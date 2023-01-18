10—Let’s take a moment here and remember how we got here . . . #1 – your Pittsburgh Steelers have six Super Bowl titles, the most in NFL history. And I know you want to remind me that they’re tied with New England and that would be true if the so-called “Patriots” had not cheated to get two of them! #2 – Greatest Super Bowl quarterback of all-time, Terry Bradshaw. Again, Brady cheated . . . and if ya want Joe Montana, you can have him. #3 – Greatest Super Bowl running back . . . of course, Franco Harris! #4 – One of, if not the greatest O-lines of all time. #5 – Last, but not least, the greatest defense in NFL history, hands down. You will hear noise about the 1985 Bears . . . the Purple People Eaters, and Doomsday Defense. The only difference is they didn’t have Mel Blount, J. T. Thomas, Donnie Shell, Mike Wagner, Jack Lambert, Jack Ham, Dwight White, L. C. Greenwood, Ernie “Fats” Holmes and, of course, the greatest D-lineman ever, “Mean” Joe Greene . . . all due respect to Rev. Reggie White . . . the Minister of Defense!

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO