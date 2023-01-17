Read full article on original website
James William “Jimmy” Ritchie
James William “Jimmy” Ritchie age 67 of Onalaska, Wisc. passed away due to a heart attack Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Gundersen Health System in LaCrosse, Wisc. He was born May 23, 1955, in Prairie du Chien, the son of Donald and Edith (Lechnir) Ritchie. Jimmy’s life...
Erma Martha (Geisler) Williamson
It is with great sadness that Erma Martha (Geisler) Williamson, 105, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Erma was born November 22, 1917 on her parent’s Dutch Ridge farm Wauzeka, Wisc., Crawford County, to Leo Andrew Geisler and Rose Mary (Cumiskey) Geisler. Early in Erma’s life she recalled not having electricity only kerosene lamps, no radio or TV, carrying water from the spring for drinking, and her father using a team of horses for the farm work. She attended the Dutch Ridge Country School and later Prairie du Chien High School graduating from Rockford, IA High School. Prior to graduating high school her parents built a meat market/butcher shop in Prairie du Chien. When the day came to move from the farm to Prairie du Chien, they used the team of horses and a sled. They would stop at various farm homes along the way to get warm. Erma worked in her parent’s meat market/butcher shop and grocery store in Prairie du Chien and delivered fliers for the Reagent Theater while in high school. She also clerked at the Wacouta Variety on Blackhawk Avenue in Prairie du Chien and eventually moved to Rockford, Iowa due to the Depression. This is where she met the love of her life, Royal.
Sharey Lynn Kasey
Sharey Lynn Kasey, who resided in Prairie du Chien from 1970 to 2018, died on December 29, 2022 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wisconsin after recurring lung and heart problems. She was born April 28, 1948 to Earl and Vivian (Sagunsky) Grams. She attended Sheboygan North High School...
One person pronounced dead and another injured after falling from a scaffold in eastern Iowa
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Emergency services responded to an incident where two people fell 20 feet from a portable scaffold in Dyersville on Thursday, with one person left injured and another dying of his injuries. According to a press release, Bi-County Ambulance, Dyersville Police, and Dubuque Dispatch responded to a...
StormTeam 3: Winter Storm Warning EXTENDED for parts of NE Iowa, SE Minnesota
The Winter Storm Warning has been extended until noon Thursday for counties in Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa amid a strengthening band of snow. Originally set to expire at 9am, Mower, Fillmore, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Howard, Chickasaw, Floyd, and Mitchell counties will now be under Winter Storm Warning until 12pm.
John R. Nichols III
John R. Nichols III, age 15, of Prairie du Chien passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 16, 2023, at his home in Prairie du Chien. He was born in Prairie du Chien on June 22, 2007, the son of John and Candice (Ramos) Nichols Jr. John was currently a sophomore at Prairie du Chien High School and enjoyed playing football as an extracurricular. John loved the outdoors and enjoyed motorsports like 4-wheeling and go-carts. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. John particularly looked after his little brother Austin and would often spend quality time with him, talking and playing video games. He is survived by his parents John and Candice; his siblings Chasity, Christina, and Austin Nichols; and his grandparents John Nichols and Dawn Molter, and David Ramos, Diane Buchda, and Rose Walling.
Michael J. Burr
Michael J. Burr age 67 of Prairie du Chien, passed away on Tuesday January 10, 2023, at the Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, WI. He was born on October 2, 1955, in Prairie du Chien the son of Alonzo and J. Anita (Haupt) Burr. He graduated from Prairie du Chien High School in 1973. Michael married Barbara Thornton on August 5, 1978, in McGregor, IA and later divorced. He later married Joann Bender in 2007 and later divorced. Michael was an avid outdoorsman who liked to hunt and fish. He enjoyed watching Wisconsin sports. Most of all, he loved his family, especially his grandchildren. Michael’s sense of humor will be missed by all. He is survived by his children: Melissa (Jeff) Marshall, Steven, and Sarah (Johnny McArthur) King, his sister: Connie Burr, sisters-in-law: Carol Burr and Joanne Peterson-Brooks, 14 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter: Brenda Cipra, brothers: Gerald, Robert, and Larry, sisters: Julie and Mary.
