Douglas County, NV

Record-Courier

Jan. 18, 2023, R-C Letters to the Editor

We just wanted to give a shout out to the dedicated men and women, of NDOT, various general improvement districts, and NVEnergy, who have worked tirelessly to keep our roads clear and to restore electrical service during our unprecedented storms. We are deeply grateful for their efforts to make our lives easier in Douglas County in spite of the difficult circumstances.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Nevada Current

Behavioral health board backs bump in property transfer tax to fund affordable housing

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Proposed state legislation backed by the Clark Regional Behavioral Health Board would increase the real property transfer tax by 20 cents for every $500 of value to build affordable housing for Nevadans with mental health conditions, disabilities, and who are lower income. Senate Bill 68, which was requested by the Senate Committee on Revenue and […] The post Behavioral health board backs bump in property transfer tax to fund affordable housing appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Record-Courier

The Jan. 19, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Update: There are reports of multiple vehicles in the ditch along Highway 88 at round 7:50 a.m., likely caused by slick conditions. Deputies are reporting a tow truck on its side near Carson Valley Veterinarian. No road controls have been implemented for Highway 88, but that's going to change.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Schools close in Northern Nevada over weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Winter weather is once again bringing delays and cancellations to classes in the area. The Washoe County School District is announcing that all classes for valley schools will be cancelled Thursday, along with all services offered on campus. However, Incline Village students will still be taking part in distance learning.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

NDOT to begin clearing Lyon County landslide Friday

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will begin clearing a rockslide in Lyon County starting Friday. The rockslide happened on Jan. 10, scattering boulders and rocks across a 400 foot stretch of roadway through the Wilson Canyon between Smith Valley and Yerington. A review the following...
LYON COUNTY, NV
Nevada Current

Legal Aid urges lawmakers to reconsider previously declined eviction bills, tenant protections

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Lawmakers failed to pass several bills during the 2021 session that would have offered modest tenant protections against a Nevada eviction system that has been characterized by critics as one of the most tenant-hostile in the nation.  Ahead of what they are seeing as an emerging eviction crisis, attorneys with the Legal Aid Center of […] The post Legal Aid urges lawmakers to reconsider previously declined eviction bills, tenant protections appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Douglas County launches online damage assessment tool

STATELINE, Nev. – As an aid to Douglas County residents who’ve seen damage to their property in the first weeks of 2023, an assessment tool has been posted online allowing them to report damage to structures and infrastructure at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/a652d61ac29c43e9884b530d55800523. Residents can report property damage, upload photos, geotag...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Public Health Alert in Washoe for Yim's Produce Kimchi Products

The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) is issuing a public health alert for residents who purchased or consumed kimchi products from Yim’s Produce and Seafood in Sparks, Nevada, due to the products being distributed without benefit of inspection. The kimchi products in question:. Have manufacture dates between Dec. 1,...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
sparkstrib.com

Lombardo staff vows ‘unprecedented’ school investments, end of state employee remote work

Top officials in Gov. Joe Lombardo’s administration said the governor and his staff are preparing a state budget that will make “unprecedented investments in K-12 education,” and evaluating pay and benefits packages for state employees, although they did not say whether those will align with dramatic increases Gov. Steve Sisolak proposed before leaving office.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

NDOC pays $497,000 to settle inmate suit

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Corrections will pay more than $497,000 to settle a lawsuit first brought by an inmate in 2017. Clifford Miller had brought the suit against NDOC and medical director Romeo Aranas, alleging a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the inmate’s eighth amendment rights.
NEVADA STATE
bouldercityreview.com

Nevada’s Yesteryear: Controversy surrounds lake’s name

As stated by Nevada historian Phillip Earl, “Few of Nevada’s geological features have had a history of controversy quite like that of Lake Tahoe, which graces the California-Nevada border.”. Discovered by Captain John C. Fremont on his expedition for the U.S. Topographical Corp. in February 1844, Fremont called...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

USDA Accepts Applications for Rural Energy for America Program in Nevada

USDA Rural Development Nevada State Director Lucas Ingvoldstad announced that the Department is making $300 million available under the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) to expand renewable energy and support energy-efficiency projects for people living in rural America. This funding includes $250 million provided by the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Gov. Lombardo Approves Appointment of J.J. Goicoechea as NDA Director

Governor Joe Lombardo has approved the appointment of Dr. Julian Joseph (J.J.) Goicoechea as director of the Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA). “I’m excited to announce J.J. Goicoechea as the new Director of the Department of Agriculture,” said Governor Joe Lombardo. “J.J. is one of the best and brightest leaders in agriculture in Nevada, and I’m grateful for his willingness to serve our state. I know that the Department of Agriculture will greatly benefit from J.J.’s thoughtful leadership, wealth of knowledge, and decades of hands-on experience.”
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Lyon County Reduces Emergency Operations Center to "Monitor and Ready" Status

Lyon County will reduce Emergency Operations Center to “monitor and ready” status and resume normal business operations beginning Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The National Weather Service forecasts a cold weather system this week followed by milder weather patterns through the end of January. Lyon County officials will continue to monitor weather forecasts and are prepared for potential flooding in the future, if the need arises.
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

RTC to begin construction on transit station near Peppermill Casino

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC will begin construction on a new transit station near the Peppermill Casino next week. The stop will be part of the RTC’s RAPID Virginia Line transit route. The station will provide services such as level-boarding, lighting, real-time schedule information, seating for passengers waiting to...
RENO, NV

