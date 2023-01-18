ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Sandbox (SAND), Polkadot (DOT), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Are The Three Top Crypto Projects To Pay Attention To, But There Is Only One Clear Winner!

 2 days ago
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
dailycoin.com

Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Breaks a Record, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gets Delisted from Binance and Terra Classic (LUNC) Community Debates on L1 Team Funding

In recent years, cryptocurrency has gained popularity, and traders and investors now have a variety of options to pick from. While a number of coins have thrived, others have found it difficult to stay competitive. Recently, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has been witnessing record-breaking sales whereas Shiba Inu (SHIB) pairings are getting delisted from Binance, and Terra Classic (LUNC) community is troubled with mixed opinions over L1 team funding. In this article, we will review the latest updates about Shiba Inu (SHIB), Terra Classic (LUNC), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW).
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Terra Classic (LUNC) Are Both Failed Projects While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is The Next-Gen Cross Chain Solution!

Some investors are hanging on to the hope of restoring the value of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Terra Classic (LUNC), two projects that have long been considered failures. Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard fork of Bitcoin, while Terra Classic (LUNC) faced a major implosion just a few months ago leading to the crash of their stablecoin.
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
astaga.com

Shiba Inu price prediction ahead of Shibarium launch

Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) worth went parabolic as buyers reacted to the most recent developments on Shibarium launch. The SHIB token jumped by greater than 20% prior to now 24 hours. It has soared by over 57% from the bottom stage in December 2022. Different top-performing cryptocurrencies are STEEM, LOKA, and HIVE.
astaga.com

If Any Crypto Will Reach $1 Trillion, It’s Ethereum

Based mostly on the year-to-date efficiency and their drawdown from their all-time highs (ATHs), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have carried out very equally. Whereas BTC has risen by 25.5% for the reason that starting of the 12 months, ETH has climbed by about 27%. From its ATH, Bitcoin has declined by 69.9%, whereas Ether is down by 68.9%.
Benzinga

'Elon Musk, You Wiped Out $10K In Value Off My 4-Week-Old Tesla Overnight:' Livid Customers Frustrated At Missing Out On Recent Price Cuts

Tesla Inc.’s TSLA U.S. price cut announced on Friday has become a polarizing decision, with stakeholders, including investors, analysts, backers and customers, taking opposing sides regarding its impact. What Happened: Customers who recently bought a Tesla vehicle are livid at having given the short shrift. To understand their grievances...

