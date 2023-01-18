Read full article on original website
gamblingnews.com
SportingWin Turns to Pinnacle’s iFrame to Boost Operations in Bulgaria
The new partnership will allow SportingWin to access Pinnacle’s dedicated B2B iFrame solution and give the brand a further boost in the country. SportingWin has a reputation for being one of the go-to betting options in the market, and iFrame will hopefully consolidate this status, the company says. SportingWin...
gamblingnews.com
Gaming Corps Expands with Napoleon in Belgium
Napoleon, which is a Belgium iGaming brand, will benefit from many of Gaming Corps prominent iGaming products and ancillary services. The alliance is doubly important for Gaming Corps which has been on the market for only six months in Europe. Gaming Corps Strengthens Content Reach in Belgium. Moving forward, Napoleon...
Mango Steps Up Expansion in Rising Consumer Market
Mango, which already has tripled its presence in India in two years, plans to make further inroads in the South Asian nation, including the opening of its first Mango man store in New Delhi. India is among the keys to the Spanish fast-fashion chain’s international growth in Asia. The 1.4-billion-strong country is home to 85 Mango stores, up from 46 at the end of 2021. Mango is expanding with the help of with Myntra, its local franchise partner of 14 years. Daniel López, Mango’s expansion director, said that India has become one of the retailer’s most important markets because “this country is...
gamblingnews.com
Altenar marches towards global expansion with PalmsBet
The partnership will see Altenar power PalmsBet’s global operations, allowing both companies to access new markets but also consolidate their presence in existing ones. Altenar Moves Focus on Balkans with PalmsBet in Bulgaria. Altenar is particularly interested in strengthening its product offering and reputation as a leading tech provider...
gamblingnews.com
DraftKings to Withdraw DFS Offering from Four EU Markets
The US daily fantasy sports contest and sports betting company has made the decision to withdraw its daily fantasy sports (DFS) offering from four big markets on the European continent. The list includes Malta, Germany, Ireland, and Austria, where the company’s DFS operations will be officially shut down starting January 22.
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Cannabis Giant SNDL Grows Bigger: Finalizes Valens Acquisition Becoming 'A Leader And Trusted Partner' In Canadian Marijuana Space
SNDL Inc. SNDL completed the previously disclosed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS, other than those held by SNDL and its subsidiaries, pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act, for total consideration of approximately CA$138 million ($103 million) consisting of common shares of SNDL and assumption of Valens' CA$60 million non-revolving term loan facility.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Avicanna Completes First Commercial Export Of Feminized Cannabis Seeds To Spain
Biopharmaceutical company Avicanna Inc. AVCN AVCNF has completed its first commercial export of feminized cannabis seeds to Spain. The export was done through the company's majority-owned Colombian subsidiary, Santa Marta Golden Hemp. “We are happy to announce this additional strategic milestone to meet regulatory and quality standards of the Spanish...
electrek.co
Fliteboard launches its Series 3 lineup of electric hydrofoils, including ‘world’s lightest’ ULTRA L
Electric hydrofoil specialist Fliteboard is back with a fresh lineup of all-electric foiling products. The company launched its Series 3 range of eFoils today, complete with several upgraded models of varying shape, color, and price, plus an entirely new eFoil promising to be the “world’s lightest.” Check them all out below.
Industrial Distribution
MacroFab Secures $42M for Cloud-Based Electronics Manufacturing Platform
MacroFab, the cloud manufacturing platform for building electronics from prototype to high-scale production, with a network of more than 100 factories across North America, announced today $42 million in new growth capital. The funding was led by Foundry and joined by BMW i Ventures, as well as existing investors Edison...
gamblingnews.com
Mobinc Onboards Push Gaming Content
Dynamic turnkey gaming solutions provider Mobinc has penned a new agreement with the leading iGaming supplier Push Gaming. Under the deal, the latter company’s acclaimed content will be integrated into Mobinc’s Ontario and MGA platforms. Mobinc Secures More Content in Time for Ontario Push. As announced, this agreement...
gamblingnews.com
Digitain Opened New Office in the Capital of Romania
Provider of sportsbook software and online casino gaming platform, Digitain, announced it has opened a new office in Bucharest, Romania. The opening of Digitain’s new branch in the capital of Romania will allow the company to enhance the level of customer services it offers to a growing client base in the region and will further expand its footprint in Europe.
Davos 2023: Gogoro, Belrise to invest $2.5 billion in battery swapping network in Indian state
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - India's Maharashtra state on Tuesday signed a deal with Taiwan's Gogoro (GGR.O) and automotive system maker Belrise Industries under which the two firms will invest $2.5 billion over eight years in building battery-swapping infrastructure across the state.
This Solar Company's 5-Year Return Outshines Tesla, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ford, Apple, Microsoft And Amazon
Solar innovator Enphase Energy Inc ENPH delivered beaming returns for traders and investors in recent years. Since January 2018, Enphase Energy stock’s five-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies, EV, entertainment and tech stocks: Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD Tesla Inc TSLA, Walt Disney Co DIS, Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Ford Motor Company F and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.
gamblingnews.com
Aruze Gaming Opens EMEA Office in the Netherlands
Aruze Gaming has made a foray into Europe with an office in the Netherlands. The leading developer of gambling entertainment solutions will leverage the new office to provide service support to the company’s customers in the EMEA region. Aruze Unveils a European HQ. From now on, the Dutch office...
gamblingnews.com
Low6 Names Brittany Almeida Sales and Strategy Director
The announcement came Tuesday and sees Almeida join the company’s leadership team and complement its ongoing growth. Last year was incredibly successful for Low6, considering that the company inked multiple deals with leading US sports leagues. In 2022, Low6 also joined forces with different franchises and brands within the sports industry, further expanding its portfolio of partners. Now, having Almeida as a part of its executive team as sales and strategy director, the company plans to keep the positive momentum and continue to grow further.
Sailor rescued by Colombia navy after 24 days adrift survived eating stock cubes
The Colombian navy has rescued a man from Dominica who says he survived 24 days adrift in the Caribbean on a sailboat by eating ketchup, garlic powder and seasoning cubes. Elvis François, 47, had scrawled the word “help” in English on the boat’s hull, which officials said was key to his rescue.
Medagadget.com
Human Tuberculosis Vaccine Market is expected to Grow at CAGR of 4.0%, Market revenue to reach US$ 69.39 Million till 2030 | GlaxoSmithKline, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd
Rising cases of TB in kids is anticipated to boost growth of global human tuberculosis vaccine market during the predicted timeline. For example, as per a fact sheet reported by the WHO as in October 2021, over 1.1 million kids were examined with TB globally in 2020. Tuberculosis in children is usually overlooked by healthcare suppliers and can be problematic to cure and treat. In 2020, across the globe 30 high tuberculosis burden regions were holding for 86% of new TB case, where eight regions from 30 countries holding for two thirds of the total, with India dominated the count, after China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, and South Africa.
CoinTelegraph
City of Busan to establish digital assets exchange: Report
According to local news outlet News1, Busan, South Korea will establish a decentralized digital commodities exchange. Officials said the platform is scheduled to start operations this year and will support local cultural content via digital assets. “Taking advantage of the strengths of Busan, such as the Busan International Film Festival,...
