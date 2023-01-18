ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office Milestone: ‘Avatar 2’ Sails Past $2B Globally

Sail on. Avatar: The Way of Water has crossed the $2 billion mark at the global box office in a huge win for director James Cameron, who is the only filmmaker to have directed three films achieving the milestone.More from The Hollywood ReporterSound Guilds Offer Clues to Oscar NomsRegal Closing Once-Busy Union Square Movie Theater in NYC as Bankruptcy ProceedsImax to Expand in Japan With Seven New Locations Disney announced Sunday that the big-budget sequel will finish the weekend with a global total of $2.024 billion, the top gross of the pandemic era. It has earned $598 million domestically and $1.426 billion...
Variety

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Becomes Sixth Film in History to Surpass $2 Billion Globally

