dotesports.com
NetEase demolishes Blizzard statue as the final nail in their partnership
Instead of quietly and respectfully ending a 14-year-long partnership with Blizzard Entertainment, NetEase decidedly burned the bridge and demolished a Blizzard statue on Jan. 18. After a fruitless hunt for a new provider, and futile efforts to strike a bargain with NetEase to extend their existing agreement and once again...
US News and World Report
'World of Warcraft' Battle Heats up as NetEase Rejects Blizzard Offer
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese games publisher NetEase Inc NTES.O said on Wednesday it has rejected a proposal from Activision Blizzard Inc to extend their long-time partnership for six months, as the U.S. game developer looks for a new partner. NetEase said the proposal was "commercially illogical" and accused the U.S....
game-news24.com
Almost half of the console owners of the Xbox 360 and X haven’t used it as their main console
A new survey has revealed that while 71% of PS5 owners think that their main console is their main console, only 48% of Xbox X series have the same experience. As with the hardware, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S are very similar machines, but they are clearly different from the standard standard standard consoles.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft will show off Forza Motorsport, Redfall, Minecraft Legends, and more at its "Developer Direct" event
Xbox didn't have much in the way of first-party original IPs in 2022. Sony, on the other hand, had quite a lot in its tank with titles such as Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok, and The Last of Us Part 1. Microsoft wants to remedy that in 2023 with its own portfolio, neither of which are likely to be available on PlayStation due to the ongoing spat between the two console makers.
Polygon
Microsoft mass layoffs reportedly impact Bethesda, Halo Infinite teams
Microsoft announced Wednesday that it will be cutting 10,000 jobs over the next two months, slashing about 5% of its overall workforce. CEO Satya Nadella did not detail precisely where those cuts would take place at the company, but noted in a letter to employees there would be “changes to our hardware portfolio,” which could impact Microsoft’s HoloLens, Surface, and PC accessories business, The Verge reports.
IGN
Sony PlayStation Store Top Downloaded Games of 2022 include Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, FIFA 23, and More
PlayStation Store has been releasing a blog post each month that details the top downloaded games for the previous month. This list contains 20 games for EU and US/Canada region across every platform they have: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PSVR and Free to Play. Last week, we got to see December 2022's top downloaded games. Now we get to see the top downloaded games for the whole of 2022.
Super Nintendo World finally comes to the U.S. in February 2023
Super Mario figure gamePhoto byImage by Alexa from Pixabay. “From the moment guests pass through the iconic green pipe, a journey filled with exploration, discovery and play awaits that is entirely unlike anything they've experienced before," Universal Studios Hollywood stated in a press release.
New PS5 hardware won't be compatible with previous models, says insider
According to prominent games industry insider Tom Henderson, a new PS5 model is currently in the works, but its main new feature won’t be backwards compatible with the existing consoles. Last year, Henderson claimed (via Insider Gaming) that a new PS5 is set to release sometime around September 2023....
BBC
Gamers say goodbye to Google's Stadia as platform shuts
Google will shut down its Stadia cloud-gaming service in the UK on Thursday, as it issues refunds to gamers. Stadia was touted as a "Netflix for games" when it launched, in November 2019, allowing players to stream games online without a PC or console. The service will be inaccessible after...
dotesports.com
Call of Duty, FIFA 23, and Fall Guys dominate the PlayStation top downloads charts for 2022
These titles took up the most cumulative hard drive space. With 2022 all wrapped up, the releases of both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 dominated the download charts for paid and free-to-play games for PS5 and PS4 worldwide, according to the “PlayStation Store’s top downloads of 2022” blog post.
ComicBook
Xbox, Bethesda Employees Included in Significant Microsoft Layoffs
Microsoft is undergoing significant layoffs which include employees at Xbox and Bethesda. Microsoft is one of the biggest tech giants in the world, but due to economic conditions, the entire tech sector has been getting hit hard with all kinds of unfortunate changes. There have been hiring freezes, layoffs, and more. Microsoft recently announced it would be giving unlimited PTO to its employees, but is also undergoing big layoffs now. This also comes almost exactly a year after Microsoft announced its intent to purchase Activision for nearly $70 billion. The deal is being heavily scrutinized and has the potential to be blocked following an FTC antitrust lawsuit.
dotesports.com
Riot confirms 46 people have been laid off, labels it as ‘strategic shifts’
The loyal fans of League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, and VALORANT learned last night that their favorite game-developing company is laying off people across recruiting, human resources, support, and esports, according to esports reporter Jacob Wolf. And now, Riot Games has given an official statement on the subject.
dotesports.com
Breaking down the new EMEA Champions Queue server
Ever since Riot Games introduced the Champions Queue server for top North American League of Legends players, high-level stars in the LEC have asked for their own version in Europe. Before the start of the 2023 LEC Winter Split, the company has announced that EMEA will get its own enhanced competitive server next week.
IGN
Game Developers Aren't Sold on the Metaverse
As commonplace as it's become to see big, bold speculations about a futuristic metaverse in games industry discussions, game developers themselves don't seem too hot on the concept. The 2023 State of the Game Industry survey has just been published, canvassing over 2,300 game developers for their situations and opinions...
dotesports.com
Google Stadia is officially dead, but at least the shutdown had some positives
Google Stadia has reached the end of the line, but the team seems to be using their last breath as a thank you to everyone involved. After beginning production through a closed beta in 2018, the final days of Stadia have been sad but honorable. Stadia has been winding down...
The EU votes to address loot boxes, gold farming, and gaming addiction
In brief: For all the joy video games bring people, there are plenty of negatives associated with the medium, including loot boxes, gold farming, and addiction. The EU has just voted to take action against these and other issues, though exactly what this will entail remains unclear. As per Gamesindustry.biz,...
