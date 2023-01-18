ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Longmeadow, MA

Next Generation to Lead Guido's Fresh Marketplace

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The future of Guido's Fresh Marketplace has been assured with a new generation preparing to take on the family business. Chris and Matt Masiero started with a roadside produce stand in 1979 on Route 7 in Pittsfield with a $2,500 loan from their father — after whom the store is named — and shuttled fresh produce from Chelsea Market in Boston.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

U.S. Rep. Richard Neal announced $513,000 earmark for Mental Health Association in Springfield, one of 15 projects totaling $20 million

SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal announced a $513,000 earmark Thursday to support Mental Health Association’s Best Life Center for Emotional Health and Wellness. In December ,Neal, D-Springfield, announced more than $20 million in Community Project Funds in 15 projects. Other projects are:. $1 million for the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells for $352,800 in Easthampton

Cheryl Thomas camp bought the property at 16 Lyman Street, Easthampton, from G Tenczar Ret John on Dec. 28, 2022. The $352,800 purchase price works out to $195 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms and sits on a 40,663 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Longmeadow High School principal, Springfield administrator among finalists in West Springfield superintendent search

WEST SPRINGFIELD — In a meeting on Wednesday, the West Springfield Preliminary Superintendent Search Committee voted unanimously to move three finalists forward in the search for the town’s next school superintendent. Thomas Landers, principal of Longmeadow High School, Stefania Raschilla chief instruction officer at Springfield Public Schools and...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Speed reduced on Mass. Pike at New York border following winter weather advisory

Drivers on the Mass. Pike in the Berkshires are in for a slippery commute Thursday evening, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. As a result the Massachusetts State Police reduced the speed limit on I-90 east and westbound from mile marker 1 in West Stockbridge to mile marker 26 in Blandford to 40 mph, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
BLANDFORD, MA
MassLive.com

Femme Bar, a ‘queer women’s space,’ to open in former Buck’s location in Worcester

A new bar at 62 Green St. in Worcester’s Canal District hopes to be a safe place for everyone, but especially women in the LGBTQ+ community. Julie Spring, owner of Femme Bar, which is expected to open next month in the former home of Buck’s Whiskey and Burger Bar, told MassLive that during the pandemic, she began seeing a lot of posts on TikTok and other social media about lesbian-owned businesses. In doing research on businesses nearby, she found out about a documentary called “The Lesbian Bar Project,” and that there were only 24 lesbian bars in the entire United States.
WORCESTER, MA
worcestermag.com

A new Worcester lesbian bar, Femme Bar, gets ready to open its doors in February

Growing up gay in Worcester County, Danielle and Julie Spring both felt isolated from the kind of community they longed for. Even after the two met and married, Julie still faced homophobia from clients at her job as a hairdresser, while Danielle started several small businesses and slowly grew more comfortable with who she was, but still remained partly closeted.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Snow and ice expected across Massachusetts Thursday into Friday

A wintry mix of rain and snow forecasted earlier this week is expected to douse Massachusetts Thursday afternoon until conditions clear up Friday, forecasters said. The snow and sleet mix will stretch across northern Connecticut through to northern Massachusetts, covering Hartford, Springfield, Worcester and northeastern Massachusetts, the National Weather Service said Thursday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Single-family residence sells for $825,000 in West Hatfield

Elizabeth Morgan bought the property at 51 Linseed Road, West Hatfield, from John P Ogrady and Mary L Gray on Dec. 30, 2022. The $825,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $233. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 3.1-acre lot.
HATFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

