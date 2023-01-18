ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
gamblingnews.com

SportingWin Turns to Pinnacle’s iFrame to Boost Operations in Bulgaria

The new partnership will allow SportingWin to access Pinnacle’s dedicated B2B iFrame solution and give the brand a further boost in the country. SportingWin has a reputation for being one of the go-to betting options in the market, and iFrame will hopefully consolidate this status, the company says. SportingWin...
gamblingnews.com

Gaming Corps Expands with Napoleon in Belgium

Napoleon, which is a Belgium iGaming brand, will benefit from many of Gaming Corps prominent iGaming products and ancillary services. The alliance is doubly important for Gaming Corps which has been on the market for only six months in Europe. Gaming Corps Strengthens Content Reach in Belgium. Moving forward, Napoleon...
Sourcing Journal

Mango Steps Up Expansion in Rising Consumer Market

Mango, which already has tripled its presence in India in two years, plans to make further inroads in the South Asian nation, including the opening of its first Mango man store in New Delhi. India is among the keys to the Spanish fast-fashion chain’s international growth in Asia. The 1.4-billion-strong country is home to 85 Mango stores, up from 46 at the end of 2021. Mango is expanding with the help of with Myntra, its local franchise partner of 14 years. Daniel López, Mango’s expansion director, said that India has become one of the retailer’s most important markets because “this country is...
gamblingnews.com

Altenar marches towards global expansion with PalmsBet

The partnership will see Altenar power PalmsBet’s global operations, allowing both companies to access new markets but also consolidate their presence in existing ones. Altenar Moves Focus on Balkans with PalmsBet in Bulgaria. Altenar is particularly interested in strengthening its product offering and reputation as a leading tech provider...
gamblingnews.com

DraftKings to Withdraw DFS Offering from Four EU Markets

The US daily fantasy sports contest and sports betting company has made the decision to withdraw its daily fantasy sports (DFS) offering from four big markets on the European continent. The list includes Malta, Germany, Ireland, and Austria, where the company’s DFS operations will be officially shut down starting January 22.
MICHIGAN STATE
Benzinga

Cannabis Giant SNDL Grows Bigger: Finalizes Valens Acquisition Becoming 'A Leader And Trusted Partner' In Canadian Marijuana Space

SNDL Inc. SNDL completed the previously disclosed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS, other than those held by SNDL and its subsidiaries, pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act, for total consideration of approximately CA$138 million ($103 million) consisting of common shares of SNDL and assumption of Valens' CA$60 million non-revolving term loan facility.
Benzinga

Avicanna Completes First Commercial Export Of Feminized Cannabis Seeds To Spain

Biopharmaceutical company Avicanna Inc. AVCN AVCNF has completed its first commercial export of feminized cannabis seeds to Spain. The export was done through the company's majority-owned Colombian subsidiary, Santa Marta Golden Hemp. “We are happy to announce this additional strategic milestone to meet regulatory and quality standards of the Spanish...
Industrial Distribution

MacroFab Secures $42M for Cloud-Based Electronics Manufacturing Platform

MacroFab, the cloud manufacturing platform for building electronics from prototype to high-scale production, with a network of more than 100 factories across North America, announced today $42 million in new growth capital. The funding was led by Foundry and joined by BMW i Ventures, as well as existing investors Edison...
gamblingnews.com

Mobinc Onboards Push Gaming Content

Dynamic turnkey gaming solutions provider Mobinc has penned a new agreement with the leading iGaming supplier Push Gaming. Under the deal, the latter company’s acclaimed content will be integrated into Mobinc’s Ontario and MGA platforms. Mobinc Secures More Content in Time for Ontario Push. As announced, this agreement...
gamblingnews.com

Digitain Opened New Office in the Capital of Romania

Provider of sportsbook software and online casino gaming platform, Digitain, announced it has opened a new office in Bucharest, Romania. The opening of Digitain’s new branch in the capital of Romania will allow the company to enhance the level of customer services it offers to a growing client base in the region and will further expand its footprint in Europe.
Benzinga

This Solar Company's 5-Year Return Outshines Tesla, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ford, Apple, Microsoft And Amazon

Solar innovator Enphase Energy Inc ENPH delivered beaming returns for traders and investors in recent years. Since January 2018, Enphase Energy stock’s five-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies, EV, entertainment and tech stocks: Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD Tesla Inc TSLA, Walt Disney Co DIS, Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Ford Motor Company F and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.
CALIFORNIA STATE
gamblingnews.com

Aruze Gaming Opens EMEA Office in the Netherlands

Aruze Gaming has made a foray into Europe with an office in the Netherlands. The leading developer of gambling entertainment solutions will leverage the new office to provide service support to the company’s customers in the EMEA region. Aruze Unveils a European HQ. From now on, the Dutch office...
gamblingnews.com

Low6 Names Brittany Almeida Sales and Strategy Director

The announcement came Tuesday and sees Almeida join the company’s leadership team and complement its ongoing growth. Last year was incredibly successful for Low6, considering that the company inked multiple deals with leading US sports leagues. In 2022, Low6 also joined forces with different franchises and brands within the sports industry, further expanding its portfolio of partners. Now, having Almeida as a part of its executive team as sales and strategy director, the company plans to keep the positive momentum and continue to grow further.
Medagadget.com

Human Tuberculosis Vaccine Market is expected to Grow at CAGR of 4.0%, Market revenue to reach US$ 69.39 Million till 2030 | GlaxoSmithKline, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd

Rising cases of TB in kids is anticipated to boost growth of global human tuberculosis vaccine market during the predicted timeline. For example, as per a fact sheet reported by the WHO as in October 2021, over 1.1 million kids were examined with TB globally in 2020. Tuberculosis in children is usually overlooked by healthcare suppliers and can be problematic to cure and treat. In 2020, across the globe 30 high tuberculosis burden regions were holding for 86% of new TB case, where eight regions from 30 countries holding for two thirds of the total, with India dominated the count, after China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, and South Africa.
CoinTelegraph

City of Busan to establish digital assets exchange: Report

According to local news outlet News1, Busan, South Korea will establish a decentralized digital commodities exchange. Officials said the platform is scheduled to start operations this year and will support local cultural content via digital assets. “Taking advantage of the strengths of Busan, such as the Busan International Film Festival,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy