Read full article on original website
Related
Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall
There was extremely heavy rainfall across the region, during one of the severest droughts the U.S. has ever seen.
After years of brutal wars, racism thrives. Proof lies in these elected politicians
Jesus was intensely political in urging contending peoples to be decent to one another, to love one another, regardless of race, creed or color.
Tennessee town that used racist slur for a Native woman renamed
Big changes are being made to several areas across the country that previously included a racist term in their name. One of those places is in Tennessee.
Hiker dies on viewing platform at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
The 70-year-old is believed to have died from natural causes at the Keanakakoi viewing overlook
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
The Most Famous Assassinations in American History
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated while delivering a speech on July 8. Local media reported the gunman was “dissatisfied” with Abe, though details about the crime are still emerging. President Joe Biden offered condolences, saying he was “stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened” by the slaying. The killing shocked Japan. The nation is […]
Opinion: The Dumbing Down of America
“Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I’m not sure about the universe.” Albert Einstein. If you want to know what a child is thinking, watch their face.
Heather Kaye, American mom who lived in China, laments how government ‘co-parented,’ yet she found ‘benefits’
It was culture shock with “benefits.” An American mom who raised her two daughters under China’s authoritarian government says she misses her tight-fisted “Chinese co-parent” since returning to the US. In an essay published in the New York Times Wednesday, Heather Kaye, 49, a fashion designer, lamented the control China’s government had over her family — but saw advantages.After living in Shanghai for 16 years, the family was forced to return to the US because of the coronavirus. “We’ve returned to a divided America where many feel government has no place in our lives,” she wrote. “In these times, I find myself...
Comments / 0