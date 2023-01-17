It is with great sadness that Erma Martha (Geisler) Williamson, 105, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Erma was born November 22, 1917 on her parent’s Dutch Ridge farm Wauzeka, Wisc., Crawford County, to Leo Andrew Geisler and Rose Mary (Cumiskey) Geisler. Early in Erma’s life she recalled not having electricity only kerosene lamps, no radio or TV, carrying water from the spring for drinking, and her father using a team of horses for the farm work. She attended the Dutch Ridge Country School and later Prairie du Chien High School graduating from Rockford, IA High School. Prior to graduating high school her parents built a meat market/butcher shop in Prairie du Chien. When the day came to move from the farm to Prairie du Chien, they used the team of horses and a sled. They would stop at various farm homes along the way to get warm. Erma worked in her parent’s meat market/butcher shop and grocery store in Prairie du Chien and delivered fliers for the Reagent Theater while in high school. She also clerked at the Wacouta Variety on Blackhawk Avenue in Prairie du Chien and eventually moved to Rockford, Iowa due to the Depression. This is where she met the love of her life, Royal.

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO