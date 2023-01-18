Read full article on original website
Related
columbiagorgenews.com
Eagle Watch comes to The Dalles Dam (includes photo gallery)
The Army Corps of Engineers hosts its 13th annual Eagle Watch Saturday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Dalles Dam Visitors Center, 3545 Bret Clodfelter Way, The Dalles. The Army Corps of Engineers is collaborating and working with the National Forest Service, Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, and a local falconer.
columbiagorgenews.com
Hood River Valley Nordic ski team competes in first race of the season at Teacup Lake
Fourteen HRV Nordic team skiers competed in the team’s first race of the season on Jan. 7 at Teacup Nordic Snow Park in the Mt. Hood National Forest. The 5k, interval-start classic technique race was hosted by St. Mary’s Academy in Portland. In spite of very snowy conditions prior to the race, with the temperatures rising above freezing that contributed to some tricky conditions, the team had a lot of fun. There was a strong showing by motivated Hood River athletes.
columbiagorgenews.com
TD cheer to compete in Lake Oswego
The Dalles High Riverhawks cheer team will compete in its next OSAA Class 4A competition Jan. 21 at Lakeridge High School in Lake Oswego. The 15-member squad is guided by Coach Kelsey Wallace and is led by the senior trio of Amy Hernandez, Lexi Irving and Gabbe Haskins. Other team members include juniors Katelyn Vassar, Lanie Dicks and Madelyn Harrison.
columbiagorgenews.com
Hood River Elks December Students of the Month
Hood River Elks Lodge 1507 has selected Hood River Valley High School seniors Elise Davis and Lara Clute as its December Students of the Month. Each received a cash award and are eligible to win an end -of- year final cash award in May. The lodge chooses two Hood River senior students per month based on the students’ community service, academics, and extracurricular involvement.
columbiagorgenews.com
Columbia Gorge STEM Hub announces Educator Microgrants
THE DALLES — This year’s winning of 2022-2023 Educator Microgrants recipients demonstrated a commitment to equity, expanding access to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) or STEAM (STEM plus Arts) opportunities, cost-effectiveness, and the potential to create a lasting impact for local students. The STEM Hub received an...
columbiagorgenews.com
Hood River swimmers sweep La Salle
Hood River Valley continues to pace the Northwest Oregon Conference swimming standings, as the Eagles bested visiting La Salle in a dual meet Jan. 12. The Eagle girls lost the meet’s first race but went on to win nine of the next 10 to post a 98-71 win over the Falcons from Milwaukie. The margin was greater for the HRV boys, who won all but one event for a 115-36 win.
columbiagorgenews.com
Shorthanded TD wrestlers compete in Forest Grove
The Dalles High Riverhawks wrestling team, saddled by illness, injury, and academic issues, competed in the Bob Beisell Invitational meet Jan. 14 at Forest Grove High School. The Class 4A Riverhawks had three grapplers at the meet — freshmen Zach Greene, Josh Brackenbury, and Harley Scott. He was the only wrestler in the varsity event and he won one of three matches in the 126-pound weight division.
columbiagorgenews.com
Reduced state funding expected next school year
HOOD RIVER — Though the three-hour Jan. 11 meeting of the Hood River County School District school board was long by general standards — Board President Corinda Hankins Elliott gaveled the meeting in at 6:29 p.m., and out again at 9:31 p.m. — the board expressed both appreciation and admiration for the many programs offered at its schools as presented by multiple staff.
columbiagorgenews.com
Obituary: Terry Kaseberg
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Terry Dale Kaseberg, age 80 and a lifetime resident of Sherman County. Terry passed away peacefully at his home in Sherman County, not far from where Terry was raised. He was born Feb. 7, 1942, in The Dalles, Ore.,...
columbiagorgenews.com
Stevenson, La Center top Bruin boys
The Columbia High Bruins had a rough time last week on the hardwood floor as they dropped two straight WIAA Class 1A Trico League boys basketball games. The Bruins (1-3 league, 5-3 overall) lost 54-42 to the Stevenson High Bulldogs (1-3 league, 8-3 overall) Jan. 10 at Stevenson High School, followed by a 54-38 home loss to the La Center High Wildcats (3-1 league, 6-8 overall) Jan. 13 at Columbia High School in White Salmon.
columbiagorgenews.com
TD girls enter league play, expand win streak to four
The Dalles High Riverhawks (6-3) captured their third straight girls basketball win Jan. 13, 58-49, over visiting North Marion. The home victory at Kurtz Gym came three days after The Dalles won its third successive road game, 47-37 at Stayton (7-6). That victory was the Riverhawks’ second win over a team with a winning record this season.
columbiagorgenews.com
North Marion outshoots TD; league play looms
The Dalles High Riverhawks got a split of their final two Class 4A boys basketball nonleague games last week. The Riverhawks (4-7) won, 36-34, at home over the Stayton High Eagles (11-2) Jan. 10. The Riverhawks, guided by first-year Coach Jordan Rowland, followed with 65-49 road loss to the North Marion High Huskies (11-1) Jan. 13.
columbiagorgenews.com
Obituary: Jerry Vawter
Jerry Deane Vawter of The Dalles, Ore., passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at 59 years old. Born in Atwater, Calif., Jerry spent most of his life in Portland, Ore. He later moved east and lived in Dufur and The Dalles. He was predeceased by his father Ronald, and...
columbiagorgenews.com
1A Girls roundup: Sherman High girls win four straight Big Sky games
The Big Sky League East Division frontrunner Sherman County High Huskies (5-1 league, 10-3 overall) notched a fourth straight girls basketball win, 46-10, over the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars (0-7 league, 0-11 overall) Jan. 14 at Lyle High School. It marked the 23rd consecutive loss for the Cougars overlapping the last...
Comments / 0