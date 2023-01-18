It was culture shock with “benefits.” An American mom who raised her two daughters under China’s authoritarian government says she misses her tight-fisted “Chinese co-parent” since returning to the US. In an essay published in the New York Times Wednesday, Heather Kaye, 49, a fashion designer, lamented the control China’s government had over her family — but saw advantages.After living in Shanghai for 16 years, the family was forced to return to the US because of the coronavirus. “We’ve returned to a divided America where many feel government has no place in our lives,” she wrote. “In these times, I find myself...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO