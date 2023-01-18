Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?Jack BeaversTennessee State
Popular restaurant giving away free food in eight Nashville locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergNashville, TN
16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to helpWestland DailyNashville, TN
Major grocery store opening another new location in TennesseeKristen WaltersNashville, TN
NFL Wideout Reportedly Told Coach To 'Go F--k Yourself'
Judging by a report from The Athletic, Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur weren't on the same page this season. The Athletic is reporting that Moore told LaFleur to "go f--k yourself" after a target-less Week 6 performance. Multiple people apparently ...
Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win
Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Bills Cut Wide Receiver Ahead Of Bengals Game
The Bills swapped wide receivers for the practice squad. The Bills made some moves to their practice squad roster before their first practice Wednesday in preparation for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Bills had already made some roster moves with the receiver corps this postseason when they signed Cole Beasley to the 53-man roster.
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Yardbarker
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to criticism of his parade behavior
Stetson Bennett on Tuesday responded via Twitter to some criticism he received over his behavior at the team’s championship parade on Saturday. Bennett led his Georgia Bulldogs to a 65-7 win over TCU on Jan. 9 for their second straight college football national championship. Georgia held a parade in Athens on Saturday to celebrate the title. Some apparently took issue with the 25-year-old’s behavior.
Yardbarker
Steelers Bring Back 2022 Training Camp Standout On A 1-Year Deal
Some Pittsburgh Steelers fans may have forgotten about wide receiver, Anthony Miller. The veteran speedster performed quite well in training camp and was expected to have a decent role with the offense this season, particularly as rookie Calvin Austin III got his feet under him. Well, things didn’t go according to plan for either wide out, and it wasn’t because of poor performance.
NFL Quarterback Admits There's 'Bounty' On Him Every Week
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts missed Week's 15 and 16 with an injury to his throwing shoulder. The star quarterback is admittedly still recovering from this injury, despite taking the field for a win in Week 18. This weekend, Hurts and the Eagles will welcome the New York Giants for a ...
Brett Maher BREAKING: Cowboys Sign New Kicker
Brett Maher made the wrong kind of NFL history on Monday, and the Dallas Cowboys' contingency plans are rather scarce at this time of year. But they just signed a new guy ... just in case.
Peyton Manning exposes the ‘biggest myth’ in football
Many people feel that one of the marks of a great head coach is the ability to make in-game adjustments. According to Peyton Manning, anyone who tries to tell you those adjustments ever come at halftime of an NFL game is lying. During the “ManningCast” broadcast of Monday night’s wild-card game between the Dallas Cowboys... The post Peyton Manning exposes the ‘biggest myth’ in football appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Steelers Brian Flores Was The “Puppeteer” Behind Kenny Pickett’s Critical Week 9 Turn Around
By all accounts, Pickett had a rough start to his rookie season. He took over for Mitch Trubisky in Week 4 against the Jets. Initially, Trusbisky had been slated to be under center to give the rookie Pickett a chance to get comfortable. Trubisky wasn’t getting it done and at halftime, Head Coach Mike Tomlin made the decision to bench him and start the young QB.
CBS Sports
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes calls Trevor Lawrence's Waffle House celebration a 'baller move'
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a historic comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers last Saturday night in the AFC playoffs. After the 31-30 victory, the quarterback knew exactly where he wanted to celebrate: Waffle House. It was an unusual decision for an NFL player, but Kansas City...
Yardbarker
Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for star QB
Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to see Rodgers on the Jets — so much so that he would consent to Rodgers wearing No. 12, which the Jets retired in honor of Namath.
WCNC
Carolina Panthers coaching candidate will not interview
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was reportedly the "leading candidate" for the Carolina Panthers head coaching opening. with the 36-year-old assistant. On Tuesday night Johnson told the Panthers, and several other interested teams, he was staying in Detroit, according to a league source. The source...
Detroit Lions land Lamar Jackson in proposed 2023 NFL Draft trade
Honestly, there is no way on God’s green earth that this trade sending Lamar Jackson to the Detroit Lions would ever happen, but since it is being proposed by Pro Football Focus, we figured we would pass it along for discussion. The Lions seem very satisfied with Jared Goff, and to be honest, I cannot see them being very high on Jackson.
Tom Brady Next Team Odds: Two favored among dozen
Tom Brady might be noncommittal about his future plans, but oddsmakers clearly believe he will return for a 24th NFL
wearebuffalo.net
Report: Bills Future in Buffalo More In Doubt Than Many Believe
The Buffalo Bills are having the most success they have had on the field since the early '90s, when they went to the Super Bowl four straight times. The Bills have made the playoffs four straight years and five of the last six. The only accomplishments the team has yet to do over that time, is make and win the Super Bowl.
Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired
It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy. Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game. Somehow, the situation is now worse. Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
Texas QB Arch Manning Loses His Student ID for the Second Time in a Week
At this point, Texas freshman quarterback Arch Manning might need to hire an assistant to hold on to his belongings.... The post Texas QB Arch Manning Loses His Student ID for the Second Time in a Week appeared first on Outsider.
Bengals owner Mike Brown says he wants QB Joe Burrow to stay in Cincinnati for a long time
The Cincinnati Bengals want to keep quarterback Joe Burrow for the long haul. But whether or not they can afford the former top-overall draft pick is another matter.
