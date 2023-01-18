ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Larry Brown Sports

Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB

Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed

There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
Yardbarker

Steelers Bring Back 2022 Training Camp Standout On A 1-Year Deal

Some Pittsburgh Steelers fans may have forgotten about wide receiver, Anthony Miller. The veteran speedster performed quite well in training camp and was expected to have a decent role with the offense this season, particularly as rookie Calvin Austin III got his feet under him. Well, things didn’t go according to plan for either wide out, and it wasn’t because of poor performance.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Brian Flores Was The “Puppeteer” Behind Kenny Pickett’s Critical Week 9 Turn Around

By all accounts, Pickett had a rough start to his rookie season. He took over for Mitch Trubisky in Week 4 against the Jets. Initially, Trusbisky had been slated to be under center to give the rookie Pickett a chance to get comfortable. Trubisky wasn’t getting it done and at halftime, Head Coach Mike Tomlin made the decision to bench him and start the young QB.
PITTSBURGH, PA
People

Retired NFL Kicker Adam Vinatieri Thinks Former Teammate Tom Brady Still Has 'It' Despite Rocky Season

"Physically, he's as in good as shape he's ever been in his entire life," Vinatieri tells PEOPLE of Brady Despite a rocky season that ended with a loss in the first round of the NFL playoffs, Adam Vinatieri thinks former quarterback Tom Brady still has the same magical touch he always has. "I still believe [Tom has] it physically," Vinatieri, who is teaming up with Rob Gronkowski and FanDuel for their Kick of Destiny campaign, tells PEOPLE. "I look at Tom, and I go, 'Physically, he's as in...
msn.com

Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far

After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
MICHIGAN STATE
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches

Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
New Pittsburgh Courier

Bill Neal: Pittsburgh Steelers….return to…Glory?!?!

10—Let’s take a moment here and remember how we got here . . . #1 – your Pittsburgh Steelers have six Super Bowl titles, the most in NFL history. And I know you want to remind me that they’re tied with New England and that would be true if the so-called “Patriots” had not cheated to get two of them! #2 – Greatest Super Bowl quarterback of all-time, Terry Bradshaw. Again, Brady cheated . . . and if ya want Joe Montana, you can have him. #3 – Greatest Super Bowl running back . . . of course, Franco Harris! #4 – One of, if not the greatest O-lines of all time. #5 – Last, but not least, the greatest defense in NFL history, hands down. You will hear noise about the 1985 Bears . . . the Purple People Eaters, and Doomsday Defense. The only difference is they didn’t have Mel Blount, J. T. Thomas, Donnie Shell, Mike Wagner, Jack Lambert, Jack Ham, Dwight White, L. C. Greenwood, Ernie “Fats” Holmes and, of course, the greatest D-lineman ever, “Mean” Joe Greene . . . all due respect to Rev. Reggie White . . . the Minister of Defense!
PITTSBURGH, PA

