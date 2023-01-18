Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residentsEdy ZooKentucky State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Fan ejected from college game for holding up a 'Please Go To Texas' signAsh JurbergLexington, KY
Related
Cause Of Fatal Georgia Football Car Accident Revealed
Tragedy struck Georgia's football program when a player and staffer died in a car crash early Sunday morning. Per the Athens Banner-Herald's Marc Weiszer, a police report provided more details on the accident. According to the report, the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree after failing to ...
Everything John Calipari Said After Kentucky's 85-71 Win Over Georgia
Below is everything that Kentucky head coach John Calipari said after the Wildcats' 85-71 win over the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday night inside Rupp Arena: JOHN CALIPARI: Terrific second half. First half, they were beating us on the bounce and we had to tighten up the defense. My error was, I ...
Sports World Praying For Kentucky Basketball Family Today
The Kentucky basketball family lost a Wildcats mainstay on Wednesday. In a statement from John Calipari, the UK coach confirmed the loss of trainer Chris Simmons, whom he had a long-running relationship with: "Chris Simmons, our trainer at Memphis who came w/ me here, passed away," Coach Cal ...
Colorado quarterback announces transfer decision
When Deion Sanders accepted the head coaching job at Colorado, transfers en masse were expected. And on Tuesday, another one that was anticipated and expected occurred, as quarterback JT Shrout will transfer from the Buffaloes. Pete Thamel of ESPN tweeted on Tuesday, “Sources: Colorado quarterback JT Shrout intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal.” Source: Read more... The post Colorado quarterback announces transfer decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chilling Video Shows Moment Basketball Star Shot and Killed Innocent Alabama Woman
A prominent University of Alabama basketball athlete who sports analysts said was a standout star in the world of college basketball has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of a woman near the Tuscaloosa campus early Sunday. Twenty-one-year-old Darius Miles has been accused of opening fire...
a-z-animals.com
Mountain Lions In Kentucky
Lore and tall tales are full of stories about mountain lions. But stories about the elusive animal aren’t relegated to history. These days, photos and stories about mountain lion attacks quickly go viral online. It has caused some nervousness about the feline, and understandably so. However, there are not as many mountain lions living in the United States as these stories suggest. And not all states have a population of mountain lions, which begs the question – are there mountain lions in Kentucky?
What we know about crash that killed Georgia football player Devin Willock, staffer Chandler LeCroy
Police are still investigating the crash that killed Georgia lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and injured two others.
Bank with branches in Mississippi, Alabama slammed for sign about Robert E. Lee, MLK Day holiday
A Twitter post taking a bank to task for posting a sign announcing it will be closed to honor Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King Jr. has gone viral. The post included a photograph of the sign on a CB&S Bank door. CB&S is headquartered in Russellville, Alabama, and has branches in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.
Lane Kiffin Is Reportedly Landing Major Quarterback Transfer
Lane Kiffin is reportedly on the verge of landing a huge quarterback transfer for the Rebels. According to OutKick.com's Glenn Guilbeau, former five-star and LSU QB Walker Howard could soon transfer to Ole Miss per sources close to both programs. Howard visited Oxford on Friday and is said to have ...
Remembering Chandler LeCroy: ‘She was never not smiling’
Angela Kirkpatrick is one of the two associate directors of recruiting operations at Georgia. She sent out a tweet recently that shows how she is feeling right now. DawgNation published an in-depth piece about the loss of Devin Willock earlier this week. Yet this tragedy is not just about a football player. It is about two tremendous losses to the Georgia football family.
Look: Deion Sanders' First 5 Games At Colorado Are Brutal
Here's two facts to whet your college football appetite this Tuesday afternoon. Fact No. 1: A Deion Sanders-coached team hasn't lost a regular season game since September of 2021. Fact No. 2: Colorado will face three top-15 teams over the course of their first five games next season. ...
Deion Sanders, Colorado Lose Another Quarterback To Transfer Portal
Before he ever coached a practice at Colorado, Deion Sanders announced the Buffaloes' starting quarterback for the 2023 season. In just one example of how Sanders does things differently than just about every other college football coach, he brought his son Shedeur Sanders with him to his ...
Alabama Football: Why Nick Saban should and will hire Jeremy Pruitt
Alabama Football needs defensive coaches and Jeremy Pruitt needs a job. An obvious solution is for Nick Saban to hire his former Defensive Coordinator. The solution being obvious, does not make it simple. Jeremy Pruitt is damaged goods, from his tenure as Tennessee’s head coach and a slowly evolving NCAA...
These Have Been Named the Ugliest Towns in Indiana and Kentucky
One website recently listed the ugliest town in each state. Do you think you know what towns were named the ugliest in Indiana and Kentucky?. Here in Indiana and Kentucky, we have a lot of beautiful scenery. We have quite a few larger lakes that you could just admire for hours, beautiful state parks, and so many cute small towns. When taking all of the cities and towns that we have in Indiana and Kentucky, you might first think about some of the more fun or beautiful towns that you have visited. However, for this article's sake, we will go down a different route.
Charles Barkley Names The Best Team In College Basketball
NBA analyst Charles Barkley has been following the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season pretty closely and he had an interesting take on who the best team in America is right now. Appearing on The Next Round on Wednesday, Barkley admitted that he thinks No. 4 Alabama is the best team in the country. ...
University of Alabama Basketball Player Shoots Woman Over Being Rejected
Jamea Jonae Harris was gunned down in Tuscaloosa, AL on January 15, 2023. University of Alabama forward, Darius Miles along with suspect Michael Davis is being charged with capital murder. It is rumored that the reason Darius and Michael opened fire on the vehicle was because Darius was rejected by Jamea Harris after trying to […]
Ohio State's Challenging 2023 Football Schedule
The Ohio State Buckeyes were a play away from defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the first round of the playoffs. As good as Georgia looked against TCU in the Championship Game, Ohio State should have beaten them a week earlier. Now Ohio State will look to bounce back in 2023 without star quarterback C.J. Stroud and other players who move on to the NFL.
Texas QB Arch Manning Loses His Student ID for the Second Time in a Week
At this point, Texas freshman quarterback Arch Manning might need to hire an assistant to hold on to his belongings.... The post Texas QB Arch Manning Loses His Student ID for the Second Time in a Week appeared first on Outsider.
CJ Fredrick Arises as Kentucky's On-Court Captain: 'CJ Leads, Man, He Just Leads.'
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Of the many things that Kentucky basketball was lacking across the first half of the regular season, an on-court leader was blatantly one of them. As Gonzaga, Missouri and Alabama all ran rampant over the Wildcats in their respective home gyms (or at least their home ...
Rick Barnes updates the status of Santiago Vescovi and Tyreke Key
STARKVILLE, MISS — No. 9 Tennessee was able to knock off Mississippi State 70-59 inside of Humphrey Coliseum on Tuesday night to rebound from its first loss of conference play over the weekend. The Vols, who trailed by as many as nine points in the first half, outscored the...
Comments / 1