Gwendolyn Marie Barker
Gwendolyn Marie Barker, 73, of Woodman, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 18, 2022, following a short illness. Gwen was born on July 11, 1949, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, the daughter of Robert Bernard and Helen Ruby (Rennecker) Veach and later moved to Moline, IL, where she attended school. Gwen married Charles (Butch) Alan Barker and they had two children, Scott Alan and Rebecca (Becky) Lynn; the family lived in Moline, IL, Dubuque and St. Catherine’s, IA, and Woodman, WI. Butch preceded her in death on February 11, 2009.
John D. Washkuhn
John D. Washkuhn, age 82 of Lynxville, Wis. passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien, with his wife by his side. He was born on May 5, 1940, at Shell Lake, Wis. to William and Elizabeth (Blood) Washkuhn. John completed his engineering degree...
North Iowa Teen Missing Since Sunday Night
Authorities in north Iowa are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl missing since Sunday night. A family Facebook post says Olivia “Liv” Fingalsen has been missing since about 7:30 pm Sunday night. They add that the teen was spotted on Sunday evening, but as soon as she was, she ran. It’s feared she is no longer in the Osage area.
Single Vehicle Crash Sends Four to Hospital
A single vehicle accident near Dunkerton sent all four occupants to the hospital on Monday, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 7600 block of North Canfield Road around 11:20am. They say the driver, a 44 year old woman from Postville, lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center line, before going into the ditch. The vehicle then struck a mile marker sign, a telephone box, and a utility support cable before coming to a rest. All four occupants were taken to Allen Hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening. Their names have not been released.
Roger Head
Roger Head, age 76, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was born in Seneca, WI on June 2, 1946 to the late Martin and Emma (Hutter) Head. Roger was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Jeanette Prew on June 24, 1967 in Eastman, WI.
Winter Storm Watch Called Off
A winter storm watch for tonight for four area counties has been called off, though a winter weather advisory is in place for all the counties in the area. The National Weather Service on Tuesday was calling for a winter storm watch starting tonight for a large area that included Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. Those counties now no longer will be under a watch, as the predicted worst part of the coming storm has shifted northward. The National Weather Service is now predicting mixed precipitation.
Remains of Missing Man Found
Remains found at a home in Elma in November have been positively identified as a missing New Hampton man, according to KWWL. 30 year old Jonathan Esparza was last seen leaving his home in New Hampton on October 20th on his way to visit a friend in Elma. Howard County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation then found remains at a home in the 800 block of Main Street in Elma that have now been identified as Esparza. Sayvonne Jordan has been charged with first degree Murder. He is being held in the Howard County Jail on a $1 million cash only bond. The investigation is still ongoing.
It’s a Boy!
CRESCO - Newborn Ryer Allyn Rose became the First Baby of 2023 when he made his appearance on Jan. 2 at 8:31 a.m. The little prince joins his parents, Courtney Meyer and Nic Rose of Schley, and big brother, Greyson, age seven. He was seven pounds, nine ounces and 19 inches long.
Waukon man arrested in shots fired incident
The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office say they were contacted at 4:15 p.m. Saturday regarding someone allegedly shooting firearms at a residence in the 800 block of North Woods Lane in Waukon. Negotiators from both Allamakee County and Iowa State Patrol conducted a welfare check and made contact with the individual, Mitchell Fink.
Police need help in finding missing girl from Mitchell County
(ABC 6 News) – The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage, Iowa Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl. A Facebook social media post said that Olivia “Liv” Fingalsen, 13, has been missing since 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evening. She’s approximately 5’4″ and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.
Dubuque man pleads guilty to having indecent contact with a child
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 25-year-old man in Dubuque will face sentencing after pleading guilty to two counts of Indecent Contact with a Child. According to court documents, Kim Clent Sayson Andot had multiple instances of sexual contact with a child between March and July of 2020. Investigators say the victim was under the age of 10 at the time.
17-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries in head-on crash with school bus in Winona
According to the Winona County Sheriff's office, the crash occurred a quarter mile north of Highway 14 around 6 a.m. when a vehicle headed south on County Road 20 collided with a school bus headed north.
Platteville Police Department Seeking Help
The Platteville Police Department is asking for the public’s help through their most recent Facebook post. The Platteville Police Department is seeking two individuals, a man and a woman. They are looking for more information about an incident that took place in Platteville. If anyone knows who they are, send the Platteville Police a message or call them at (608) 348-2313.
