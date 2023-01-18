ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Chilling video shows passenger warning chopper pilot before fatal crash

Chilling video has emerged from inside the cockpit of one of two helicopters involved in a fatal mid-air collision in Australia – as a passenger taps the pilot in the arm to warn him of the impending disaster. The footage obtained by 7 News shows the tourist in the back seat of the descending chopper trying to alert pilot Michael James while pointing ahead. James turns toward the passenger, who then braces for impact with the other helicopter on Monday afternoon near Main Beach on Australia’s Gold Coast. In addition to the pilot, the helicopter was carrying Riaan and Elmarie Steenberg, and Marle...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

NTSB Chair on Vision Zero and the Safety Problems of Heavy EVs

The following was excerpted from an address to the Transportation Research Board delivered by Jennifer Homendy, the chair of the National Transportation Safety Board. It has been edited for length and is republished with permission. When I was asked to deliver this keynote address, I considered talking about safety challenges...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Aviation International News

Embraer Certifies Medevac Interior for Phenom 300

Embraer has received a supplemental type certificate from the FAA and EASA for its Phenom 300MED, a specially designed aeromedical interior for the Brazilian airframer’s light business jet. Developed and certified with engineering services provider Umlaut at Embraer’s service center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the 300MED has been designed...
FLORIDA STATE
mrobusinesstoday.com

Tecnam delivers three MkII family multi-engine aircraft for Prince Aviation training fleet upgrade

The introduction of Tecnam models will provide Prince Aviation students with state-of-the-art aircraft-supported flight training and their first insight into the modern aviation world. Tecnam, an Italian aeronautics manufacturer has announced the company has commenced the delivery of two Tecnam P2008JC MkII and one P2006T MkII multi-engine aircraft to Serbia-based...

Comments / 0

Community Policy