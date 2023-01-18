Read full article on original website
Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
UConn Plans Human Rights Summit for October 2023Connecticut by the NumbersStorrs, CT
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
iBerkshires.com
Next Generation to Lead Guido's Fresh Marketplace
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The future of Guido's Fresh Marketplace has been assured with a new generation preparing to take on the family business. Chris and Matt Masiero started with a roadside produce stand in 1979 on Route 7 in Pittsfield with a $2,500 loan from their father — after whom the store is named — and shuttled fresh produce from Chelsea Market in Boston.
LIST: Massachusetts schools closing early Thursday ahead of storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing early Thursday ahead of the wintry mix.
Open now: Bri’s Sweet Treats brings chocolate, dessert to Worcester Public Market
The selection at Worcester Public Market just got a little sweeter. Bri’s Sweet Treats, an artisan chocolate and dessert seller, opened its first permanent location inside the market on Wednesday. Owner Briana Azier said her first day in Worcester was “amazing.”. “I’m just so excited. I can’t believe...
Southwick preservation panel approves funds for spray park at Whalley Park
SOUTHWICK — The town’s Community Preservation Committee voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve $269,000 in preservation funds for a spray park to be installed into Whalley Park. Robert Levesque of site surveyor R. Levesque Associates brought the proposal forward to the CPC, where he touted how the planned...
U.S. Rep. Richard Neal announced $513,000 earmark for Mental Health Association in Springfield, one of 15 projects totaling $20 million
SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal announced a $513,000 earmark Thursday to support Mental Health Association’s Best Life Center for Emotional Health and Wellness. In December ,Neal, D-Springfield, announced more than $20 million in Community Project Funds in 15 projects. Other projects are:. $1 million for the...
Detached house sells for $352,800 in Easthampton
Cheryl Thomas camp bought the property at 16 Lyman Street, Easthampton, from G Tenczar Ret John on Dec. 28, 2022. The $352,800 purchase price works out to $195 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms and sits on a 40,663 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
LIST: Massachusetts schools closed, delayed Friday for winter storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing or delayed Friday due the wintry mix.
Longmeadow High School principal, Springfield administrator among finalists in West Springfield superintendent search
WEST SPRINGFIELD — In a meeting on Wednesday, the West Springfield Preliminary Superintendent Search Committee voted unanimously to move three finalists forward in the search for the town’s next school superintendent. Thomas Landers, principal of Longmeadow High School, Stefania Raschilla chief instruction officer at Springfield Public Schools and...
Developer proposes 375 apartments at former site of Smokestack BBQ in Worcester’s Canal District
The third phase of the redevelopment of the former Table Talk Pies property in Worcester’s Canal District will include approximately 375 apartments, 22,000 square feet of retail space and a seven-story parking garage, according to plans filed with the city’s Planning Board. Quarterra Multifamily Communities, a North Carolina-based...
Speed reduced on Mass. Pike at New York border following winter weather advisory
Drivers on the Mass. Pike in the Berkshires are in for a slippery commute Thursday evening, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. As a result the Massachusetts State Police reduced the speed limit on I-90 east and westbound from mile marker 1 in West Stockbridge to mile marker 26 in Blandford to 40 mph, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
Femme Bar, a ‘queer women’s space,’ to open in former Buck’s location in Worcester
A new bar at 62 Green St. in Worcester’s Canal District hopes to be a safe place for everyone, but especially women in the LGBTQ+ community. Julie Spring, owner of Femme Bar, which is expected to open next month in the former home of Buck’s Whiskey and Burger Bar, told MassLive that during the pandemic, she began seeing a lot of posts on TikTok and other social media about lesbian-owned businesses. In doing research on businesses nearby, she found out about a documentary called “The Lesbian Bar Project,” and that there were only 24 lesbian bars in the entire United States.
Westfield board OKs cannabis retail shop on site being vacated by Dunkin’
WESTFIELD — The Planning Board on Tuesday approved a special permit for Pioneer Valley Trading Co. to open a retail cannabis shop at 475 Southampton Road, the current site of Dunkin’ Donuts. The hearing had been continued at the request of the Planning Board in order to host...
worcestermag.com
A new Worcester lesbian bar, Femme Bar, gets ready to open its doors in February
Growing up gay in Worcester County, Danielle and Julie Spring both felt isolated from the kind of community they longed for. Even after the two met and married, Julie still faced homophobia from clients at her job as a hairdresser, while Danielle started several small businesses and slowly grew more comfortable with who she was, but still remained partly closeted.
Worcester’s LuLu’s Bakery and Cafe to close at end of January
LuLu’s Bakery and Cafe is the latest Worcester establishment to close its doors, owner Olivia Hashesh announced Tuesday. The cafe’s last day in business will be Sunday, Jan. 29. Hashesh told MassLive the choice was a “lifestyle decision,” rather than a financial one, as she wants to spend more time with family.
Northampton sets limit on cannabis shops, a first for this dispensary hub
The Northampton City Council set a new limit on local cannabis dispensaries Thursday night, electing for the first time to cap the number of retail cannabis sellers in a community with among the largest populations of dispensaries in the state. The new regulation will hold Northampton to 12 dispensaries, though...
One Eyed Jack’s Tiki Bar to move to new Worcester location after sprinkler problems
The owner of a popular Worcester bar is moving to a new location after the city forced him to shut down because the building did not have a sprinkler system. David Thacker, owner of One Eyed Jack’s Tiki Bar and Grill, told MassLive he will soon open a new bar, Jack’s Tiki Tavern, at 3 Mill St., the former home of Scal’s Sports Bar.
Sale closed in East Brookfield: $799,000 for a three-bedroom home
Edwin Nowak and Allison Nowak bought the property at 176 Lakeview Avenue, East Brookfield, from John D Ford and Kristin L Ford on Dec. 30, 2022. The $799,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $446. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 19,000 square-foot lot.
Snow and ice expected across Massachusetts Thursday into Friday
A wintry mix of rain and snow forecasted earlier this week is expected to douse Massachusetts Thursday afternoon until conditions clear up Friday, forecasters said. The snow and sleet mix will stretch across northern Connecticut through to northern Massachusetts, covering Hartford, Springfield, Worcester and northeastern Massachusetts, the National Weather Service said Thursday.
Single-family residence sells for $825,000 in West Hatfield
Elizabeth Morgan bought the property at 51 Linseed Road, West Hatfield, from John P Ogrady and Mary L Gray on Dec. 30, 2022. The $825,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $233. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 3.1-acre lot.
