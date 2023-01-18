Read full article on original website
WMBF
Learn different parts of history on the Myrtle Beach History Tours
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Here’s what you can experience on the Myrtle Beach History Tours:. MYRTLE BEACH HISTORY, MOVIES AND MUSIC: Hear the story of Myrtle Beach’s coming of age in the mid-20th century to present day, the movies that were made or premiered there, and the role that Myrtle Beach played in music history. Stops include a Green Book listing, The Fitzgerald Motel at Charlie’s Place Historic Site.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
golfcourseindustry.com
Rounds, renovations, restaurants: Myrtle Beach is on a roll
With an uncommon combination of golf and value, Myrtle Beach enters 2023 riding the wave of the current golf boom. Long established among the game’s more popular travel destination, Myrtle Beach enjoyed a record-setting 2022. According to the Omni Golf Tee Sheet, more than 2.4 million rounds were played along the Grand Strand in 2022, with more than 3 million rounds played throughout the Myrtle Beach market — and all signs indicate the next 12 months could be even better.
country1037fm.com
10 Free Things To Do In Myrtle Beach South Carolina
I love living in the Carolinas for a number of reasons. The people we’ve met in our time here are so wonderful. The area offers plenty of activities, restaurants and a family friendly atmosphere. And, it’s a quick easy drive to beautiful beaches. We went to Hilton Head a couple of times and thoroughly enjoyed it. And, recently we took a trip to Kiawah that was a lot of fun. However, our favorite spot to visit with friends is the Myrtle Beach area. I like that we can get there from where we live in under three hours. We’ve been going there for years, and our son attends school in nearby Conway, South Carolina. So, if you’re planning a first time visit or even a return trip soon, you may be looking for ideas. I thought I’d assemble a list of 10 free things you can do in Myrtle Beach. After all, money is tight for everyone these days. And, who says a vacation needs to cost a fortune? That’s another reason we enjoy Myrtle Beach. It’s fairly economical if you do some planning. Many items on the list are free to adults and children alike. Some feature activities children can do for free with paid adults. And, I think all of them are budget friendly. This is by no means everything you’ll find at the beach. But, it’s a start to get you going. I hope you can find some things you enjoy in the 10 free things to do at the beach list!
richmondobserver
’06 Richmond Senior grad nominated for Carolina Country Music Awards
ROCKINGHAM — Last weekend, Erik Hawks played in front of a small, hometown crowd at Hudson Brothers Deli. This weekend, he’ll be at the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach. Hawks, a Richmond County native now living in Fayetteville, is one of six singers nominated for Male Performer of the Year in the 8th annual Carolina Country Music Awards.
This Is The Top Buffet In South Carolina
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in South Carolina.
kiss951.com
If You’ve Been To Myrtle Beach You’ve Probably Been To The Best Buffet In South Carolina
If you’ve been to Myrtle Beach you’ve definitely seen and probably eaten at the best buffet in South Carolina. I’m only on the latter end of that assumption. But it’s mainly because I’m not a huge buffet person. I absolutely love the option to try many things on the menu for one cost. However, I personally just don’t eat enough to justify the cost in most cases. And to-go boxes are usually frowned upon. But if you or someone in your family has a large appetite and loves variety, buffet restaurants are a great option.
myrtlebeach.com
Myrtle Beach Seashell Guide
The Myrtle Beach area is a great place to find a variety of seashells. Myrtle Beach Seashell Guide: When To Look and What You Can Find!. Hunting for Myrtle Beach seashells is a favorite activity for many Grand Strand visitors. Part of the fun can be identifying your finds, particularly when you discover a pristine or unique shell along the shore. While there are dozens of varieties, we’ve chosen to highlight some of our favorites and the seashells you’re most likely to encounter locally.
