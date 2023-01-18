Read full article on original website
TechRadar
One of the best laptops on the market just got a $500 price cut
Samsung Galaxy Books are some of the best 2-in-1 and Ultrabook laptops out there like the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book2 360, and as such they command a premium price. And any review we have of any of the models score at the lowest a four out of five. Highlights usually include an extremely lightweight and sleek form factor, a sexy design, great specs, long battery life, and a high-quality display.
JBL's new Quantum gaming headsets are designed for Xbox and PlayStation
The latest additions to JBL's Quantum headset line are the Quantum 360 and Quantum 910
Nubia's RedMagic 8 Pro lands next month with serious gaming hardware, but an affordable price
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. This is going to be the year we see phones powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip really take the flagship spotlight. But late last year a couple companies got an early start to some of their announcements, like Nubia did when it first revealed its 8 Gen 2-powered RedMagic 8 Pro gaming phone for China. Ever since then, we've been looking forward to getting the full details on plans for the phone's international release. That finally arrives today, as Nubia shares plans for RedMagic 8 Pro worldwide sales next month, beginning February 2.
Digital Trends
Don’t miss these laptop deals in Best Buy’s 4-day flash sale
Best Buy just launched a four-day flash sale, which is a great opportunity to buy a new laptop. The retailer has slashed the prices of various models from the best laptop brands, so the sheer number of offers may be overwhelming. To help you with your purchase, we’ve rounded up our top choices from the ongoing sale, but you need to decide quickly. These bargain prices will be drawing a lot of attention, which means you need to take advantage of the one that catches your eye as fast as you can because there’s no telling when stocks will run out.
Gamers, rejoice! BenQ unveils 120Hz 4K OLED monitor and portable gaming projectors
At 48 inches across, the EX480UZ gaming monitor is the size of a small TV.
Digital Trends
This Samsung 75-inch TV is surprisingly cheap today
Some of the best TVs out there come from Samsung, so it’s surprisingly when one drops to a reasonable price. But, with the holidays around the corner, we’ve seen some excellent deals on Samsung TVs, like this 75-inch TU7000, one of the higher-end Samsung TVs. If you’ve been wanting a large Samsung TV, you can pick one up from Samsung and get it for $680, rather than the $800 it usually goes for, which is a nice $120 discount.
Digital Trends
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
Digital Trends
Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today
It’s not often you can find a 4K TV for your home theater for less than $200, but one of the best 4K TV deals today is at Walmart, where you can get the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for just $198. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $238, and a price this low is a bit of a rarity, even amongst the ongoing Walmart TV deals. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available for many locations.
TechRadar
How DirectStorage 1.1 could make Windows 11 an essential upgrade for PC gamers
Microsoft’s DirectStorage 1.1, a feature which uses the GPU to speed loading times, has just been tested with comparisons drawn between AMD, Intel and Nvidia graphics cards – with some very interesting results. In short, the feature looks set to seriously supercharge loading times with NVMe SSDs. As...
Your "Smart TV" is probably watching you: How to remove "big brother" from your television
Is your Smart TV watching you?Photo byGlenn Carstens-Peters/Unsplash. Chances are you are one of the three out of four television owners who now have a "smart TV" which can receive content like Netflix from the internet. But while you are watching your smart TV it's very likely your TV is also watching you --- and reporting what you are watching to the manufacturer.
Razer's new physical store in LA picks up where Microsoft left off — and we love it
While Microsoft has pulled out of the physical store biz, Razer is going in deep, opening its 10th regional store in Los Angeles. There was a special media day where we witnessed the grand opening.
Logitech G502 X Gaming Mouse review
The Logitech G502 X is a comfortable and versatile wired gaming mouse, with excellent performance and an ergonomic design.
Best Buy's 4-day sale includes gaming PCs, monitors, and even a 65-inch 4K TV for $800
The sale covers a lot of what Best Buy has to offer, and the prices are the best we've seen in a couple months.
game-news24.com
LG recalls 22,000 TVs in 86-inch case due to unreliable stand-up
LG has recalled more than 62,000 x86-inch 4K TVs sold because of manufacturing defectes. The device’s support legs are not secure-fastened, so it risks a 50-knife smart TV for users and causing them serious damage if we talk about young children. Image Source: LG. According to the CNET edition,...
The Verge
The Google Home app’s new TV remote adds volume and play controls
The Google Home app for Android and iOS has been updated with an improved mobile-based remote for compatible smart TVs and “connected streaming or media devices.” In a tweet announcing the update last week, Google said that Home App users can now “easily control playback, switch inputs, adjust the volume, and more.”
The Verge
You can finally repair your own Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung is finally adding Galaxy S22 parts and manuals to the self-repair program it established last year with partner iFixit. Just as we’re preparing for the Unpacked event that will launch the Galaxy S23, customers can now get access to genuine replacement parts for the S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra, as well as the Galaxy Book Pro (15-inch) and Pro 360 notebooks.
pocketnow.com
Score up to 40 percent savings on Pioneer’s 55-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV and more
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Smart TV deals are starting to pick up the pace, as we are beginning to get more and better offers as we get closer to February. The latest deals will get you amazing savings on 4K smart TVs from Pioneer, Sony, Samsung, and more. First up, we have the 55-inch Pioneer Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, which now sells for just $270 after seeing a 40 percent discount. This smart TV usually goes for $450, which means that you will receive a great new 2022 model with a 4K LED display, Dolby Vision, DTS Virtual-X Sound, the complete Fire TV experience, Alexa built-in, and $180 savings.
The best premium Android TV has returned to its record low price of $898
Amazon has sent the price of the Sony X90K series TV crashing back down to its Black Friday-level price for a limited time.
The Verge
Keychron cuts the cord on one of our favorite mechanical keyboards
Keychron is launching a wireless version of one of its best keyboards. The new Keychron Q1 Pro has a very similar design to the company’s existing Q1 keyboard — which we think is one of the best off-the-shelf keyboards you can buy — with a gasket-mount design and aluminum case. But the difference with the $194 Q1 Pro is that it can connect via USB cable or Bluetooth, where it offers a battery life of up to 300 hours. It can remember wireless connections to up to three devices.
The Verge
You might need a new PC to play Forspoken properly
From the beginning, Forspoken was pitched as a technological showcase for PS5 and PC, offering the latest in SSD game load times and AI upscaling technology. But until today, it hadn’t quite sunk in just how much power the “magical parkour” game will demand. Square Enix has now revealed the PC system requirements, and I’m honestly not sure my midrange gaming rig can handle it.
