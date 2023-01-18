I love living in the Carolinas for a number of reasons. The people we’ve met in our time here are so wonderful. The area offers plenty of activities, restaurants and a family friendly atmosphere. And, it’s a quick easy drive to beautiful beaches. We went to Hilton Head a couple of times and thoroughly enjoyed it. And, recently we took a trip to Kiawah that was a lot of fun. However, our favorite spot to visit with friends is the Myrtle Beach area. I like that we can get there from where we live in under three hours. We’ve been going there for years, and our son attends school in nearby Conway, South Carolina. So, if you’re planning a first time visit or even a return trip soon, you may be looking for ideas. I thought I’d assemble a list of 10 free things you can do in Myrtle Beach. After all, money is tight for everyone these days. And, who says a vacation needs to cost a fortune? That’s another reason we enjoy Myrtle Beach. It’s fairly economical if you do some planning. Many items on the list are free to adults and children alike. Some feature activities children can do for free with paid adults. And, I think all of them are budget friendly. This is by no means everything you’ll find at the beach. But, it’s a start to get you going. I hope you can find some things you enjoy in the 10 free things to do at the beach list!

