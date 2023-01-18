ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

americanmilitarynews.com

World Economic Forum declares new crises

The “climate crisis” has evolved into a “planetary,” “safety” and “justice” crisis, as well as a crisis of the spirit, according to a recent presentation at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting. Climate change has long been a priority of the...
The Associated Press

Ukraine, climate, economy: Takeaways from glitzy Davos event

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Elites from politics, business, academia and the arts on Friday wrapped up the World Economic Forum ’s annual conclave in the Swiss town of Davos — where worries about the war in Ukraine, a warming planet and a cooling global economy dominated discussions about the world’s ills.
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
NBC Chicago

Amid Inflation, More Middle-Class Americans Struggle to Make Ends Meet

Many people still identify with being in the middle class, although that doesn’t mean what it used to. Inflation is largely to blame. As inflation spiked, Americans in the middle class were particularly hard hit. For them, prices increased faster than their income, according to a September report by...
Fortune

In a post-pandemic world, we need a new social contract for work

The workplace has irreversibly changed. Organizations need to establish new social and psychological contracts with their employees. Brian Cassella - Chicago Tribune - Tribune News Service - Getty Images. Almost three years since the onset of COVID-19, pandemic-related disruptions have made us rethink so much of how we live and...
Dr. E.C. Beuck

In The Face Of Chinese Space Progress, US and Japan Agree Space Attacks Will Trigger Mutual Defense Treaty

For some time now the officials of the United States military have been aware of the rapid advancements being made by China in the realm of outer space military capabilities. According to Lt. General Nina Armagno, the director of staff of the United States Space Force, China has made significant progress in a number of areas, such as satellite communications and re-usable spacecraft which are important for the scaling up of a space program. Even more concerning is how Ye Peijian, the head of China’s Lunar Exploration Program, has compared Earth’s moon and Mars to contested islands in the South China Sea. Islands which China has exerted significant efforts to claim for itself.
Benzinga

Odiggo, an Emerging Silicon Valley Startup, Aims at Success Where Google Failed

Odiggo is an American startup company based in Silicon Valley and the creator of the groundbreaking Odiggo smart glasses. Dubbed “the world’s lightest, most functional smart glasses”, Odiggo’s smart glasses have created enormous waves in the contemporary tech market. Backed by some of the world’s largest VCs, including Y Combinator, 500 Startups, Plug and Play, Goodwater Capital, and Seedra Ventures, as well as renowned angel investors the likes of Essa Al-Saleh, Odiggo’s smart glasses came to change the game for all tech enthusiasts.
philanthropynewsdigest.org

World Economic Forum announces initiative to unlock climate funding

The World Economic Forum and partners have announced the launch of a global initiative to leverage philanthropic capital to generate the $3 trillion needed each year to tackle climate change, reverse nature loss, and restore biodiversity by 2050. Announced at WEF’s annual meeting being held this week in Davos, Switzerland,...
CoinTelegraph

Metaverse to bring ‘true productivity’ to industrial environments: Davos 2023

The metaverse continues to be a central talking point among leaders and decision-makers in global industries. For many, the vision of the future of the metaverse is not limited to a gamified version of reality. At the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2023 in Davos, Switzerland, a panel of experts came...