Record number of passengers travel through Myrtle Beach International Airport in 2022
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A record number of passengers traveled through Myrtle Beach International Airport in 2022. Nearly 3.5 million people traveled through the airport as travel rebounds from pandemic lows and more locals choose to fly. The airport hopes to keep the record-breaking trend in 2023 to try and sell Myrtle Beach as […]
wpde.com
Young boy meets hero during North Myrtle Beach vacation
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A young Myrtle Beach vacationer was met with a pleasant surprise as he ran into Sgt. Johnson of the North Myrtle Beach Police Department. Trevor was sure to let Sgt. Johnson know that he hopes to one day become a Virginia State Trooper. Once...
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of South Carolina
It’s not hard to find good BBQ food in South Carolina, but if you want a real old-school joint filled with plenty of charm, you're going to have to search a little bit harder.
WMBF
Approval for over apartment complex with over 300 units in Myrtle Beach pushes plans into next phase
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board approved plans Thursday for a 360-unit apartment complex. The Mason Myrtle Beach Apartment complex is expected to be located off Wild Iris Drive and Grissom Parkway. Landscape Architect, Greg Duckworth said this new complex will be an extension of...
wpde.com
Grand Strand Humane Society returns to open adoption hours every Saturday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — For the first time since before COVID-19, the Grand Strand Humane Society will be holding open adoption hours every Saturday. From 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., people ready to take home a dog that day can visit the shelter. Prospective adopters will need to...
Conway woman wins $300,000 lottery prize
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway woman won $300,000 on a lottery ticket, according to lottery officials. The woman, who was not named, won one of two top prizes of in the $300,000 Fun Fortune game, lottery officials said. The ticket was purchased at Corner Stop #106 in Conway. “It’s the best feeling in the […]
paradiseresortmb.com
These Myrtle Beach Soul Food Joints Prove to Be the Finest
Getaways to the Grand Strand can become a culinary crusade. And not just for the finest calabash seafood or Carolina barbecue. Soul food brings families together, and a family vacation is the perfect time for it. Whether you head to the restaurant or order takeout, you’re in for a treat.
Check those tickets: Two $150,000 lottery tickets sold in SC
Check those tickets! Two $150,000 lottery tickets were sold Monday night in South Carolina.
AOL Corp
Where to find nature undisturbed by Myrtle Beach’s rapid growth. A guide to local hikes.
Myrtle Beach is one of the fastest growing communities in the nation. New subdivisions seem to spring up overnight. New shopping centers appear to fill every open space. For nature lovers, the press of development can seem claustrophobic. But there are still acres of preserved forest and marsh land to...
WMBF
Crews complete Postal Way Extension project in Carolina Forest area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – There may be some relief for thousands of drivers in the Carolina Forest area. Crews completed construction on the Postal Way Extension road project, which extends to Waccamaw Pines Drive, and also includes the installation of intersection improvements and sidewalks. RELATED COVERAGE | Traffic...
Crews battle brush fire in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire in the area of Cedar Street and 3rd Avenue South. A Myrtle Beach Fire Department spokesman said the fire is behind a building but that it has not spread to any structures. Cedar Street is between 3rd Avenue South […]
country1037fm.com
Two Best Myrtle Beach South Carolina Restaurants For 2023 So Far
Although the year is barely underway, Yelp issued the ten best currently rated restaurants in Columbia, Greenville, Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Myrtle Beach. The customer sourced review site compiled the list picking the top two from each of those South Carolina regions. And, the two best Myrtle Beach South Carolina restaurants so far in the new year are Hook and Barrel and Simply Southern Smokehouse. Hook and Barrel at 8014 N. Kings Highway serves some amazing fresh seafood. Chefs prepare she crab soup in front of customers for a unique experience. Also on the menu, smoked shrimp and grits, crab cakes and pan-seared scallops. Hook and Barrel offers fresh oysters in the shell and the all familiar shrimp cocktail. Out of more than 1100 reviews so far, the Myrtle Beach favorite scored 4.5 out of 5.
