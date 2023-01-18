Read full article on original website
The 10 golden rules of investing
Investing can often be broken down into a few simple rules that investors can follow to be successful. But success can be as much about what to do as it is what not to do. On top of that, our emotions throw a wrench into the whole process. While everyone knows you need to “buy low and sell high,” our temperament often leads us to selling low and buying high.
CoinTelegraph
Which tokens could FTX dump on the market?
The new management of the bankrupt FTX exchange has identified $5.5 billion in assets that can be used to repay creditors, sparking fears a large swathe of crypto assets could be dumped on markets. On Jan. 17, FTX debtors identified $3.5 billion in crypto assets with $1.6 billion associated with...
bitcoinist.com
Solana (SOL) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Expected to Thrive in Persistent Crypto Winter
As the crypto market continues to struggle in the crypto winter, some coins are expected to keep going up in price despite the conditions. Solana (SOL) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are two such coins that analysts believe will weather the storm and come out on top. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a revolutionary DeFi venture capital and crowdfunding platform that is the first of its kind. ORBN presale has consistently beaten the market, as ORBN has surged over 987% over the past months. With its unique approach and proven track record, ORBN is poised to continue its impressive performance in the face of a challenging market.
Stimulus Checks in February: Here’s who will receive up to $600!
During the month of February, Americans will get up to $600 in additional stimulus checks. Many, but not all, states in the United States of America will get another stimulus payout in February. The purpose of these payments of up to $600 is to aid residents in coping with the...
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
Nearly half of Americans 'sacrificing recession preparedness' with monthly banking costs
Nearly half of Americans who are paying checking account fees every month say they are sacrificing their level of preparedness for a recession in doing so, according to a new report.
msn.com
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Sam Bankman-Fried says both FTX and Alameda were raking in billions in profits in 2021 before token values plunged in crypto winter
"FTX International and Alameda were both legitimately and independently profitable businesses in 2021, each making billions."
Meet Sam Trabucco, the Alameda exec who oversaw the development of the crypto hedge fund's ultra-risky trading strategies
Sam Trabucco stepped down as the co-CEO of trading firm Alameda Research in August, just months before Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire filed for bankruptcy and lost $8 billion of customer money. Around the time of his departure in late August, he tweeted, "But if I've learned anything at Alameda, it's...
FTX's native token FTT jumps 32% after the exchange's new boss says the company could reboot
FTX's native token, FTT, surged 32% Thursday after the exchange's new boss floated the idea of reviving the company. John Ray III told the Wall Street Journal that all options are on the table in terms of how the bankrupt company will move forward. Alameda Research's heavy reliance on FTT...
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says Bitcoin is a ‘hyped-up fraud’ and cryptocurrencies are a ‘waste of time’—but blockchain is a ‘deployable’ technology
“I think all that's been a waste of time and why you guys waste any breath on it is totally beyond me,” Dimon told CNBC on Thursday. “Bitcoin itself is a hyped up fraud. It’s a pet rock.”
coinchapter.com
Litecoin (LTC) to experience block reward halving soon, Solana (SOL) had a successful NFT launch, While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) crosses $0.18
The dynamic crypto world always has something new going on. This article discusses the upcoming block reward halving of Litecoin (LTC), Solana’s (SOL) meme coin launch, and Snowfall Protocol’s (SNW) continued success, surging its price again. Read ahead to know more. Litecoin (LTC) halving in 202 days. Litecoin...
u.today
Algorand (ALGO) Records 15% Growth Following Major DeFi Milestone
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Binance Triggers Temporary Explosion for Ethereum Staking Altcoin After Announcing Surprise Support
An altcoin staking project built on Ethereum (ETH) is exploding in value after a surprise listing on the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance. Binance abruptly announced listing Rocket Pool (RPL) on the exchange’s Innovation Zone, a trading space dedicated to crypto assets more prone to price volatility. Rocket...
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Battle Solana-Based Memecoin That’s Surged 787% in Two Weeks
The two largest memecoins by market cap are looking to outrun a new Solana-based rival. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) surged alongside Bitcoin and the broader market over the past week, leaving the new much-hyped dog-themed altcoin Bonk (BONK) in the rear view mirror. Bonk has witnessed a wild...
zycrypto.com
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) price increases to $0.182, SOL under massive exploit claims after fake NFTs being sold, AWS collaborates with Avalanche
New cryptocurrencies are launched yearly, but only a few reach great heights. One such cryptocurrency is Snowfall Protocol (SNW). SNW has grown remarkably in the past three months, leaving behind the gains of tokens like Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX). In this article, we will discuss the recent developments in these three tokens and why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is the most select token.
BlackRock CEO Hurt By Increasingly Personal Attacks
The CEO of the world's largest asset manager laments the criticism of ESG efforts.
theblock.co
Y Combinator leads $4.3 million round for multichain wallet Cypher
Y Combinator led a $4.3 million round into multichain web3 wallet Cypher. The equity deal, which closed in June, also saw participation from OrangeDAO, Samsung Next and former CTO of Coinbase Balaji Srinivasan. Multichain web3 wallet Cypher announced a $4.3 million seed round, led by startup accelerator Y Combinator. The...
dailyhodl.com
New Solana and Ethereum Rival Surges 130% in Just One Week As Ecosystem Heats Up
An altcoin project looking to rival smart contract platforms like Ethereum and outshine the speed of Solana (SOL) is leading the top 100 crypto assets by market cap with major gains over the past week. At time of writing, Aptos (APT) is up 109% in the last seven days, and...
