Artificial intelligence replaced humans in job role for months and ‘no one noticed’
A POPULAR news outlet has been publishing articles written by AI since November, keeping it on the down low. Tech media site CNET has been publishing the articles since November, and lots of readers don't seem to have noticed. “What is a credit card charge-off?” was the first AI-written article,...
abovethelaw.com
ChatGPT: What It Is And Why It Matters To Lawyers
If you haven’t yet heard about ChatGPT, a natural language processing artificial intelligence tool that was released at the end of November 2022, now’s the time to learn about it. All signs indicate that this cutting-edge technology and other tools like it will have a significant impact on the practice of law.
Futurism
After Scandal, CNET Adds Strange Disclaimer to Human-Written Articles About AI
Last week, we broke the news that CNET, a staunch old guard of no-nonsense tech journalism, had been very quietly publishing AI-written articles under the pseudonym "CNET Money Staff." A lot of people were irked, especially considering that CNET wasn't exactly forthright about its "testing" of a "new technology," as...
digg.com
A Chatbot Could Never Write This Article. Here’s Why.
ChatGPT is impressive—but it's not going to be taking over all our jobs anytime soon. So you’re probably freaking out about ChatGPT—which is understandable. Since its release last year from artificial intelligence lab OpenAI, it’s created a firestorm of discourse about how these large language models will be a kind of universal disruptor, capable of doing everything from writing essays for students, pumping out SEO articles for publications, and even dethroning Google as the world’s most popular search engine.
Gmail developer claims that artificial intelligence could eliminate Google within two years
Phone screen on Google's homepagePhoto bySolen Feyissa; CC-BY-SA-2.0 ChatGPT is a chatbot that was launched in November 2022. It was launched by OpenAI which is an artificial intelligence (AI) laboratory that consists of a corporation called OpenAI LP and its parent company OpenAI Inc.
abovethelaw.com
ChatGPT -- Are The Robots Finally Here?
There has been much chatter about robots coming to take away jobs — including the jobs of lawyers. Last year, I wrote the article The Robots Are(n’t) Coming, in which I argued that technologies will evolve and help attorneys be better at their jobs. In the past few weeks, we may have taken a giant leap forward in the evolutionary path.
Engadget
CNET is reviewing its AI-written articles after being notified of serious errors
If you visit any of CNET's AI-written articles, you'll now see an editor's note at the top that says: "We are currently reviewing this story for accuracy. If we find errors, we will update and issue corrections." The publication has added the note after being notified of major errors in at least one of the machine-written financial explainers it had published.
Stanford Daily
Stanford professor put on Twitter’s ‘Trends Blacklist’
Stanford Health Policy professor Jay Bhattacharya ’90 MD ’97 Ph.D. ’00 was included on a Twitter “Trends Blacklist” in 2020. The list was released last month by the platform’s new CEO, Elon Musk. Tweets posted by accounts on the “Trends Blacklist” are prevented from trending regardless of how many likes or retweets they receive.
Phone Arena
TikTok starts labeling accounts that have anything to do with the government
As of today, TikTok content will have flags to signify if a video is coming from a state-controlled media. This feature was initially introduced last year, and was limited only to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. In the spirit of transparency, however, this feature is going to become available in more countries.
Futurism
CNET's Article-Writing AI Is Already Publishing Very Dumb Errors
Last week, we reported that the prominent technology news site CNET had been quietly publishing articles generated by an unspecified "AI engine." The news sparked outrage. Critics pointed out that the experiment felt like an attempt to eliminate work for entry-level writers, and that the accuracy of current-generation AI text generators is notoriously poor. The fact that CNET never publicly announced the program, and that the disclosure that the posts were bot-written was hidden away behind a human-sounding byline — "CNET Money Staff" — made it feel as though the outlet was trying to camouflage the provocative initiative from scrutiny.
Elon Musk Says Twitter Is The 'Least Wrong Source Of Truth' — And Divides Internet
Twitter CEO Elon Musk gave a statement that has the internet divided — and it’s about the prominence of the social media platform as a reliable “source of truth.”. What Happened: Musk took to Twitter to share an update about Community Notes, but before that, he said that the microblogging site is “arguably already the least wrong source of truth on the internet.”
CNET Issues Correction After Its Article-Writing AI Makes Huge Errors
To the surprise of absolutely no one, CNET’s article-writing AI is having a tough time separating truth from fiction. The consumer tech website issued a lengthy correction to one of its bot-made articles on Sunday after Futurism reported that it had made several egregious factual errors when attempting to explain compound interest. For example, the article erroneously claimed that if “you deposit $10,000 into a savings account that earns 3 percent interest compounding annually, you’ll earn $10,300 at the end of the first year.” In reality, you’d earn just $300 on top of your $10,000 principal. It also went on...
aiexpress.io
Twitter’s sudden ban on third-party apps is baffling as it is stupid
Should you discovered that apps corresponding to Twitteriffic and Tweetbot had stopped working, it wasn’t by chance. In a single swoop, third-party apps for Twitter went offline earlier this month, rendering the efforts of many builders over time pointless, and their loyalty to the corporate, shattered. It is one...
Elon Musk Can’t Solve Twitter’s ‘Shadowbanning’ Problem
Since Elon Musk took over at Twitter, he has apparently spent a considerable amount of time “looking into” the personal complaints of individual users who suspect that they are not as visible on the platform as they should be. Chaya Raichik, the woman behind the fearmongering account Libs...
