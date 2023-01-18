Effective: 2023-01-20 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-20 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Denali; Eastern Alaska Range; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Koyukuk Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands Windy with Snow, Blowing Snow, and Cold Wind Chills Saturday A strong low pressure system in the Gulf of Alaska will bring snow to the Central and Eastern Interior beginning late Friday night and early Saturday morning. South of the Yukon River, snow will taper off by Saturday afternoon. Accumulations will generally total 1 to 3 inches, except 4 to 6 inches from Delta Junction east. On Saturday afternoon a strong cold front will sweep across the Interior from west to east, bringing west winds 15 to 25 mph in valleys and 20 to 30 mph over summits. Freshly fallen snow is likely to drift and blow around, reducing visibility and making travel difficult. Wind chills Saturday night may drop into the 30s and 40s below zero, coldest over summits and exposed ridge lines. After the cold front passes, skies will clear. Winds will drop by early Sunday morning, and under clear skies, ambient temperatures will fall to the 20s to near 30 below zero.

ALASKA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO