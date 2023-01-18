Read full article on original website
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:11 a.m. EST
Alex Murdaugh goes on trial in 2021 killings of wife, son. Disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh is about to put his fate before a small-town jury. Murdaugh's trial on two counts of murder in the June 2021 deaths of his wife and son is scheduled to start Monday with jury selection in Colleton County. The 54-year-old's life has unraveled over the past two years. He faces about 100 other criminal counts as prosecutors say he stole millions of dollars from clients, committed insurance fraud trying to stage his own death and ran a drug and money laundering ring. But Murdaugh has adamantly denied killing his wife and son, saying he found them shot to death at their home after visiting his ailing father.
California campers woken by multiple lights hovering at tree line
A California camper at Hiouchi reported being woken up by wind and debris striking the tent followed by multiple lights hovering at the tree line at 3:30 a.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
US strike kills approximately 30 al-Shabaab fighters in Somalia
The United States carried out a strike in Somalia on Friday that killed approximately 30 al-Shabaab fighters, US Africa Command said in a statement.
