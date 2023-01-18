ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finalists announced for director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality

Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality will be run by either interim Director Leah Feldon or former Democratic congressional candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner.  The two finalists for director of the department were announced Thursday at a meeting of the state Environmental Quality Commission. The final decision will be made by the five, governor-appointed members on the commission […] The post Finalists announced for director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Cemetery preservation grants being offered

The Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries is offering grants for qualified historic cemeteries. The annual grants fund projects that preserve historic cemeteries. Projects funded in the past include marker repair workshops, fencing, signs, interpretive panels and brochures, security lighting, access improvements, records management, and more.
Primate research center in Oregon leads nation in violations

State lawmakers want to mandate more detailed reporting. In August 2020, an employee at Oregon Health and Science University inadvertently put two monkeys inside a cage-washing machine. One was scalded and died, and the other had to be euthanized. The year before, staff left a cage full of prairie voles without water, killing five of them. The year before that, another monkey had to be euthanized after becoming ensnared by pipes inside its own cage.
Oregon temporarily waives fee for social worker exam

Oregon needs more social workers, so the state agency that regulates them is temporarily suspending its fee to take the social work licensing exam. It’s part of a legislatively-funded effort to boost the number of behavioral health workers in the state. Oregon Health Authority spokesperson Tim Heider said the...
Winter Fest is back to dazzle Oregon this President’s Day

Over the past two decades, the OnPoint Community Credit Union Oregon WinterFest has grown into the Pacific Northwest’s largest winter festival, and it’s back President’s Day weekend 2023! The three-day event returns to the Deschutes Expo Center in Redmond, Oregon, February 17-19, 2023. The upcoming 2023 OnPoint...
Oregon Department of Education Releases 'Supporting Gender Expansive Students: Guidance for Schools'

(Salem, Ore.) – On January 5, 20223, the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) issued a news release on guidance policies for schools to supporting gender expansive students. ODE is proud to publish Supporting Gender Expansive Students: Guidance for Schools. This guidance is grounded in the recognition, respect, affirmation, friendship, joy, belonging, and safety every human deserves - including the students, staff, and families that make-up our school communities.
Oregon's rent cap called into question this legislative session

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's rent control law may see changes this legislative session. Senate Bill 608, passed in 2019, made Oregon the first state to institute a rent cap. The law capped annual rent increases at 7% plus the Consumer Price Index (CPI) that adjusts each year with inflation.
Oregon loses yet another newspaper

The year is less than a month old, and Oregon has already lost three newspapers. The latest to shut down is the Lebanon Express, a weekly that’s served its namesake Linn County community for nearly 136 years. The final edition was published Jan. 18. It comes less than a...
What Crop is This in Idaho

What Crop is This in Idaho, About 95% of this product grown in the United States comes from Washington, Idaho and Oregon. The 2020 USDA report shows 9,268 acres in Idaho, more than 17.1 million pounds of it harvested, and a crop value of nearly $100 million. Do you know...
Readers respond: Audits would create accountability

Our new governor wants $130 million to get 1,200 people off the streets and into housing, (“Gov. Tina Kotek sworn into office,” Jan. 9). Well, $7.4 million in Portland and Oregon funds are down the tubes: $6 million stolen by state maintenance workers, (“ODOT worker who filched $6M from state gets 12 years in prison; 3 others sentenced,” Jan. 6) and a $1.4 million cyber security theft from the city, (“Portland treasurer flagged $1.4M cyber scam before housing officials authorized it,” Aug. 22).
Oregon’s McMinnville Wine Competition Celebrates 30 Years, Awards Coppola‘s Domain de Broglie takes Top Honors

Oregon’s McMinnville Wine Competition Celebrates 30 Years, Awards Coppola‘s Domain de Broglie takes Top Honors. The McMinnville Wine Classic Competition completed its 30th annual professional judging on Saturday January 7, 2023. All eight out-of-state judges arrived unfettered and ready to help elevate the competition. The wine competition has...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Oregon history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
Oregon Grapevine: Former Oregon Governor Kate Brown

Former Oregon Governor, Kate Brown, speaks with Oregon Grapevine host, Barbara Dellenback about her legacy in office, her future plans, and what she miss about the job. Barbara Dellenback returned to KLCC in December 2017 after pursuing other radio gigs and fundraising for community benefit organizations. She's host of the KLCC podcast The Oregon Grapevine. You can hear her on the radio hosting Weekend Edition, Morning Edition, and All Things Considered.
