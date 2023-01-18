Read full article on original website
Related
wilsonvillespokesman.com
City of West Linn, West Linn-Wilsonville School District have together spent more than $211K in Oppenlander battle
The city of West Linn and West Linn-Wilsonville School District spent a combined $211,656 in legal fees amid the ongoing fight over Oppenlander Fields. According to public records from the city of West Linn, the city paid just over $76,000 in legal fees related to the district’s Oppenlander lawsuit between March and November of 2022.
I-205 toll project raises concerns for West Linn, Oregon City leaders and drivers
WEST LINN, Ore. — Leaders for two Clackamas County cities voiced continued concerns with the Oregon Department of Transportation's Interstate 205 toll project, set to begin at the end of 2024. In a joint meeting Tuesday, West Linn City councilors and Oregon City commissioners met to discuss a variety...
Portland Public Schools says unequal student discipline is call to action
Portland Public Schools leaders say data showing unequal discipline of students at school is an “urgent call for change.”
ODOT responds to opposition regarding local toll proposal
The pushback against tolling plans continues a day after West Linn and Oregon City leaders held a meeting to discuss concerns over how ODOT's proposed tolls at the Tualatin and Abernathy bridges might impact their communities.
canbyfirst.com
Canby Area Chamber Parts Ways with New Director After Two Months
The Canby Area Chamber of Commerce is again in search of a leader, after parting ways with new CEO Tracy Zawacki after two months on the job. Zawacki, a former interior design and luxury furniture executive from Utah, was announced as the new head of the chamber on Monday, November 21. She first introduced herself to chamber members the following month, speaking briefly during the organization’s annual holiday luncheon on December 6 at Cutsforth’s Old Town Hall.
WWEEK
Some City Council Offices Rebuke Mayor’s Proposal to Consolidate Bureau Power Under Chief Administrative Officer
Over the next two years, the city of Portland will radically transform its form of government. Bureaus will no longer be overseen by individual city commissioners. There will be 12 Portland City Council members instead of five. The city will be split up into four geographic voting districts, with three city commissioners elected per district. A city administrator will oversee bureau functions, while commissioners craft policy.
columbiagorgenews.com
TD cheer to compete in Lake Oswego
The Dalles High Riverhawks cheer team will compete in its next OSAA Class 4A competition Jan. 21 at Lakeridge High School in Lake Oswego. The 15-member squad is guided by Coach Kelsey Wallace and is led by the senior trio of Amy Hernandez, Lexi Irving and Gabbe Haskins. Other team members include juniors Katelyn Vassar, Lanie Dicks and Madelyn Harrison.
focushillsboro.com
Theft Of Oregon EBT Benefits Has Been Occurring As A Result Of Card Skimmers
2.1 The USDA recommends that SNAP cardholders take precautions against fraud. The following is an illustration:. Theft Of Oregon EBT Benefits: Tricia Collins makes the most of a bad situation when trapped in a cheap motel. This Portland mother of a 10-year-old boy makes every dollar count since she has no reliable source of income. Her survival depends on governmental food coupons and monetary aid.
camaspostrecord.com
Former club official accused of theft
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Camas resident for misappropriating almost $30,000 from the Camas-Washougal Aviation Association. Kent Mehrer resigned from his position as CWAA’s president on July 27, 2022, after Sally Luse, the organization’s then-treasurer, discovered that a large amount of money — later determined to be $28,512 — was missing from its bank account.
Fraudsters have been stealing Oregon EBT benefits by skimming cards
PORTLAND, Ore. — Crammed inside a budget hotel, Tricia Collins works hard to make the most of a tough situation. With no steady income, the Portland woman stretches every penny to help support her 10-year-old son. State-issued food stamps and cash assistance are lifelines for her. ”I depend on...
kptv.com
New dashboard allows Portlanders to see city’s response to reported homeless camps
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Portland’s Homelessness and Urban Camping Impact Reduction Program has launched a new website that will allow Portlanders to see how crews are responding to reported homeless campsites. The dashboard launched on Wednesday and gives the public the ability to see in detail...
kezi.com
Zero-emissions semi-truck being designed by OSU, Portland-based truck manufacturer
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Researchers at Oregon State University are teaming up with a Portland-based truck manufacturer to develop a new type of semi-truck that will produce zero emissions and be able to carry as much cargo as a traditional diesel-powered commercial motor vehicle. The OSU College of Engineering is partnering...
Former Beaverton school teacher arrested on sex-abuse charges, police say
A former Beaverton Academy of Science and Engineering teacher was arrested Wednesday on three counts of sex abuse in the first degree, Hillsboro police said. Matthew Knorr, 46 and a Hillsboro resident, is being held at the Washington County Jail, according to officials. His bail has been set at $750,000.
Portland towing company accused of unlawful impounds, shortchanged refunds in AG lawsuit
The Oregon Department of Justice has sued a Portland towing company, alleging that it has illegally seized vehicles and failed to refund the owners. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said her office has received 261 complaints in the past five years about Retriever Towing removing cars from lots around the metro area without signed permission from the owner of the parking facilities. That’s required under reforms adopted by the Oregon Legislature in 2018 in an effort to curb predatory towing practices.
columbiagorgenews.com
Hood River Valley Nordic ski team competes in first race of the season at Teacup Lake
Fourteen HRV Nordic team skiers competed in the team’s first race of the season on Jan. 7 at Teacup Nordic Snow Park in the Mt. Hood National Forest. The 5k, interval-start classic technique race was hosted by St. Mary’s Academy in Portland. In spite of very snowy conditions prior to the race, with the temperatures rising above freezing that contributed to some tricky conditions, the team had a lot of fun. There was a strong showing by motivated Hood River athletes.
KATU.com
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': 'Just seems like there's nobody in charge'
PORTLAND, Ore. — In this week’s “City in Crisis: Finding Solutions” report, we headed back to a neighborhood in Southeast Portland that feels left out. When we visited this neighborhood around Southeast 115th Avenue and Harold Street in October, we found neighbors frustrated with the lack of attention from the city. Crime and homelessness were top of mind then. And three months later, they still are.
kptv.com
Body found in Columbia River in 1998 identified 24 years later using forensic genealogy
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A body that was found in the Columbia River 24 years ago has been identified thanks to forensic genealogy, the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office announced Tuesday. The body of an unidentified man was found on Oct. 26, 1998 in the Columbia River near...
WWEEK
Employees of a St. Johns Taqueria Win $200,000 in Wage Theft Lawsuit
Three longtime employees of a St. Johns taqueria have won a $200,000 court judgment after filing suit over unpaid overtime, missed paychecks and their boss’s retaliatory behavior. In the lawsuit, filed last year, the employees alleged their boss, Verenice Mendoza, missed paychecks and threatened them when they complained. The...
Former Portland police chief named deputy chief of Springfield Police Department
Jami Resch, former chief of the Portland Police Bureau, was sworn in as deputy chief of the Springfield Police Department in Springfield, Oregon Tuesday.
City of Portland OKs $75K lawsuit settlement with 2020 protester
The Portland City Council has agreed to pay a man $75,000 for the alleged financial, physical and emotional damages that he suffered during a recorded clash with Portland Police and a Multnomah County Sheriff’s Deputy during a George Floyd protest in Downtown Portland on July 4, 2020.
Comments / 0