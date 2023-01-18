Governor Joe Lombardo has approved the appointment of Dr. Julian Joseph (J.J.) Goicoechea as director of the Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA). “I’m excited to announce J.J. Goicoechea as the new Director of the Department of Agriculture,” said Governor Joe Lombardo. “J.J. is one of the best and brightest leaders in agriculture in Nevada, and I’m grateful for his willingness to serve our state. I know that the Department of Agriculture will greatly benefit from J.J.’s thoughtful leadership, wealth of knowledge, and decades of hands-on experience.”

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO