Fortune

The 10 golden rules of investing

Investing can often be broken down into a few simple rules that investors can follow to be successful. But success can be as much about what to do as it is what not to do. On top of that, our emotions throw a wrench into the whole process. While everyone knows you need to “buy low and sell high,” our temperament often leads us to selling low and buying high.
FLORIDA STATE
CoinTelegraph

Which tokens could FTX dump on the market?

The new management of the bankrupt FTX exchange has identified $5.5 billion in assets that can be used to repay creditors, sparking fears a large swathe of crypto assets could be dumped on markets. On Jan. 17, FTX debtors identified $3.5 billion in crypto assets with $1.6 billion associated with...
bitcoinist.com

Solana (SOL) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Expected to Thrive in Persistent Crypto Winter

As the crypto market continues to struggle in the crypto winter, some coins are expected to keep going up in price despite the conditions. Solana (SOL) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are two such coins that analysts believe will weather the storm and come out on top. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a revolutionary DeFi venture capital and crowdfunding platform that is the first of its kind. ORBN presale has consistently beaten the market, as ORBN has surged over 987% over the past months. With its unique approach and proven track record, ORBN is poised to continue its impressive performance in the face of a challenging market.
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
u.today

Algorand (ALGO) Records 15% Growth Following Major DeFi Milestone

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
zycrypto.com

Snowfall Protocol (SNW) price increases to $0.182, SOL under massive exploit claims after fake NFTs being sold, AWS collaborates with Avalanche

New cryptocurrencies are launched yearly, but only a few reach great heights. One such cryptocurrency is Snowfall Protocol (SNW). SNW has grown remarkably in the past three months, leaving behind the gains of tokens like Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX). In this article, we will discuss the recent developments in these three tokens and why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is the most select token.
theblock.co

Y Combinator leads $4.3 million round for multichain wallet Cypher

Y Combinator led a $4.3 million round into multichain web3 wallet Cypher. The equity deal, which closed in June, also saw participation from OrangeDAO, Samsung Next and former CTO of Coinbase Balaji Srinivasan. Multichain web3 wallet Cypher announced a $4.3 million seed round, led by startup accelerator Y Combinator. The...

