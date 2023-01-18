A new bar at 62 Green St. in Worcester’s Canal District hopes to be a safe place for everyone, but especially women in the LGBTQ+ community. Julie Spring, owner of Femme Bar, which is expected to open next month in the former home of Buck’s Whiskey and Burger Bar, told MassLive that during the pandemic, she began seeing a lot of posts on TikTok and other social media about lesbian-owned businesses. In doing research on businesses nearby, she found out about a documentary called “The Lesbian Bar Project,” and that there were only 24 lesbian bars in the entire United States.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO