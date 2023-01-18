Read full article on original website
Hood River Elks December Students of the Month
Hood River Elks Lodge 1507 has selected Hood River Valley High School seniors Elise Davis and Lara Clute as its December Students of the Month. Each received a cash award and are eligible to win an end -of- year final cash award in May. The lodge chooses two Hood River senior students per month based on the students’ community service, academics, and extracurricular involvement.
Eagle Watch comes to The Dalles Dam (includes photo gallery)
The Army Corps of Engineers hosts its 13th annual Eagle Watch Saturday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Dalles Dam Visitors Center, 3545 Bret Clodfelter Way, The Dalles. The Army Corps of Engineers is collaborating and working with the National Forest Service, Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, and a local falconer.
Obituary: Terry Kaseberg
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Terry Dale Kaseberg, age 80 and a lifetime resident of Sherman County. Terry passed away peacefully at his home in Sherman County, not far from where Terry was raised. He was born Feb. 7, 1942, in The Dalles, Ore.,...
Prosser Police searching for armed and dangerous man
PROSSER, Wash. – Prosser Police are searching for a man they believe is armed and dangerous after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said they are searching for Emmanuel Munoz, 24, of Prosser. He is facing a charge of assault in the shooting of a 32-year-old Grandview man. It happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of Lee Road and...
Man Arrested After Scary Incident at Yakima Walmart
Yakima Police have arrested a man for robbery after they say he stole a families car at gunpoint at a Yakima Walmart store. Police say the incident was reported at about 8:30 pm Monday at the Walmart on Chestnut Avenue. Officers aren't saying it's a carjacking but it sure sounds...
Hood River Valley Nordic ski team competes in first race of the season at Teacup Lake
Fourteen HRV Nordic team skiers competed in the team’s first race of the season on Jan. 7 at Teacup Nordic Snow Park in the Mt. Hood National Forest. The 5k, interval-start classic technique race was hosted by St. Mary’s Academy in Portland. In spite of very snowy conditions prior to the race, with the temperatures rising above freezing that contributed to some tricky conditions, the team had a lot of fun. There was a strong showing by motivated Hood River athletes.
Welch, Teets lead skiers in Mt. Hood League opener
Hood River Valley’s Thorsen Welch and Emily Teets paced Gorge skiers in Saturday’s giant slalom high school ski race at Mt. Hood Meadows. Welch was one of 26 skiers to complete two runs in the competition. His runs of 48.39 seconds and 52.97 gave him a combined run of 1:41.36 — good enough for second place overall. Henry Johnson of Portland’s Cleveland won the competition in 1:36.91 (47.46 and 49.45 runs). Welch’s first run was the second fastest of the day behind Johnson. His teammate and brother, Lars Welch, was fifth overall in 1:47.12. Hood River had a third finisher — Jaden Johnson who was 14th.
Riverhawk swimmers win two events at La Grande
The Dalles High Riverhawks boys and girls swimmers combined for nine top-five individual finishes and two event wins in the La Grande Invitational swim meet Jan. 14 in La Grande. The Riverhawk girls squad was led by senior Lydia DiGennaro, who won the 50-yard freestyle in 25.96 seconds and the...
Hood River swimmers sweep La Salle
Hood River Valley continues to pace the Northwest Oregon Conference swimming standings, as the Eagles bested visiting La Salle in a dual meet Jan. 12. The Eagle girls lost the meet’s first race but went on to win nine of the next 10 to post a 98-71 win over the Falcons from Milwaukie. The margin was greater for the HRV boys, who won all but one event for a 115-36 win.
Eagle basketball girls fall to Wilsonville, La Salle
Hood River Valley is seeking its initial Northwest Oregon Conference girls basketball victory and the timing may be right for a Tuesday trip to Portland’s Parkrose High. The 0-12 Broncos are arguably not at the same skill level of HRV’s most recent opponents, Wilsonville and La Salle Prep. Wilsonville defeated Hood River, 61-33, on Jan. 12 and La Salle topped the Eagles, 68-26, on Jan. 9. Hood River Valley was competitive in spurts in both games, but not the entire 32 minutes.
Hood River boys face Parkrose at home Tuesday
Hood River Valley’s boys basketball team was slated to continue its gauntlet through the upper echelon of the Class 5A ranks this week with Parkrose coming to town on Tuesday. The 7-4 Broncos, ranked No. 7 in the OSAA’s 5A poll, have won five straight, including three in a...
Shorthanded TD wrestlers compete in Forest Grove
The Dalles High Riverhawks wrestling team, saddled by illness, injury, and academic issues, competed in the Bob Beisell Invitational meet Jan. 14 at Forest Grove High School. The Class 4A Riverhawks had three grapplers at the meet — freshmen Zach Greene, Josh Brackenbury, and Harley Scott. He was the only wrestler in the varsity event and he won one of three matches in the 126-pound weight division.
TD girls enter league play, expand win streak to four
The Dalles High Riverhawks (6-3) captured their third straight girls basketball win Jan. 13, 58-49, over visiting North Marion. The home victory at Kurtz Gym came three days after The Dalles won its third successive road game, 47-37 at Stayton (7-6). That victory was the Riverhawks’ second win over a team with a winning record this season.
North Marion outshoots TD; league play looms
The Dalles High Riverhawks got a split of their final two Class 4A boys basketball nonleague games last week. The Riverhawks (4-7) won, 36-34, at home over the Stayton High Eagles (11-2) Jan. 10. The Riverhawks, guided by first-year Coach Jordan Rowland, followed with 65-49 road loss to the North Marion High Huskies (11-1) Jan. 13.
1A Girls roundup: Sherman High girls win four straight Big Sky games
The Big Sky League East Division frontrunner Sherman County High Huskies (5-1 league, 10-3 overall) notched a fourth straight girls basketball win, 46-10, over the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars (0-7 league, 0-11 overall) Jan. 14 at Lyle High School. It marked the 23rd consecutive loss for the Cougars overlapping the last...
