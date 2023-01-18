ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

CBS Sacramento

Sad but powerful reunion for victims held 34 years after Stockton schoolyard massacre

STOCKTON – In times of trauma, a community comes together. That's what Stockton has shown time and again.On Tuesday, they stood united in song remembering a painful day that many shared together more than three decades ago."I had nightmare after nightmare. My parents told me I was screaming at night," said Elizabeth Pha, a former student at Cleveland Elementary School. Elizabeth Pha and Jake Sar were only 8 years old when five fellow students were shot and killed at Cleveland Elementary School in Stockton on January 17, 1989. Thirty others, including teachers, were hurt. Now, 34 years to the...
ABC10

34 years later | Remembering the Stockton Cleveland Elementary School shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Tuesday marks 34 years since the Cleveland Elementary School shooting happened in Stockton on Jan. 17, 1989. The shooter was 24-year-old Patrick Purdy, often described as a drifter. He was armed with an AKS rifle, a semiautomatic version of the military’s AK-47. Purdy was once a student at the very same Stockton elementary school he would open fire on. He fired more than 100 rounds in a minute before he ultimately shot himself.
KCRA.com

Northern California commemorates MLK Day on Monday

People in Northern California commemorated Martin Luther King Day on Monday with marches and acts of service. Sacramento held the 42nd annual Capitol March for the Dream, with hundreds coming together for this year’s theme, “Honoring the Past, Impacting the Future.” It was the first time since the pandemic that the march happened in person.
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento woman with 9 college degrees talks turning 102, secret to living long

SACRAMENTO - Shirley Allen was surrounded by family and met with applause as she blew out the large candles on her 102nd birthday Tuesday, Jan 17. For more than a century, Allen has marked another year gone by, but she's never taken one for granted. "I certainly don't feel 102. Where did all of those years go? I feel, maybe 80, but not 102," Allen told CBS13 at her birthday party.   Born in 1921, life took her across California throughout childhood. Born in El Centro, she lived in Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Visalia and Sacramento, where she returned in 1986. Her...
CBS Sacramento

National Guard called in to help Tracy community impacted by flooding

TRACY — The San Joaquin County sheriff called in the National Guard for help with a community at risk of flooding. That crisis was averted by some quick thinking and heavy equipment.National Guard troops and tactical vehicles turned around inside the San Joaquin River Club community after an evacuation warning was lifted. The community consists of 300 homes and 1,000 people.Mel Rodrigues lives in the San Joaquin River Club community and said he is still preparing to leave, if necessary."It went over the road and everything. It was so much water so fast," Rodrigues said."There was a retention basin that...
KCRA.com

UC Davis professor accused of raping high school student removed from faculty, university says

DAVIS, Calif. — A UC Davis professor accused of repeatedly raping a high school student is no longer a faculty member of the university, a news release read. "We are grateful that the Regents agreed with our recommendation to terminate the employment of Dr. Guo effectively immediately," UC Davis Chancellor Gary May said in the release. "Sexual misconduct is not tolerated at UC Davis. We encourage people to report abuse and seek support."
FOX40

Sacramento couple suspected of harming 2-year-old

(KTXL) — A Sacramento couple is facing charges relating to child endangerment after a 2-year-old was brought to an area hospital in October with life-threatening injuries, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that on Oct. 9 Rosaisela Estrada, 19, the mother of the child and Estrada’s boyfriend Miqueas Romero, 20, […]
CBS Sacramento

Accused Stockton Serial Killer appears in court, victims remembered by families

STOCKTON -- The accused Stockton Serial Killer appeared in a San Joaquin County courtroom Tuesday in a hearing that lasted all of 15 minutes, never turning to acknowledge the family members of victims, prosecutors say, Wesley Brownlee shot and killed. The hearing was for a motion to quash the subpoena as well as further arraignment for the amended complaint two, which charges Brownlee with three murders and one attempted murder. Prosecutors requested a subpoena related to Brownlee's educational history, dating back to his time in elementary school. They also requested employment documents, according to Judge Xapuri B. Villapudua, that includes GPS and...
ABC10

Tracy High School temporarily locked down after shots fired nearby

TRACY, Calif. — Tracy High School was placed on a temporary lockdown just after 1 p.m. Thursday after police received multiple reports of shots fired nearby. According to Tracy Police Department, multiple 911 calls were received about shots fired in the area of 6th Street and Central Avenue. The...
KTVU FOX 2

Man kills himself at Santa Rita Jail in 1st suicide of year

DUBLIN, Calif. - A man has killed himself at Santa Rita Jail, the first suicide of 2023 and the 62nd death at this facility since 2014. Stephen Lofton, 38, hanged himself Tuesday at 8 p.m., according to Alameda County Sheriff's Lt. Tya Modeste. A source said he was living in Housing Unit 6.
FOX40

Is it legal to own chickens in Sacramento?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With egg prices rising over the past year, the idea of owning chickens might cross some people’s minds. In Sacramento, it is legal to own chickens, but before you can own some, there is some work that needs to be done. Here’s what the city says about owning chickens. •Video Above: […]
