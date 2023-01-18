Read full article on original website
Plumb Joy
2d ago
Well said, most democrats don't get it. The ones who do are just pure evil, like the devil.
BIDENS BLUNDER
1d ago
He just doesn't care. He is wealthy and doesn't see a problem with what he and the Democrats have done.
Marijuana Laws in Colorado Could See Numerous Changes in 2023
It has been over a decade since Colorado first legalized marijuana for recreational use and, as many expected, the state legislature is consistently introducing new bills and policies to regulate the plant. That being said, it should come as no surprise that with a new year, comes new potential legislation...
coloradopolitics.com
'Fair scheduling' bill pits Colorado's progressive legislators against business interests
In industries such as restaurant, retail and construction, it’s known as “show-up time:” An employee shows up to work as scheduled, but is sent home because there isn’t enough work that day. The employee only gets paid for actual time worked, and if sent home, that...
Can Colorado Employers Test for Weed?
Is it possible you could lose your job for doing recreational pot in Colorado?. Weed In The Workplace Is A Slippery Slope in Colorado. The state has come a long way since Colorado voters decided in 2012 to allow recreational marijuana. However, it's still a slippery slope when it comes to weed in the workplace.
coloradopolitics.com
Making room at the inn in Colorado | Denver Gazette
Gov. Jared Polis’ fifth State of the State speech Tuesday included some wise insights about Colorado’s affordable-housing challenges. It’s only too bad the speech didn’t go further. Housing was in fact the prevailing theme in his wide-ranging message to a joint session of the legislature. Polis...
coloradopolitics.com
Q&A with Jared Polis | Colorado's governor starts his second term
Jared Polis is Colorado's 43rd governor, first elected in 2018 and reelected in 2022 as Democrats swept to victory in races across the state. Following his fifth State of the State address on Jan. 17, he sat down with Colorado Politics to look ahead to his second term. Editor's note:...
Should Colorado Ban Assault Weapons?
As a response to mass shootings in Colorado, 3 democratic lawmakers have a plan. increasing the age you can legally purchase a gun to 21,. introducing a waiting period between buying a gun and receiving it.
Colorado Democrats talk about eliminating tax refunds they previously celebrated
DENVER — Remember that state refund you got back before the November election?. The one that Democrats rebranded, so they could take credit for the refund they wanted voters to let them keep?. They were so proud of getting you money back early, Next with Kyle Clark wanted to...
erienewsnow.com
John Hickenlooper Fast Facts
Here is a look at the life of John Hickenlooper, former governor of Colorado and former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. Birth name: John Wright Hickenlooper Jr. Father: John Hickenlooper Sr., a steel mill executive. Mother: Anne (Morris) MacDonald. Marriages: Robin Pringle (2016-present); Helen Thorpe (divorced) Children: with Robin Pringle: Jack...
A speech that put NIMBYs on notice
Roughly a third of the way into the annual State of the State address delivered by Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday before the Colorado General Assembly, he said, referring to the state’s housing crisis, “We need more flexible zoning.” And with those words, along with the larger position Polis staked out on housing, he put […] The post A speech that put NIMBYs on notice appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Dems catch ‘tough-on-crime fever’ as car thefts soar | Sentinel Colorado
We all know how Colorado, California, Oregon, Oklahoma and Texas differ. Oklahoma and Texas have become infamous as far-right bastions of conservatism. Governors and Republican-held legislatures there live and breathe “tough on crime” rhetoric and lawmaking. Political leaders in Colorado, California and Oregon, seen as largely progressive states,...
Gov. Polis plans for Colorado include "Support for Migrants". What will that mean?
In his State of the State speech today, Gov. Polis talked about his plans for immigration and the treatment of migrants. "We're doing our part to support migrants..." he said.
coloradopolitics.com
Hands’ off Coloradans’ TABOR refunds! | Denver Gazette
When the state treasury collects more tax dollars than it is allowed to keep under the Colorado Constitution, the extra cash must be refunded to taxpayers. Not spent on the legislature’s pet projects. That’s thanks to the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, aka TABOR, which was added to the constitution...
coloradopolitics.com
Polis's latest moderate idea | BIDLACK
If you are looking for evidence that our terrific governor is not, in fact, a far-left kind of guy, but rather a thoughtful moderate, you need look no further than a recent Colorado Politics story that discussed Jared Polis’s view on red flag laws versus a ban on the sale of assault rifles. Red flag laws vary in the details, but basically these laws are designed to let appropriate people petition for the temporary removal of guns from a person deemed to be an immediate and significant threat of gun violence.
coloradopolitics.com
Gov. Jared Polis focuses on housing, car theft, cost of living in state address | LIVE BLOG
Fresh from a dominant performance in the November elections, Gov. Jared Polis outlined an ambitious agenda for the 2023 legislative session on Tuesday morning, offering solutions to Colorado's most pressing problems, notably affordable housing, public safety, and rising cost of living. 12 p.m.: Governor closes with focus on public safety.
State of the State: Polis vows to fully fund schools, cut property taxes
In Tuesday’s State of the State speech, Gov. Jared Polis promised to fully fund K-12 schools within four years — something Colorado hasn’t done since the Great Recession — even as he also promised major property tax relief and further reductions in the state income tax rate.Polis also touted the launch of universal preschool this coming August, asked lawmakers to ask voters to keep more money from nicotine sales to expand preschool, pledged...
Approximately 35,000 Coloradans chose the Colorado Option
As announced by the Governor during his State of the State speech, the preliminary 2023 open enrollment figures for the Colorado Option make it clear that the Coloradans are excited and want the Colorado Option. As of January 10th, approximately 35,000 people have enrolled in Colorado Option plans - approximately...
Polis talks gun reform, including red flag expansion
Gov. Jared Polis says he wants Colorado to be one of the 10 safest states in the nation. What's his plan to get there?
lamarledger.com
Tired of your work schedule being posted last-minute? This bill would fine big employers for late, unstable scheduling.
Abby Vestecka worked at a Safeway in Denver for 18 months, stocking shelves, covering the cosmetics and dairy departments, and filling morning and night shifts that sometimes came in rapid succession. The schedule for the coming week would regularly be posted on Friday mornings, two days before the new work week was set to begin.
highlandsranchherald.net
Polis calls for more property tax relief
Gov. Jared Polis wants state lawmakers to deliver an additional $200 million in property tax relief over the next two years, bringing the total respite offered by the legislature over that period to $900 million, as Democrats and Republicans debate a long-term solution to rising tax bills resulting from skyrocketing property values across Colorado.
Colorado Springs mayor joins others in calling on legislators to address statewide rising crime
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, following Governor Polis's State of the State, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers joined two other mayors in a call for changes to address a reported statewide rise in crime. An open letter signed by Suthers, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, and Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, touches on the rise in The post Colorado Springs mayor joins others in calling on legislators to address statewide rising crime appeared first on KRDO.
