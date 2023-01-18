Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 04:26:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-21 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-21 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid climbing on rocks and jetties. Stay away from the ocean and remain out of the water to avoid hazardous conditions. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate risk of sneaker waves expected. These are waves that run unusually higher up on beaches when compared to other observed waves. * WHERE...Beaches along the Southern Oregon Coast, including the beaches of Douglas, Coos, and Curry counties. * WHEN...From this evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Even during calm conditions, sneaker waves can sweep up the beach without warning and knock unsuspecting people over and pull them out to sea. Shock and hypothermia can occur quickly in the cold Pacific waters. In addition, logs and other debris can be lifted and carried by the waves, crushing or entrapping unsuspecting victims underneath. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Southern Nassau, Southern Queens by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-21 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Nassau; Southern Queens COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the first Coastal Flood Statement, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. For the second Coastal Flood Statement, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...For the first Coastal Flood Statement, until 10 AM EST this morning. For the second Coastal Flood Statement, Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another round of minor coastal flooding is possible for the Sunday morning high tide cycle.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 03:31:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Mercer; Monroe; Summers; Western Greenbrier WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest, and southeast West Virginia, along and west of the Blue Ridge. * WHEN...Through 4 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Humphreys, Issaquena, Sharkey, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for northeastern Louisiana...and central, northwestern and west central Mississippi. Target Area: Humphreys; Issaquena; Sharkey; Washington Gusty showers will impact portions of eastern East Carroll and northern Madison Parishes, southeastern Washington, Issaquena, western Humphreys and Sharkey Counties through 700 PM CST At 610 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking showers producing gusty wind along a line extending from near Grace to near Transylvania to near Tendal. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hollandale, Rolling Fork, Transylvania, Anguilla, Isola, Sondheimer, Grace, Panther Burn, Nitta Yuma, Omega, Onward, Delta City, Alsatia, Fitler, Murphy, Glen Allan, Mayersville and Cary. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for North Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 04:14:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-23 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: North Bay Interior Valleys; San Francisco Bay Shoreline LONG PERIOD SWELL, SNEAKER WAVES, AND KING TIDES WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS BEACH CONDITIONS. ADDITIONAL RUNUP ON BEACHES POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND IN ADDITION TO MINOR COASTAL FLOODING FOR LOW LYING AREAS THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON .The highest astronomical tides of the year, commonly referred to as the King Tides, will impact the coast and San Francisco Bay shoreline through Monday the 23rd, and have historically resulted in the localized flooding of specific low lying areas each year. The lowest low tides of the event will be observed during the late afternoon to early evening hours which may lead to trouble for mariners navigating shallow waterways. In addition, long period northwest swell arrives Friday evening, which will enhance sneaker wave and rip current risk. COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected at prone low lying coastal locations along the coast and the San Francisco Bay shoreline during peak high tide each day through Monday afternoon. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys and San Francisco Bay Shoreline. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of areas previously impacted by King Tide events is expected, including low lying lots, parks, and roads along the coast and around the San Francisco Bay Shoreline with the highest high tides. Difficulty navigating shallow bay waters during the lowest low tides. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tide poolers and beachgoers should be familiar with the times and heights of local tidal levels to avoid hazards that may arise from rapidly shifting water levels.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 14:55:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-20 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northwest Plateau WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 2 inches possible between 3000 and 4000 feet and up to 5 inches above 4000 feet. Locally higher amounts possible over 6000 feet. Southwest wind gusts up to 20 mph. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions on State Route 389 between Colorado City and Fredonia. Light snow accumulation possible on Interstate 15 through the Virgin River Gorge tonight.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats, Denali by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-20 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Denali; Eastern Alaska Range; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Koyukuk Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands Windy with Snow, Blowing Snow, and Cold Wind Chills Saturday A strong low pressure system in the Gulf of Alaska will bring snow to the Central and Eastern Interior beginning late Friday night and early Saturday morning. South of the Yukon River, snow will taper off by Saturday afternoon. Accumulations will generally total 1 to 3 inches, except 4 to 6 inches from Delta Junction east. On Saturday afternoon a strong cold front will sweep across the Interior from west to east, bringing west winds 15 to 25 mph in valleys and 20 to 30 mph over summits. Freshly fallen snow is likely to drift and blow around, reducing visibility and making travel difficult. Wind chills Saturday night may drop into the 30s and 40s below zero, coldest over summits and exposed ridge lines. After the cold front passes, skies will clear. Winds will drop by early Sunday morning, and under clear skies, ambient temperatures will fall to the 20s to near 30 below zero.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Trego by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-21 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Trego WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Trego County. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and visibility commonly reduced to one half mile.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Lower Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 03:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Pedestrians and cyclists should consider wearing bright or reflective clothing to increase the chance of being seen by others. Target Area: Lower Columbia DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia. In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility varies dramatically across the advisory area. Drivers should slow down and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Trumbull by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 05:45:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-21 11:36:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 400 PM EST. Target Area: Trumbull The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Ohio Eagle Creek At Phalanx Station affecting Trumbull County. For the Eagle Creek (Trumbull)...including Phalanx Station...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Eagle Creek At Phalanx Station. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Barclay Messerly Road, McConnell East, and Knowlton Roads will be flooded and impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 AM EST Friday the stage was 10.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:00 AM EST Friday was 10.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.1 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 9.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.0 feet on 03/14/1933. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coast Range of Northwest Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 03:35:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coast Range of Northwest Oregon DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING BELOW 1000 FEET * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon below 1000 feet. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility varies dramatically across the advisory area, tending to be worst in Coast Range valleys. Drivers should slow down and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for King George, Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 04:56:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: King George; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park; Spotsylvania; Stafford DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter of a mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Stafford, Spotsylvania and King George Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 05:57:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Rockingham WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Virginia, Augusta and Rockingham Counties, and Northern Virginia Blue Ridge and Central Virginia Blue Ridge. In West Virginia, Hampshire and Hardy Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest winds are expected over and just east of ridges that are taller than 1500 feet.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Greater Vancouver Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 03:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Pedestrians and cyclists should consider wearing bright or reflective clothing to increase the chance of being seen by others. Target Area: Greater Vancouver Area DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility varies dramatically across the advisory area. Drivers should slow down and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Finney, Hamilton, Hodgeman, Kearny, Lane, Ness, Scott by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-21 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Finney; Hamilton; Hodgeman; Kearny; Lane; Ness; Scott WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...From 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ this evening to 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and visibility commonly reduced to one half mile.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-21 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dropping temperatures combined with increasing winds this evening will produce wind chill values to 55 below.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Highland, Western Highland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 05:57:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Highland; Western Highland WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-21 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures from 31 to 35 will result in widespread frost formation. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire. * WHEN...Tonight. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Comments / 0