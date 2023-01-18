ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hooversun.com

Metro Roundup: Trussville development plans for 2023

Trussville will look to make hay while the sun shines in 2023. That idiomatic saying, defined as taking advantage of a favorable situation while the chance is there, is connected to farming, and a farm might be a large focus for the city of Trussville in 2023. The Trussville City...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Shelby Reporter

Old name, new look: Helena church sees name change, renovations

HELENA – The second oldest church in Shelby County, previously known as Helena Cumberland Presbyterian Church, recently changed its name, and it didn’t have to look far for its new namesake. Before the church was known as Helena Cumberland Presbyterian in the early ‘70s, it was previously named...
HELENA, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Bham Council Nixes Church Plan for a Car Wash

The Birmingham City Council has nixed a church’s request to build a car wash in the city’s Huffman neighborhood. The property in question, at 9701 Parkway East, is owned by Huffman Baptist Church. Pastor Bill Sears told councilors that the church spent $250,000 on improvements to its campus last year and needs a new revenue source to fund its ministries and community partnerships. Recognizing the value of one piece of church-owned land, the church began planning to sell it to an unnamed regional car wash chain.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Plans to build Birmingham amphitheater moving forward

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Plans to build a $50 million music amphitheater just blocks north of Protective Stadium are moving forward. Wednesday, Birmingham City Council heard the plan for it to help fund the 8,500-seat venue. The city would pitch in $5 million along with similar commitments from Jefferson County,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Head to the Electronics Recyling Day at the Birmingham Zoo Jan. 28—what you need to know

Get ready, because Jefferson County’s next Electronics Recycling Day is almost here. If you’re eager to get your old electronics and other unwanted items out of your house, you need to know about three programs Jefferson County has for you. Their free electronics recycling day is Saturday, January 28, from 9-11:30AM at the Birmingham Zoo. Keep reading for all the details.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hooversun.com

Metro Roundup: Cahaba Valley Fire District to hold community meetings

The Cahaba Valley Fire District, which serves an unincorporated section of the U.S. 280 corridor in northeastern Shelby County, is hosting a series of community meetings to discuss the current state of the district, challenges being faced by the district and a plan to address these challenges. The district board...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
hooversun.com

Hoover to hold first Community Mental Health Day event this Sunday

The city of Hoover is having its first Community Mental Health Day this weekend at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex. The event is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. at the Finley Center on Sunday, Jan. 22. The first two hours will involve discussions about the relationship between mental health and public safety, and the final two hours are slated for more general discussion about mental health.
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

Hoover mayor discusses big plans for 2023 in State of City address

HOOVER Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Hoover has big developments in sight for 2023. Mayor Frank Brocato delivered his State of the City address earlier today discussing several upcoming projects. Multiple exciting opportunities are just around the corner for Hoover residents to benefit from. Mayor Brocato says his top priorities going into this year are […]
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

5 Alabama chefs and 2 restaurants that could be our next James Beard winner

Alabama chefs and restaurants have a long and glorious history at the James Beard Awards, which are often called “the Oscars of the food world.”. Previous James Beard winners include Birmingham chefs Frank Stitt, Chris Hastings and Dolester Miles, as well as Bessemer’s Bright Star, which has been recognized as an America’s Classic, and Birmingham’s Highlands Bar and Grill, which was named most outstanding restaurant in America in 2018.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Several new stores open at Birmingham’s The Summit

Denim apparel retailer Buckle will open at Birmingham’s The Summit on Jan. 25. It’s one of several new tenants added to the shopping center, and the company’s eighth location in Alabama. Buckle already has one store at the Riverchase Galleria. The new 4,541-square-foot store is located next...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Shooting reported in Fairfield Thursday morning

FAIRFIELD, Ala. — Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in Fairfield Thursday morning. Deputies responded to the 6700 block of Forest Drive at 4:37 a.m. They found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot to the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital...
FAIRFIELD, AL
AL.com

Birmingham store manager sentenced for bilking $4.6 million in SNAP funds

A Birmingham man was sentenced Tuesday to more than three years in prison for redeeming $4.6 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits illegally. U.S. District Judge Karon Bowdre sentenced Omar Motley, 42, to 46 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $847,001 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, and $4.75 million to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Local landscaper shares what it was like dumping at the Moody landfill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - EPA officials are now set to come in and start putting out the Moody landfill fire. This comes after Governor Kay Ivy’s declaration of a State of Emergency on January 18 after nearly two months of the fire burning. State environmental management agents tell WBRC...
MOODY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy