Jax Hudur

The Woman Who Married Seven Husbands and Demanded to Be Carried Around

In what is one of the unusual stories to come out of the African continent, a woman who has been identified as a traditional healer named Allman has proposed to seven men and married them all. According to a short documentary about her, she claimed that she was instructed to break from tradition and commit to her marriage with multiple men by the spirits of her elders. Furthermore, Allman claims that once the spirits advised her, she refused to heed them but changed her mind when the same spirits punished her for not obeying them.
Lefty Graves

Granddaughter devastated when grandparents refuse to attend wedding in order to attend auto races

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend was planning her daughter’s wedding when she came home from her grandparent's house in tears. Inquiring what was wrong, her daughter broke down and told her mother that her grandparents (the mother’s parents) wouldn’t attend her wedding because they had opted to attend an auto race instead.
Ana Walshe's Mother Shocked By Son-In-Law's Disturbing Search History

Ana Walshe's mother said she "just cannot believe" her son-in-law Brian Walshe made the disturbing internet searches announced by prosecutors in relation to her disappearance. Milanka Ljubicic, 69, told NBC News from her home in Belgrade, Serbia, that she's holding out hope that her daughter is still alive, despite Brian Walshe being officially charged with murder in relation to Ana's death.
