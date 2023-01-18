Read full article on original website
Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are WaitingZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lightsRoger MarshAlabama State
10 Things to Do in Birmingham, AlabamaJameson StewardBirmingham, AL
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Trussville development plans for 2023
Trussville will look to make hay while the sun shines in 2023. That idiomatic saying, defined as taking advantage of a favorable situation while the chance is there, is connected to farming, and a farm might be a large focus for the city of Trussville in 2023. The Trussville City...
Shelby Reporter
Old name, new look: Helena church sees name change, renovations
HELENA – The second oldest church in Shelby County, previously known as Helena Cumberland Presbyterian Church, recently changed its name, and it didn’t have to look far for its new namesake. Before the church was known as Helena Cumberland Presbyterian in the early ‘70s, it was previously named...
Bham Council Nixes Church Plan for a Car Wash
The Birmingham City Council has nixed a church’s request to build a car wash in the city’s Huffman neighborhood. The property in question, at 9701 Parkway East, is owned by Huffman Baptist Church. Pastor Bill Sears told councilors that the church spent $250,000 on improvements to its campus last year and needs a new revenue source to fund its ministries and community partnerships. Recognizing the value of one piece of church-owned land, the church began planning to sell it to an unnamed regional car wash chain.
wbrc.com
Jasper City Council approves agreement between city, Rural King for Jasper Mall location
JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Jasper City Council voted unanimously to an agreement between the city and Rural King, a retail chain specializing in farm and home. The store’s home will be at the Jasper Mall where the Kmart used to be. Mayor David O’Mary said...
Major Birmingham repair project to start on Highway 280
Birmingham Water Works announced Thursday it will begin a major repair project on Highway 280 near the Shades Treatment Plant.
wvtm13.com
Plans to build Birmingham amphitheater moving forward
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Plans to build a $50 million music amphitheater just blocks north of Protective Stadium are moving forward. Wednesday, Birmingham City Council heard the plan for it to help fund the 8,500-seat venue. The city would pitch in $5 million along with similar commitments from Jefferson County,...
Bham Now
Head to the Electronics Recyling Day at the Birmingham Zoo Jan. 28—what you need to know
Get ready, because Jefferson County’s next Electronics Recycling Day is almost here. If you’re eager to get your old electronics and other unwanted items out of your house, you need to know about three programs Jefferson County has for you. Their free electronics recycling day is Saturday, January 28, from 9-11:30AM at the Birmingham Zoo. Keep reading for all the details.
Mountain Brook joins list of communities raising concern over Moody landfill fire
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Mountain Brook has joined the list of communities beyond St. Clair County continuing to feel the impact of a fire that started burning at a landfill in Moody over 50 days ago. Since then, a class-action lawsuit has been filed against the landfill’s owners and operators. Several residents have raised […]
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Cahaba Valley Fire District to hold community meetings
The Cahaba Valley Fire District, which serves an unincorporated section of the U.S. 280 corridor in northeastern Shelby County, is hosting a series of community meetings to discuss the current state of the district, challenges being faced by the district and a plan to address these challenges. The district board...
hooversun.com
Hoover to hold first Community Mental Health Day event this Sunday
The city of Hoover is having its first Community Mental Health Day this weekend at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex. The event is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. at the Finley Center on Sunday, Jan. 22. The first two hours will involve discussions about the relationship between mental health and public safety, and the final two hours are slated for more general discussion about mental health.
Hoover mayor discusses big plans for 2023 in State of City address
HOOVER Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Hoover has big developments in sight for 2023. Mayor Frank Brocato delivered his State of the City address earlier today discussing several upcoming projects. Multiple exciting opportunities are just around the corner for Hoover residents to benefit from. Mayor Brocato says his top priorities going into this year are […]
Miscommunication about Moody landfill fire leads to frustration among county officials
By Hannah Curran, Editor ST. CLAIR COUNTY — An already tense situation grew more aggravating for St. Clair County officials on Tuesday night when Lisa Crane of WVTM reported that the governor’s office told her they had not received any request for assistance regarding a landfill fire in Moody. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s Office has […]
5 Alabama chefs and 2 restaurants that could be our next James Beard winner
Alabama chefs and restaurants have a long and glorious history at the James Beard Awards, which are often called “the Oscars of the food world.”. Previous James Beard winners include Birmingham chefs Frank Stitt, Chris Hastings and Dolester Miles, as well as Bessemer’s Bright Star, which has been recognized as an America’s Classic, and Birmingham’s Highlands Bar and Grill, which was named most outstanding restaurant in America in 2018.
Milo’s opening Midtown Birmingham location, celebrating with giveaways
Milo’s Hamburgers is coming back to downtown Birmingham next month. The chain’s newest restaurant, located on the corner of 21st and 2nd St. South in 20 Midtown, will open Feb. 15. The newest Milo’s will have 44 indoor seats and 24 seats outdoor. The location will have a...
Several new stores open at Birmingham’s The Summit
Denim apparel retailer Buckle will open at Birmingham’s The Summit on Jan. 25. It’s one of several new tenants added to the shopping center, and the company’s eighth location in Alabama. Buckle already has one store at the Riverchase Galleria. The new 4,541-square-foot store is located next...
wvtm13.com
Shooting reported in Fairfield Thursday morning
FAIRFIELD, Ala. — Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in Fairfield Thursday morning. Deputies responded to the 6700 block of Forest Drive at 4:37 a.m. They found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot to the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital...
Birmingham store manager sentenced for bilking $4.6 million in SNAP funds
A Birmingham man was sentenced Tuesday to more than three years in prison for redeeming $4.6 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits illegally. U.S. District Judge Karon Bowdre sentenced Omar Motley, 42, to 46 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $847,001 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, and $4.75 million to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Search underway for missing Jefferson County woman last seen Tuesday
Search underway for missing Jefferson County woman last seen Tuesday
wbrc.com
Local landscaper shares what it was like dumping at the Moody landfill
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - EPA officials are now set to come in and start putting out the Moody landfill fire. This comes after Governor Kay Ivy’s declaration of a State of Emergency on January 18 after nearly two months of the fire burning. State environmental management agents tell WBRC...
Human remains found in Talladega County creek identified
The human remains that were located in a creek in Lincoln Monday morning have been identified, per the Lincoln Police Department on Wednesday.
