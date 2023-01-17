Read full article on original website
Related
pdccourier.com
James William “Jimmy” Ritchie
James William “Jimmy” Ritchie age 67 of Onalaska, Wisc. passed away due to a heart attack Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Gundersen Health System in LaCrosse, Wisc. He was born May 23, 1955, in Prairie du Chien, the son of Donald and Edith (Lechnir) Ritchie. Jimmy’s life...
pdccourier.com
Erma Martha (Geisler) Williamson
It is with great sadness that Erma Martha (Geisler) Williamson, 105, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Erma was born November 22, 1917 on her parent’s Dutch Ridge farm Wauzeka, Wisc., Crawford County, to Leo Andrew Geisler and Rose Mary (Cumiskey) Geisler. Early in Erma’s life she recalled not having electricity only kerosene lamps, no radio or TV, carrying water from the spring for drinking, and her father using a team of horses for the farm work. She attended the Dutch Ridge Country School and later Prairie du Chien High School graduating from Rockford, IA High School. Prior to graduating high school her parents built a meat market/butcher shop in Prairie du Chien. When the day came to move from the farm to Prairie du Chien, they used the team of horses and a sled. They would stop at various farm homes along the way to get warm. Erma worked in her parent’s meat market/butcher shop and grocery store in Prairie du Chien and delivered fliers for the Reagent Theater while in high school. She also clerked at the Wacouta Variety on Blackhawk Avenue in Prairie du Chien and eventually moved to Rockford, Iowa due to the Depression. This is where she met the love of her life, Royal.
pdccourier.com
John R. Nichols III
John R. Nichols III, age 15, of Prairie du Chien passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 16, 2023, at his home in Prairie du Chien. He was born in Prairie du Chien on June 22, 2007, the son of John and Candice (Ramos) Nichols Jr. John was currently a sophomore at Prairie du Chien High School and enjoyed playing football as an extracurricular. John loved the outdoors and enjoyed motorsports like 4-wheeling and go-carts. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. John particularly looked after his little brother Austin and would often spend quality time with him, talking and playing video games. He is survived by his parents John and Candice; his siblings Chasity, Christina, and Austin Nichols; and his grandparents John Nichols and Dawn Molter, and David Ramos, Diane Buchda, and Rose Walling.
pdccourier.com
Sharey Lynn Kasey
Sharey Lynn Kasey, who resided in Prairie du Chien from 1970 to 2018, died on December 29, 2022 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wisconsin after recurring lung and heart problems. She was born April 28, 1948 to Earl and Vivian (Sagunsky) Grams. She attended Sheboygan North High School...
pdccourier.com
John D. Washkuhn
John D. Washkuhn, age 82 of Lynxville, Wis. passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien, with his wife by his side. He was born on May 5, 1940, at Shell Lake, Wis. to William and Elizabeth (Blood) Washkuhn. John completed his engineering degree...
pdccourier.com
Gwendolyn Marie Barker
Gwendolyn Marie Barker, 73, of Woodman, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 18, 2022, following a short illness. Gwen was born on July 11, 1949, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, the daughter of Robert Bernard and Helen Ruby (Rennecker) Veach and later moved to Moline, IL, where she attended school. Gwen married Charles (Butch) Alan Barker and they had two children, Scott Alan and Rebecca (Becky) Lynn; the family lived in Moline, IL, Dubuque and St. Catherine’s, IA, and Woodman, WI. Butch preceded her in death on February 11, 2009.
pdccourier.com
Loyd Frederick “Jr.” Beesecker
Loyd Frederick “Jr.” Beesecker, age 79, of Cassville, died peacefully at home with this wife by his side on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. He was born on June 16, 1943, in Boscobel, the son of Loyd Sr. and Gertrude (Martin) Beesecker; he was the oldest of 10 children. On July 20, 1963, Jr. married Jo Marie Wieser in Prairie du Chien; together they cherished 62 years. Jr. started working at Dubuque Gases & Steal at the age of 22 and went on attend Diesel Truck Driving School. He graduated on September 7, 1968. Following graduation, Jr. started driving semi for Flexsteel and drove for 37 years, retiring in 2005.
pdccourier.com
Michael J. Burr
Michael J. Burr age 67 of Prairie du Chien, passed away on Tuesday January 10, 2023, at the Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, WI. He was born on October 2, 1955, in Prairie du Chien the son of Alonzo and J. Anita (Haupt) Burr. He graduated from Prairie du Chien High School in 1973. Michael married Barbara Thornton on August 5, 1978, in McGregor, IA and later divorced. He later married Joann Bender in 2007 and later divorced. Michael was an avid outdoorsman who liked to hunt and fish. He enjoyed watching Wisconsin sports. Most of all, he loved his family, especially his grandchildren. Michael’s sense of humor will be missed by all. He is survived by his children: Melissa (Jeff) Marshall, Steven, and Sarah (Johnny McArthur) King, his sister: Connie Burr, sisters-in-law: Carol Burr and Joanne Peterson-Brooks, 14 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter: Brenda Cipra, brothers: Gerald, Robert, and Larry, sisters: Julie and Mary.
pdccourier.com
Roger Head
Roger Head, age 76, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was born in Seneca, WI on June 2, 1946 to the late Martin and Emma (Hutter) Head. Roger was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Jeanette Prew on June 24, 1967 in Eastman, WI.
Comments / 0