Sad but powerful reunion for victims held 34 years after Stockton schoolyard massacre
STOCKTON – In times of trauma, a community comes together. That's what Stockton has shown time and again.On Tuesday, they stood united in song remembering a painful day that many shared together more than three decades ago."I had nightmare after nightmare. My parents told me I was screaming at night," said Elizabeth Pha, a former student at Cleveland Elementary School. Elizabeth Pha and Jake Sar were only 8 years old when five fellow students were shot and killed at Cleveland Elementary School in Stockton on January 17, 1989. Thirty others, including teachers, were hurt. Now, 34 years to the...
34 years later | Remembering the Stockton Cleveland Elementary School shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Tuesday marks 34 years since the Cleveland Elementary School shooting happened in Stockton on Jan. 17, 1989. The shooter was 24-year-old Patrick Purdy, often described as a drifter. He was armed with an AKS rifle, a semiautomatic version of the military’s AK-47. Purdy was once a student at the very same Stockton elementary school he would open fire on. He fired more than 100 rounds in a minute before he ultimately shot himself.
Court-ordered cleanup effort underway at troublesome Stockton mobile home park
STOCKTON, Calif. — Weeks after clearing out unlawful residents from the Stockton Park Village, officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office began cleaning up the troublesome Stockton mobile home park on Thursday. The clean-up was the start of a multi-day, multi-agency effort to clear trash and debris from...
Northern California commemorates MLK Day on Monday
People in Northern California commemorated Martin Luther King Day on Monday with marches and acts of service. Sacramento held the 42nd annual Capitol March for the Dream, with hundreds coming together for this year’s theme, “Honoring the Past, Impacting the Future.” It was the first time since the pandemic that the march happened in person.
Sacramento woman with 9 college degrees talks turning 102, secret to living long
SACRAMENTO - Shirley Allen was surrounded by family and met with applause as she blew out the large candles on her 102nd birthday Tuesday, Jan 17. For more than a century, Allen has marked another year gone by, but she's never taken one for granted. "I certainly don't feel 102. Where did all of those years go? I feel, maybe 80, but not 102," Allen told CBS13 at her birthday party. Born in 1921, life took her across California throughout childhood. Born in El Centro, she lived in Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Visalia and Sacramento, where she returned in 1986. Her...
Tiny home resident pushes to live legally on her West Sacramento property
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman in West Sacramento is on a mission to make housing more affordable for herself and pave the way for others to do the same through a "Movable Tiny Home Policy". 33-year-old West Sacramento resident Robyn Davis has lived in her tiny home on...
Ribbon cutting planned for Little Buddha Lounge in Richmond
The Richmond Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 22, to welcome the Little Buddha Lounge, an oxygen bar and salt tavern geared towards holistic healing therapies. The community is invited to wear all black (requested, not mandatory) to the event set for 3 p.m. at...
National Guard called in to help Tracy community impacted by flooding
TRACY — The San Joaquin County sheriff called in the National Guard for help with a community at risk of flooding. That crisis was averted by some quick thinking and heavy equipment.National Guard troops and tactical vehicles turned around inside the San Joaquin River Club community after an evacuation warning was lifted. The community consists of 300 homes and 1,000 people.Mel Rodrigues lives in the San Joaquin River Club community and said he is still preparing to leave, if necessary."It went over the road and everything. It was so much water so fast," Rodrigues said."There was a retention basin that...
Dog with history of attacking does it again; latest victim is child
A dog with a history of attacking and biting has done it again. This time an eight-year-old girl was bit multiple times right outside her home in Martinez. The latest attack has residents demanding action to keep the neighborhood safe.
A fallen tree aids in the arrest of a wanted person in El Dorado County
(KTXL) — A fallen tree aided deputies from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department in the arrest of a wanted person. —Video Above: Sacramento shoppers see a rise in egg prices A photo shared by the sheriff’s office shows a downed tree partially on top of a truck. When deputies arrived on the scene to […]
Pitbull attacks for third time, neighbors call for dog to be euthanized
MARTINEZ, Calif. - A pitbull that was placed on a potentially dangerous animal list last fall after attacking two different adults, bit an 8-year-old girl outside her home in Martinez and has now been quarantined at the pound. The dog, named Spot, belongs to a neighbor of Heather Silva and...
UC Davis professor accused of raping high school student removed from faculty, university says
DAVIS, Calif. — A UC Davis professor accused of repeatedly raping a high school student is no longer a faculty member of the university, a news release read. "We are grateful that the Regents agreed with our recommendation to terminate the employment of Dr. Guo effectively immediately," UC Davis Chancellor Gary May said in the release. "Sexual misconduct is not tolerated at UC Davis. We encourage people to report abuse and seek support."
Sacramento couple suspected of harming 2-year-old
(KTXL) — A Sacramento couple is facing charges relating to child endangerment after a 2-year-old was brought to an area hospital in October with life-threatening injuries, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that on Oct. 9 Rosaisela Estrada, 19, the mother of the child and Estrada’s boyfriend Miqueas Romero, 20, […]
Natomas residents mourning loss of community book store Barnes & Nobles
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Barnes & Nobles book store located in Natomas at The Promenade shopping center is set to close Jan. 22, according to a company spokesperson. "We have truly loved serving this community for the past 17 years and would have loved to continue doing so for many more," the spokesperson said.
Sol Blume R&B, soul and hip-hop festival to return to Sacramento in April
The Sol Blume music festival will return to Discovery Park in Sacramento for two days in April, organizers said on Tuesday. Sol Blume welcomed about 40,000 attendees to Discovery Park last year for the R&B, soul and hip-hop festival. The festival plans its return on April 29 and 30 and...
Accused Stockton Serial Killer appears in court, victims remembered by families
STOCKTON -- The accused Stockton Serial Killer appeared in a San Joaquin County courtroom Tuesday in a hearing that lasted all of 15 minutes, never turning to acknowledge the family members of victims, prosecutors say, Wesley Brownlee shot and killed. The hearing was for a motion to quash the subpoena as well as further arraignment for the amended complaint two, which charges Brownlee with three murders and one attempted murder. Prosecutors requested a subpoena related to Brownlee's educational history, dating back to his time in elementary school. They also requested employment documents, according to Judge Xapuri B. Villapudua, that includes GPS and...
Tracy High School temporarily locked down after shots fired nearby
TRACY, Calif. — Tracy High School was placed on a temporary lockdown just after 1 p.m. Thursday after police received multiple reports of shots fired nearby. According to Tracy Police Department, multiple 911 calls were received about shots fired in the area of 6th Street and Central Avenue. The...
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object along dark highway
A California witness at Napa reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object flying low with white lights at the three corners at 11:45 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Man kills himself at Santa Rita Jail in 1st suicide of year
DUBLIN, Calif. - A man has killed himself at Santa Rita Jail, the first suicide of 2023 and the 62nd death at this facility since 2014. Stephen Lofton, 38, hanged himself Tuesday at 8 p.m., according to Alameda County Sheriff's Lt. Tya Modeste. A source said he was living in Housing Unit 6.
Is it legal to own chickens in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With egg prices rising over the past year, the idea of owning chickens might cross some people’s minds. In Sacramento, it is legal to own chickens, but before you can own some, there is some work that needs to be done. Here’s what the city says about owning chickens. •Video Above: […]
