California State

24/7 Wall St.

The Most Famous Assassinations in American History

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated while delivering a speech on July 8. Local media reported the gunman was “dissatisfied” with Abe, though details about the crime are still emerging. President Joe Biden offered condolences, saying he was “stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened” by the slaying. The killing shocked Japan. The nation is […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Joe Luca

Opinion: The Dumbing Down of America

“Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I’m not sure about the universe.” Albert Einstein. If you want to know what a child is thinking, watch their face.
New York Post

Heather Kaye, American mom who lived in China, laments how government ‘co-parented,’ yet she found ‘benefits’

It was culture shock with “benefits.” An American mom who raised her two daughters under China’s authoritarian government says she misses her tight-fisted “Chinese co-parent” since returning to the US. In an essay published in the New York Times Wednesday, Heather Kaye, 49, a fashion designer, lamented the control China’s government had over her family — but saw advantages.After living in Shanghai for 16 years, the family was forced to return to the US because of the coronavirus. “We’ve returned to a divided America where many feel government has no place in our lives,” she wrote. “In these times, I find myself...
WASHINGTON STATE

