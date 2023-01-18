Read full article on original website
Redwood Memorial Hospital Recognized for Improved Quality of Care
Press release from Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital:. Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital is excited to announce that it was recently recognized as one of just nine hospitals to receive at least 90% or above by Partnership Health Plan’s (PHP) Hospital Quality Improve Program (Hospital QIP). In fact, Redwood Memorial Hospital achieved 100% in all 14 measures.
Nominate an Outstanding Teacher for the Humboldt County Excellence in Teaching Awards
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Education:. It’s that time of year again! It’s time to recognize the outstanding teachers in our schools and nominate them for the Humboldt County Excellence in Teaching Awards. Do you know a teacher who goes above and beyond in the...
Local Physicians and Students Recognized by Area’s Medical Society
Press release from the Humboldt-Del Norte County Medical Society:. The Humboldt-Del Norte County Medical Society has presented four awards to local physicians in recognition of their outstanding contributions and recognized two students from Cal Poly Humboldt who received our Future Physician Scholarship for 2022. These awards were presented at our...
Patricia Dolores Regan: A ‘kind and tenacious spirit’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Patricia Dolores Regan passed away on January 6th 2023 in Eureka California at...
A Helpful Deputy and a Kind Note
On Tuesday, January 17, Babetta Francis was headed north on Hwy 101 to her home when just outside of Richardson’s Grove she had the kind of bad luck that can ruin an hour or so (even more in a remote area far from most roadside services)–her back tire “picked up a nail” and went flat. Francis who posted on Facebook about her experience wrote, “I didn’t really want a stranger to help me.. hmmm… so, I didn’t turn on my flashers and I didn’t want to get out!”
Steven Alan Burres: ‘a quiet man and an adventurer’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Steven Alan Burres, first child of three, born to Don and Gladys Burres...
Friends of the Redwood Libraries Hold Winter Book Sale
Press release from the Friends of the Redwood Libraries:. WINTER BOOK SALE! Please join us at the Eureka Library, 1313 3 Street, on Friday, January 27, and Saturday, January 28, from 10 am to 3:30 pm. Friday’s sale is for members only; memberships may be purchased at the door. Saturday’s sale is open to everyone.
4.3 Quake Rattles Northern Humboldt a Little After Midnight
At 12:01 a.m., a 4.3 earthquake hit northern Humboldt–it was centered south of the Bald Hills Road and north of Coyote Creek, northwest of Hoopa and east of Big Lagoon. According to the Redwood Coast Tsunami Workgroup Facebook page, “An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.3 occurred tonight at 12:01 am local time, it was located on shore, 10 miles WSW of Weitchpec or 15 miles ESE of Trinidad – we have preliminary reports that the eq was felt from Eureka to Trinidad. This earthquake was in the same location as a 3.6 at 12:30 pm yesterday.”
[UPDATE 11 p.m: 299 Reopens and More] Snow, Slides, Flooding…You Name It: Highways Overview for Travelers
Travelers should be aware that multiple main roadways are closed or impacted as winter weather again slaps northwestern California after a brief respite. Currently, Hwy 299 is closed at Oregon Mountain after multiple spinouts and accidents in the snow. Hwy 36 continues to be closed a night due to a landslide and, in Trinity County, chains are required for several large stretches. Those traveling Hwy 3 and Hwy 254 should check conditions in their area also. Smaller rural roadways are also impacted.
Structure Fire in Fortuna
A fire started in the laundry room of the Fortuna Redwood Inn in the 800 block of Main Street around 10:35 p.m. Emergency personnel have closed off the roadway at 8th and Main though it is unclear if Main Street or 8th Street or both are closed from reports over the scanner.
Redcrest Resident and Her Furry Friends Enjoy Waterfront Property on a Kayak
Local realtors may need to update their listings after the recent barrage of storms that battered the North Coast. Not only were roads blocked, trees and power lines downed, but some residents now have lakefront properties. Okay, perhaps lakefront property is a stretch, but puddle-front property is a qualified description for some local places, including this one near Redcrest.
krcrtv.com
Cal Poly Humboldt student killed in fatal collision
ARCATA, Calif. — A Cal Poly Humboldt student was killed after a pickup truck hit them while on the sidewalk Tuesday evening. Just after 4 p.m., officials responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. According to officials, the blue truck was traveling southbound on Alliance Road in Arcata when he hit two pedestrians walking together on a sidewalk. He then reportedly veered back on to the street and hit another car before going off the road. Initial dispatch information suggests that when officials got there, a person involved in the collision was breathing but not responding.
Wanted Suspect Arrested in Eureka
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. Outstanding felony warrant suspect Tyler Tommy Lemmons was taken into custody on Jan. 14, 2023, by...
Vehicle Fire Quickly Extinguished by Humboldt Bay Fire
Just before noon on January 19, Humboldt Bay Fire responded to a report of vehicle fire at 930 Harris Avenue in Eureka. The interior of a white, Ford Taurus had apparently caught fire while in the parking lot of the Auto Zone on Harris. Fire personnel were able to quickly extinguish the flames and have now requested a tow truck to remove the damaged vehicle.
Kayaking Right Down the Avenue of the Giants
When life gives you lemons…? or in this case when Humboldt County gives you flooded roads, go kayaking the Avenue of the Giants from Holmes Flat Rd to Barkdull Rd…
Vehicle Plows into Eureka Home
Just after 6 p.m., a vehicle crashing into a residence in the 1701 block of Harrison in Eureka badly damaged the building. The California Highway Patrol reports there are no injuries. The Toyota Corolla to the right in the photo below is the car that hit the building. According to...
Traffic Fatality on Little River Road South of Trinidad
A single vehicle traffic collision was reported around 9:20 a.m. on January 17 on Little River Drive near Cranell Road, south of Trinidad. The dispatcher requested West Haven Fire, Fieldbrook Fire, and City Ambulance respond to the scene code 3. Originally, the call went out as a possible extrication incident.
Garberville traffic Stop Finds Fentanyl, Meth, Cannabis, etc, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 16, 2023, at about 2:07 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
Unsolved Homicide, Unforgotten Man: Hugh Duggins Killed Near Alderpoint Seven Years Ago Today
Seven years ago tomorrow, January 21, a man, later identified as Southern Humboldt resident, Hugh Duggins, was found dead alongside Alderpoint Road in a rural area. At first, law enforcement didn’t believe that a crime had been committed, but, in August of 2016, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office released information that the man had been strangled either by hands or by a ropelike object. The official term was “asphyxia by neck compression.” Most likely, his friends believe, someone killed Duggins on January 20 and dumped his body that day–seven years ago exactly.
Continue to Expect One Way Traffic on Hwy 101 at Humboldt/Mendocino County Line
Travelers headed south on Hwy 101 face a bumpy road roughly from just barely north of the Humboldt/Mendocino County line on Hwy 101 to .1 miles north of the Hartsook Inn. Caltrans has a one-way traffic control operation in place due to a slip out in the area. One “lane”...
