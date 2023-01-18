Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
Redwood Memorial Hospital Recognized for Improved Quality of Care
Press release from Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital:. Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital is excited to announce that it was recently recognized as one of just nine hospitals to receive at least 90% or above by Partnership Health Plan’s (PHP) Hospital Quality Improve Program (Hospital QIP). In fact, Redwood Memorial Hospital achieved 100% in all 14 measures.
kymkemp.com
Nominate an Outstanding Teacher for the Humboldt County Excellence in Teaching Awards
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Education:. It’s that time of year again! It’s time to recognize the outstanding teachers in our schools and nominate them for the Humboldt County Excellence in Teaching Awards. Do you know a teacher who goes above and beyond in the...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt municipalities assess communication systems in light of recent disasters
EUREKA, Calif. — As Humboldt County recovers from multiple destructive weather events and the Dec. 20 Ferndale earthquake, local municipalities are looking back at how they handled the past few weeks with the systems and protocols that are currently in place. For some communities like the City of Trinidad,...
kymkemp.com
Patricia Dolores Regan: A ‘kind and tenacious spirit’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Patricia Dolores Regan passed away on January 6th 2023 in Eureka California at...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Richard Allen Griffith, 1955-2022
Richard Allen Griffith was born on July 3, 1955 in Eureka. He was the fifth child of seven born to Frank and Jewel Griffith. He passed on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 24, 2022 in Oroville of complications from heart disease. Richard spent his early years in Eureka, where he attended Eureka...
kymkemp.com
A Helpful Deputy and a Kind Note
On Tuesday, January 17, Babetta Francis was headed north on Hwy 101 to her home when just outside of Richardson’s Grove she had the kind of bad luck that can ruin an hour or so (even more in a remote area far from most roadside services)–her back tire “picked up a nail” and went flat. Francis who posted on Facebook about her experience wrote, “I didn’t really want a stranger to help me.. hmmm… so, I didn’t turn on my flashers and I didn’t want to get out!”
North Coast Journal
Humboldt Sees Another COVID Death
Humboldt County Public Health reported today that the county has confirmed another new COVID-19 death, a resident in their 70s, since its last report Jan. 11. One new hospitalization was also reported and, according to a state database, nine people are currently hospitalized with the virus locally, including three receiving intensive care. The death reported today is Humboldt County's 167th since the pandemic began.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(UPDATE) INTRODUCING: John Kennedy O’Connor, a Classy British Expat and a Veteran Broadcaster, Has Deigned to Join Your Lost Coast Outpost News Team
UPDATE: 5 p.m.: Today we were playing around with what that might look like and thought, what the hell, let’s share our dress rehearsal with Humboldt. We will evolve this thing with time, but we’re curious what you think! Let us have it!. # # #. Original Post:...
kymkemp.com
Structure Fire in Fortuna
A fire started in the laundry room of the Fortuna Redwood Inn in the 800 block of Main Street around 10:35 p.m. Emergency personnel have closed off the roadway at 8th and Main though it is unclear if Main Street or 8th Street or both are closed from reports over the scanner.
kymkemp.com
Friends of the Redwood Libraries Hold Winter Book Sale
Press release from the Friends of the Redwood Libraries:. WINTER BOOK SALE! Please join us at the Eureka Library, 1313 3 Street, on Friday, January 27, and Saturday, January 28, from 10 am to 3:30 pm. Friday’s sale is for members only; memberships may be purchased at the door. Saturday’s sale is open to everyone.
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Plows into Eureka Home
Just after 6 p.m., a vehicle crashing into a residence in the 1701 block of Harrison in Eureka badly damaged the building. The California Highway Patrol reports there are no injuries. The Toyota Corolla to the right in the photo below is the car that hit the building. According to...
kymkemp.com
Father of Seven, Former Firefighter, Foster Parent Passes Away Unexpectedly
Milo Falor recently passed away unexpectedly at the age of 43, leaving behind a wife and seven children. His wife, Carrie Falor, set up a GoFundMe page to help cover Milo’s medical bills and get the family back on their feet. She explained there, “Milo was my soul mate,...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Maureen (Renie) Ellen Myers, 1948-2022
Renie died peacefully in her sleep on December 19, 2022 in her lifelong home in Eureka. Renie is survived by her children Dennis (Allie) Higgins and Faryn Rushing; grandchildren Holly, Cody and Ryan Higgins and great-granddaughter Hadley Higgins; her siblings Denny (Gay) Myers, Chuck Myers and Mary Myers; her nieces Carie, Kelly, Amy, Deana, Erin Myers, and many great-nieces and nephews; her lifelong friend Debbie White; and her children, Jill, Lyndsay and Keith. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ellen Lillian Kaski and Frank George Myers.
kymkemp.com
Wanted Suspect Arrested in Eureka
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. Outstanding felony warrant suspect Tyler Tommy Lemmons was taken into custody on Jan. 14, 2023, by...
krcrtv.com
Cal Poly Humboldt student killed in fatal collision
ARCATA, Calif. — A Cal Poly Humboldt student was killed after a pickup truck hit them while on the sidewalk Tuesday evening. Just after 4 p.m., officials responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. According to officials, the blue truck was traveling southbound on Alliance Road in Arcata when he hit two pedestrians walking together on a sidewalk. He then reportedly veered back on to the street and hit another car before going off the road. Initial dispatch information suggests that when officials got there, a person involved in the collision was breathing but not responding.
kymkemp.com
Steven Alan Burres: ‘a quiet man and an adventurer’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Steven Alan Burres, first child of three, born to Don and Gladys Burres...
kymkemp.com
Victim in Dumpster Death Remembered by Protestors at the Courthouse Today
A small group of protesters braved heavy rains and windy weather at the Humboldt County Courthouse in Eureka today to bring attention to the death of Jestine Green. The local woman is believed to have died when the dumpster she was sheltering in overnight on January 4 was picked up and emptied into a Recology collection truck the morning of January 5, according to reporting in the North Coast Journal.
khsu.org
North Coast Conversations: Living On Shaky Ground
December's 6.4 earthquake and its subsequent hundreds of aftershocks in Humboldt county have rattled citizens physically and mentally. While we can't predict when an earthquake will happen, we can prepare, and one of the best preparation guides is the locally produced Living On Shaky Ground Handbook. This week, we met with longtime local earthquake expert Dr. Lori Dengler to learn more about the handbook and other earthquake preparation tips and tricks.
kymkemp.com
Garberville traffic Stop Finds Fentanyl, Meth, Cannabis, etc, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 16, 2023, at about 2:07 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
kymkemp.com
Pedestrian Struck by a Vehicle; Southbound Broadway Blocked
At about 7:50 p.m., a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the 4000 block of Broadway in Eureka. The pedestrian is breathing but has a head injury, according to first reports over the scanner. Emergency personnel have closed both southbound lanes of Broadway as the injured person is being assisted. Please...
Comments / 1