a great sense of urgency" in that direction.
To reinvent globalization, companies and countries should think ‘diversifying,’ not ‘decoupling,’ according to McKinksey Global Institute’s research
The world is interconnected, with every major region relying on imports for a large percentage of the goods and resources it needs. The pandemic, Ukraine, geopolitical stress, climate change, and macroeconomic uncertainty: These are turbulent times. No wonder business leaders and policymakers are re-examining everything from their supply chains to their trading patterns. The overarching question, as we see it, is what this means for globalization.
