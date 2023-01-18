Read full article on original website
Record-Courier
Jan. 18, 2023, R-C Letters to the Editor
We just wanted to give a shout out to the dedicated men and women, of NDOT, various general improvement districts, and NVEnergy, who have worked tirelessly to keep our roads clear and to restore electrical service during our unprecedented storms. We are deeply grateful for their efforts to make our lives easier in Douglas County in spite of the difficult circumstances.
Behavioral health board backs bump in property transfer tax to fund affordable housing
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Proposed state legislation backed by the Clark Regional Behavioral Health Board would increase the real property transfer tax by 20 cents for every $500 of value to build affordable housing for Nevadans with mental health conditions, disabilities, and who are lower income. Senate Bill 68, which was requested by the Senate Committee on Revenue and […] The post Behavioral health board backs bump in property transfer tax to fund affordable housing appeared first on Nevada Current.
Record-Courier
The Jan. 19, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Update: There are reports of multiple vehicles in the ditch along Highway 88 at round 7:50 a.m., likely caused by slick conditions. Deputies are reporting a tow truck on its side near Carson Valley Veterinarian. No road controls have been implemented for Highway 88, but that's going to change.
KOLO TV Reno
Schools close in Northern Nevada over weather
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Winter weather is once again bringing delays and cancellations to classes in the area. The Washoe County School District is announcing that all classes for valley schools will be cancelled Thursday, along with all services offered on campus. However, Incline Village students will still be taking part in distance learning.
KOLO TV Reno
NDOT to begin clearing Lyon County landslide Friday
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will begin clearing a rockslide in Lyon County starting Friday. The rockslide happened on Jan. 10, scattering boulders and rocks across a 400 foot stretch of roadway through the Wilson Canyon between Smith Valley and Yerington. A review the following...
Legal Aid urges lawmakers to reconsider previously declined eviction bills, tenant protections
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Lawmakers failed to pass several bills during the 2021 session that would have offered modest tenant protections against a Nevada eviction system that has been characterized by critics as one of the most tenant-hostile in the nation. Ahead of what they are seeing as an emerging eviction crisis, attorneys with the Legal Aid Center of […] The post Legal Aid urges lawmakers to reconsider previously declined eviction bills, tenant protections appeared first on Nevada Current.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Douglas County launches online damage assessment tool
STATELINE, Nev. – As an aid to Douglas County residents who’ve seen damage to their property in the first weeks of 2023, an assessment tool has been posted online allowing them to report damage to structures and infrastructure at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/a652d61ac29c43e9884b530d55800523. Residents can report property damage, upload photos, geotag...
NEW: COVID-19 hospitalizations declining as Kraken variant appears in Clark County
A rapid decline in the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19, flu or RSV has improved the situation at hospitals around the state, according to a Wednesday report.
2news.com
Public Health Alert in Washoe for Yim's Produce Kimchi Products
The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) is issuing a public health alert for residents who purchased or consumed kimchi products from Yim’s Produce and Seafood in Sparks, Nevada, due to the products being distributed without benefit of inspection. The kimchi products in question:. Have manufacture dates between Dec. 1,...
sparkstrib.com
Lombardo staff vows ‘unprecedented’ school investments, end of state employee remote work
Top officials in Gov. Joe Lombardo’s administration said the governor and his staff are preparing a state budget that will make “unprecedented investments in K-12 education,” and evaluating pay and benefits packages for state employees, although they did not say whether those will align with dramatic increases Gov. Steve Sisolak proposed before leaving office.
KOLO TV Reno
NDOC pays $497,000 to settle inmate suit
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Corrections will pay more than $497,000 to settle a lawsuit first brought by an inmate in 2017. Clifford Miller had brought the suit against NDOC and medical director Romeo Aranas, alleging a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the inmate’s eighth amendment rights.
mynews4.com
Bureau of Land Management cancels February wild horse adoption event
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Department of Corrections – Silver State Industries canceled their Feb. 11 wild horse adoption event because of recent winter storms. "Due to the recent storms that have occurred since the New Year...
bouldercityreview.com
Nevada’s Yesteryear: Controversy surrounds lake’s name
As stated by Nevada historian Phillip Earl, “Few of Nevada’s geological features have had a history of controversy quite like that of Lake Tahoe, which graces the California-Nevada border.”. Discovered by Captain John C. Fremont on his expedition for the U.S. Topographical Corp. in February 1844, Fremont called...
963kklz.com
Nevada Survivors Of Human Trafficking Open Art Exhibit At City Hall
Nevada is second in the nation for human trafficking, and it’s a designation we’re working very hard to lose. This week, a very touching art exhibit opened at Las Vegas City Hall. It’s a series of watercolors, each painted by a different survivor of human trafficking. “I...
2news.com
USDA Accepts Applications for Rural Energy for America Program in Nevada
USDA Rural Development Nevada State Director Lucas Ingvoldstad announced that the Department is making $300 million available under the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) to expand renewable energy and support energy-efficiency projects for people living in rural America. This funding includes $250 million provided by the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic...
2news.com
Gov. Lombardo Approves Appointment of J.J. Goicoechea as NDA Director
Governor Joe Lombardo has approved the appointment of Dr. Julian Joseph (J.J.) Goicoechea as director of the Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA). “I’m excited to announce J.J. Goicoechea as the new Director of the Department of Agriculture,” said Governor Joe Lombardo. “J.J. is one of the best and brightest leaders in agriculture in Nevada, and I’m grateful for his willingness to serve our state. I know that the Department of Agriculture will greatly benefit from J.J.’s thoughtful leadership, wealth of knowledge, and decades of hands-on experience.”
2news.com
Lyon County Reduces Emergency Operations Center to "Monitor and Ready" Status
Lyon County will reduce Emergency Operations Center to “monitor and ready” status and resume normal business operations beginning Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The National Weather Service forecasts a cold weather system this week followed by milder weather patterns through the end of January. Lyon County officials will continue to monitor weather forecasts and are prepared for potential flooding in the future, if the need arises.
KOLO TV Reno
RTC to begin construction on transit station near Peppermill Casino
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC will begin construction on a new transit station near the Peppermill Casino next week. The stop will be part of the RTC’s RAPID Virginia Line transit route. The station will provide services such as level-boarding, lighting, real-time schedule information, seating for passengers waiting to...
‘They’ll keep leaving,’ Retired Nevada State Police colonel sounds alarm over trooper crisis
A lack of funding and resources has created a public emergency on Nevada’s roads, retired Nevada State Police Col. Anne Carpenter said in a one-on-one interview Tuesday.
Nevada County deputies investigate death at Wayne Brown Correctional Facility
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in her cell Tuesday morning. According to a news release, 40-year-old Amy Wayne Morris from Truckee, was found unresponsive in her cell at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility around 9:20 a.m.
