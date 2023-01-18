ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Med Fans Are Livid With The Writers After Maggie And Ben's Separation

When you invest time in a TV series, especially one that has gone on for multiple seasons, it's very easy to get attached, in one way or another, to the show's characters. By taking the story arc journey with them, all the ups and downs that the character experiences can affect the viewer emotionally as well. Hearing news of a character's sudden medical diagnosis, their arrest for a crime they didn't commit, or even seeing them come into sudden fortune can directly affect a fan's mental state.
Who plays the new doctor on Chicago Med? Who’s Grace Song?

Dr. Grace Song is riding a wave of change onto Chicago Med. The character is a direct result of the new leadership at Gaffney Medical Center, and the wishes of majority shareholder Jack Dayton (Sasha Roiz). There’s some definite apprehension on the part of the staff, many of whom are...
Watch Night Court Online: Season 1 Episode 1

Night Court Season 1 Episode 1 picked up several years on from the original series as Harry's daughter, Abby, decided to follow in her father's footsteps. Abby took over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court. However, Abby realized that the court also needed a public defender, bringing her...
Chicago Fire boss hints at ‘rough road’ for Herrmann’s wife

We were all shocked to discover that Cindy Herrmann (Robyn Coffin) was diagnosed with lung cancer. Partially because she didn’t smoke, but also because her life with Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) was such a reliable constant on Chicago Fire. It seemed like the couple could get through anything, and...
Sweet Magnolias Season 3: Here’s a full scoop on this feel-good series

Based upon the titular novel series by Sheryl Woods, Sweet Magnolias premiered on Netflix in May 2020, followed by a second season that dropped on Netflix in 2022. Netflix series has diverged from the mainstream novel content and created a different tangent that is no less interesting and riveting than the novel.
