MASTERLIST: Alle Airline Status Match und Challenge Angebote
Die aktuellen Airline Status Match und Challenge Angebote …. Schauen wir uns mal die derzeitigen Status Match und Challenge Angebote an. “To submit your match request, please provide us with your airBaltic Club number, a copy of another valid airline loyalty card and account statement by e-mail at info@airBalticclub.com”. Die...
Roundtrip Flights to Puerto Rico Are as Low as $69 Right Now
We have reached the part of winter, particularly in the northern US, where we're quite sick of the cold and have little to break up the monotony of shoveling and 5 pm sunsets. A trip to a warmer locale might be the required medicine. As we've noted, it's a great...
6 of the best first-class seats you can book nearly for free with travel rewards
Flying in first class can change the way you travel. From Air France to Cathay Pacific, here are six of the best first-class seats you can book using travel rewards.
Iberia RT Booked: Adios Puerto Rico, Hola España
Oh no, another Trip Report is on the way. This one is called Adios Puerto Rico, Hola Espana. For those who don’t read and reread TPOL faithfully like a Seinfeld enthusiast, here’s why this is exciting. Last year, I decided that in addition to my crazy jaunts around the globe, I would also take up residency in a pre-selected, first-world big city for four months out of the year (see Vote for Where TPOL Will Move Next And…). The initial destination was supposed to be Dubai where I could commute to the World Cup. Although I went to Doha (see Coupe du Monde Trip Report), the fly-in/fly-out model was unfeasible due to plane ticket/hotel prices (see Housing World Cup Qatar: Adventurous or Fyre Fest?).
Understanding The Most Misunderstood AMEX Platinum Card Benefit
When it comes to the American Express Platinum Card, I’d have to describe our relationship status as “it’s complicated.” While I can get a decent return on the $695 annual fee, it requires taking advantage of the plethora of statement credits. This is why some refer to the AMEX Platinum Card as one of the most expensive coupon books available.
Get the Most Benefit from Credit Card Perks
Make the most of credit card perks like travel insurance, delivery discounts and fraud protection.
New Southwest Sale from $59 – Check Your Existing Reservations for Savings!
Time to check your existing reservations or book new ones with this new Southwest sale. This starts from $59 and is good for travel into May. Time to check your existing reservations with Southwest and rebook if they have dropped! It’s Tuesday so that means a new Southwest sale has landed.
Best no annual fee travel credit cards of January 2023
Frequently asked questions (FAQ) Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. When you're looking...
Aruba profile
A tourist magnet and a fuel exporter, Aruba is an autonomous territory of the Netherlands and one of the most prosperous territories in the Caribbean. Colonised by the Dutch in the 17th Century, Aruba lies 25km north of the coast of Venezuela. Away from the beaches, hotels and casinos, much of the island is desert-like but a strong indigenous heritage, colonisation and Latin American influence have given it a distinctive social and linguistic character.
Spring 2023 trip Oslo to Tallinn via Greece and Czechia
IHG 20% off reward nights and Choice Privileges rates posted for April 16-June 30, 2023 motivated me to change some travel plans and helped me finalize travel plans over the next four months. Winter 2023 Trip New York City, Milan, Venice, Amsterdam and Oslo. IHG 20% off award nights presented...
Expedia Research Says Burnt-Out Canadians Want A “Nothing-Cation”
New research from Expedia says that what Canadians want most at this time of year is a "nothing-cation," a trip where warm weather and relaxation are the main attractions. According to a survey of 3,500 Canadian travellers conducted December 21-January 4, almost half (43%) of respondents report that December is the hardest and most stressful month of the year, and nearly everyone surveyed (93%) plans to spend a portion of their next trip doing absolutely nothing.
Finnair continues to expand its Summer 2023 network
With the number of announcements of routes this week, it seems airlines are trying to get people excited to travel this summer. Finnair is joining the party, with the airline announcing three new routes. Finnair Airbus A319 – Image, Economy Class and Beyond. Joining the network for Summer 2023,...
TUI: Luxury holiday demand boosts sales
BERLIN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Travel giant TUI (TUIGn.DE) reported on Friday a boost in demand for luxury holidays, driving sales for the winter 2022/23 period higher than they had been in the corresponding 2018/19 period, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit international travel.
Best travel insurance rates for your trip, week of January 17
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average cost of travel insurance has...
Package holidays and flights up to 30% more expensive than last year
Prices for package holidays and flights to popular destinations have soared in the last year, according to research. A week-long trip to Greece costs about 30% more than it did last year, with holidays in Italy, Spain and Turkey up by a fifth or more. The sobering figures, from the...
Cruise Line Offering Cruises From $129, Kids Sail Free, and $200 in Spending Money
The world’s fastest growing cruise line, MSC Cruises, launched their latest cruise deals today that has cruises as low as $129 per person and up to $200 in spending money once you are on the ship. MSC Cruises sails from several homeports in the U.S. including Port Canaveral, New...
