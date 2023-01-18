Read full article on original website
Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB
Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steelers Could Still Add Byron Leftwich to Coaching Staff
The opportunity could present itself for the Pittsburgh Steelers to still hire Byron Leftwich.
Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed
There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
NBC Sports
Dolphins GM Chris Grier claims Tua Tagovailoa is no more prone to concussions than anyone else
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was knocked out on the field with one of the most disturbing concussions ever seen in an NFL game this season. Another concussion later in the year ended his season, and has led to major questions about Tagovailoa’s NFL future. But Dolphins General Manager Chris...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Yardbarker
Steelers Bring Back 2022 Training Camp Standout On A 1-Year Deal
Some Pittsburgh Steelers fans may have forgotten about wide receiver, Anthony Miller. The veteran speedster performed quite well in training camp and was expected to have a decent role with the offense this season, particularly as rookie Calvin Austin III got his feet under him. Well, things didn’t go according to plan for either wide out, and it wasn’t because of poor performance.
Yardbarker
Steelers Brian Flores Was The “Puppeteer” Behind Kenny Pickett’s Critical Week 9 Turn Around
By all accounts, Pickett had a rough start to his rookie season. He took over for Mitch Trubisky in Week 4 against the Jets. Initially, Trusbisky had been slated to be under center to give the rookie Pickett a chance to get comfortable. Trubisky wasn’t getting it done and at halftime, Head Coach Mike Tomlin made the decision to bench him and start the young QB.
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
Steelers Make Huge Decision On Coaching Staff
What the Pittsburgh Steelers were able to accomplish this season was truly impressive. It speaks volumes to the job that Mike Tomlin does as head coach that the Steelers ended the season 9-8 after a 2-6 start heading into their bye week. Pittsburgh not only had to overcome the loss...
Retired NFL Kicker Adam Vinatieri Thinks Former Teammate Tom Brady Still Has 'It' Despite Rocky Season
"Physically, he's as in good as shape he's ever been in his entire life," Vinatieri tells PEOPLE of Brady Despite a rocky season that ended with a loss in the first round of the NFL playoffs, Adam Vinatieri thinks former quarterback Tom Brady still has the same magical touch he always has. "I still believe [Tom has] it physically," Vinatieri, who is teaming up with Rob Gronkowski and FanDuel for their Kick of Destiny campaign, tells PEOPLE. "I look at Tom, and I go, 'Physically, he's as in...
Steelers Choose Offensive Coordinator
The Pittsburgh Steelers have confirmed their offensive coordinator for 2023.
NFL: International Series-San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
Nov 21, 2022; Mexico City, MEXICO; A stadium sign announces the game s attendance during the fourth quarter between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Texans complete coaching interview with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero
The Houston Texans have had an interview with one of the younger defensive minds in the NFL. According to the team’s official Twitter account, the Texans completed an interview with Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Evero, 42, was part of a Broncos team that underachieved with a 5-12...
Wheels in Motion for Steelers to Fire Canada
If the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to fire Matt Canada, now seems like the time.
Patriots Signed Former Buccaneers Defender On Wednesday
The New England Patriots are setting their sights on the 2023 season. On Wednesday, the team signed linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to a futures contract. "Let's work," Fatukasi wrote in response to the signing on Twitter. Fatukasi recorded 282 tackles, six sacks, and four forced fumbles at ...
Game Officials Reportedly Alerted Regarding Possible Use of Illegal Aids on PATs, FGAs
Officials have reportedly been advised to watch for potential scoring breeches.
msn.com
Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far
After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Bill Neal: Pittsburgh Steelers….return to…Glory?!?!
10—Let’s take a moment here and remember how we got here . . . #1 – your Pittsburgh Steelers have six Super Bowl titles, the most in NFL history. And I know you want to remind me that they’re tied with New England and that would be true if the so-called “Patriots” had not cheated to get two of them! #2 – Greatest Super Bowl quarterback of all-time, Terry Bradshaw. Again, Brady cheated . . . and if ya want Joe Montana, you can have him. #3 – Greatest Super Bowl running back . . . of course, Franco Harris! #4 – One of, if not the greatest O-lines of all time. #5 – Last, but not least, the greatest defense in NFL history, hands down. You will hear noise about the 1985 Bears . . . the Purple People Eaters, and Doomsday Defense. The only difference is they didn’t have Mel Blount, J. T. Thomas, Donnie Shell, Mike Wagner, Jack Lambert, Jack Ham, Dwight White, L. C. Greenwood, Ernie “Fats” Holmes and, of course, the greatest D-lineman ever, “Mean” Joe Greene . . . all due respect to Rev. Reggie White . . . the Minister of Defense!
New Candidate Has Emerged For Patriots Offensive Coordinator
The Patriots' search for an offensive coordinator is starting to heat up. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Patriots have requested permission to speak with Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell for their offensive coordinator position. Rapoport said McCardell will ...
