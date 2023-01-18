ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

Learn different parts of history on the Myrtle Beach History Tours

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Here’s what you can experience on the Myrtle Beach History Tours:. MYRTLE BEACH HISTORY, MOVIES AND MUSIC: Hear the story of Myrtle Beach’s coming of age in the mid-20th century to present day, the movies that were made or premiered there, and the role that Myrtle Beach played in music history. Stops include a Green Book listing, The Fitzgerald Motel at Charlie’s Place Historic Site.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
golfcourseindustry.com

Rounds, renovations, restaurants: Myrtle Beach is on a roll

With an uncommon combination of golf and value, Myrtle Beach enters 2023 riding the wave of the current golf boom. Long established among the game’s more popular travel destination, Myrtle Beach enjoyed a record-setting 2022. According to the Omni Golf Tee Sheet, more than 2.4 million rounds were played along the Grand Strand in 2022, with more than 3 million rounds played throughout the Myrtle Beach market — and all signs indicate the next 12 months could be even better.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
country1037fm.com

10 Free Things To Do In Myrtle Beach South Carolina

I love living in the Carolinas for a number of reasons. The people we’ve met in our time here are so wonderful. The area offers plenty of activities, restaurants and a family friendly atmosphere. And, it’s a quick easy drive to beautiful beaches. We went to Hilton Head a couple of times and thoroughly enjoyed it. And, recently we took a trip to Kiawah that was a lot of fun. However, our favorite spot to visit with friends is the Myrtle Beach area. I like that we can get there from where we live in under three hours. We’ve been going there for years, and our son attends school in nearby Conway, South Carolina. So, if you’re planning a first time visit or even a return trip soon, you may be looking for ideas. I thought I’d assemble a list of 10 free things you can do in Myrtle Beach. After all, money is tight for everyone these days. And, who says a vacation needs to cost a fortune? That’s another reason we enjoy Myrtle Beach. It’s fairly economical if you do some planning. Many items on the list are free to adults and children alike. Some feature activities children can do for free with paid adults. And, I think all of them are budget friendly. This is by no means everything you’ll find at the beach. But, it’s a start to get you going. I hope you can find some things you enjoy in the 10 free things to do at the beach list!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
richmondobserver

’06 Richmond Senior grad nominated for Carolina Country Music Awards

ROCKINGHAM — Last weekend, Erik Hawks played in front of a small, hometown crowd at Hudson Brothers Deli. This weekend, he’ll be at the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach. Hawks, a Richmond County native now living in Fayetteville, is one of six singers nominated for Male Performer of the Year in the 8th annual Carolina Country Music Awards.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

If You’ve Been To Myrtle Beach You’ve Probably Been To The Best Buffet In South Carolina

If you’ve been to Myrtle Beach you’ve definitely seen and probably eaten at the best buffet in South Carolina. I’m only on the latter end of that assumption. But it’s mainly because I’m not a huge buffet person. I absolutely love the option to try many things on the menu for one cost. However, I personally just don’t eat enough to justify the cost in most cases. And to-go boxes are usually frowned upon. But if you or someone in your family has a large appetite and loves variety, buffet restaurants are a great option.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeach.com

Myrtle Beach Seashell Guide

The Myrtle Beach area is a great place to find a variety of seashells. Myrtle Beach Seashell Guide: When To Look and What You Can Find!. Hunting for Myrtle Beach seashells is a favorite activity for many Grand Strand visitors. Part of the fun can be identifying your finds, particularly when you discover a pristine or unique shell along the shore. While there are dozens of varieties, we’ve chosen to highlight some of our favorites and the seashells you’re most likely to encounter locally.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Conway woman wins $300,000 lottery prize

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway woman won $300,000 on a lottery ticket, according to lottery officials. The woman, who was not named, won one of two top prizes of in the $300,000 Fun Fortune game, lottery officials said. The ticket was purchased at Corner Stop #106 in Conway. “It’s the best feeling in the […]
CONWAY, SC
paradiseresortmb.com

These Myrtle Beach Soul Food Joints Prove to Be the Finest

Getaways to the Grand Strand can become a culinary crusade. And not just for the finest calabash seafood or Carolina barbecue. Soul food brings families together, and a family vacation is the perfect time for it. Whether you head to the restaurant or order takeout, you’re in for a treat.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Crews complete Postal Way Extension project in Carolina Forest area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – There may be some relief for thousands of drivers in the Carolina Forest area. Crews completed construction on the Postal Way Extension road project, which extends to Waccamaw Pines Drive, and also includes the installation of intersection improvements and sidewalks. RELATED COVERAGE | Traffic...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Crews battle brush fire in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire in the area of Cedar Street and 3rd Avenue South. A Myrtle Beach Fire Department spokesman said the fire is behind a building but that it has not spread to any structures. Cedar Street is between 3rd Avenue South […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
country1037fm.com

Two Best Myrtle Beach South Carolina Restaurants For 2023 So Far

Although the year is barely underway, Yelp issued the ten best currently rated restaurants in Columbia, Greenville, Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Myrtle Beach. The customer sourced review site compiled the list picking the top two from each of those South Carolina regions. And, the two best Myrtle Beach South Carolina restaurants so far in the new year are Hook and Barrel and Simply Southern Smokehouse. Hook and Barrel at 8014 N. Kings Highway serves some amazing fresh seafood. Chefs prepare she crab soup in front of customers for a unique experience. Also on the menu, smoked shrimp and grits, crab cakes and pan-seared scallops. Hook and Barrel offers fresh oysters in the shell and the all familiar shrimp cocktail. Out of more than 1100 reviews so far, the Myrtle Beach favorite scored 4.5 out of 5.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

