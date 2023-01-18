ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Photos: A morning visiting with Jim Harbaugh ... and an evening strengthening Bellevue's stranglehold over 3A KingCo basketball

By Todd Milles, SBLive
 2 days ago

KIRKLAND, Wash. - It was quite a day for Hogan Hansen at Bellevue High School .

The teenager got an on-campus visit from Jim Harbaugh, his future football coach at the University of Michigan.

In fact, Harbaugh was part of a viral social-media clip doing a dead-lift farmer's walk in the school's weight room.

Then, the state's top 2024 tight end recruit got on a bus and headed over with the Wolverines' boys basketball team to face reigning 3A KingCo champion Lake Washington.

The eighth-ranked Wolverines won, 58-46, to improve to 14-2 and maintain a two-game lead in the standings as the school vies for its first league title since 2017-18.

Here is Steve Faber's photo gallery from the Bellevue-Lake Washington boys basketball game:

