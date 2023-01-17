Read full article on original website
Related
The Woman Who Married Seven Husbands and Demanded to Be Carried Around
In what is one of the unusual stories to come out of the African continent, a woman who has been identified as a traditional healer named Allman has proposed to seven men and married them all. According to a short documentary about her, she claimed that she was instructed to break from tradition and commit to her marriage with multiple men by the spirits of her elders. Furthermore, Allman claims that once the spirits advised her, she refused to heed them but changed her mind when the same spirits punished her for not obeying them.
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
Wedding Guest Cheered for Walking Out After Told Dress Is 'Inappropriate'
"I decided I would leave and take back the cheque. That's when they stopped laughing," the wedding guest said on Reddit.
Granddaughter devastated when grandparents refuse to attend wedding in order to attend auto races
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend was planning her daughter’s wedding when she came home from her grandparent's house in tears. Inquiring what was wrong, her daughter broke down and told her mother that her grandparents (the mother’s parents) wouldn’t attend her wedding because they had opted to attend an auto race instead.
iheart.com
Photo of Disgraced New York Congressman George Santos in Drag Surfaces
We're learning even more about "Catfish Congressman" George Santos and his past. On Wednesday, a photo of him dressed as a woman went viral as it was revealed he participated in drag shows in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2008. Santos has been caught fabricating a number of stories about...
Husband expects wife to pick up dinner tab for his family members because of her large inheritance, wife walks out
It appears that one wife got angry with her husband and his family at a restaurant because they all assumed that she would pay for everybody's food and drinks out of the money she recently inherited from her mother. She takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
iheart.com
Ana Walshe's Mother Shocked By Son-In-Law's Disturbing Search History
Ana Walshe's mother said she "just cannot believe" her son-in-law Brian Walshe made the disturbing internet searches announced by prosecutors in relation to her disappearance. Milanka Ljubicic, 69, told NBC News from her home in Belgrade, Serbia, that she's holding out hope that her daughter is still alive, despite Brian Walshe being officially charged with murder in relation to Ana's death.
Best man steals couple's spotlight and proposes to bridesmaid during wedding
When you're invited to a wedding, there's one unspoken golden rule that all guests must follow: do not upstage the bride. Wearing white, causing a scene, or - worst of all - proposing at someone else's wedding are all major no-nos. That's why people are so riled up after watching this video:
Comments / 0