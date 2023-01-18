Fourteen HRV Nordic team skiers competed in the team’s first race of the season on Jan. 7 at Teacup Nordic Snow Park in the Mt. Hood National Forest. The 5k, interval-start classic technique race was hosted by St. Mary’s Academy in Portland. In spite of very snowy conditions prior to the race, with the temperatures rising above freezing that contributed to some tricky conditions, the team had a lot of fun. There was a strong showing by motivated Hood River athletes.

